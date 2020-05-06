 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   "Covid-19 parties" reportedly held in Walla Walla, leaving officials horrified at nearby Ting Tang and Bing Bang   (kiro7.com) divider line
19
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

168 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2020 at 12:05 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OOOO-EEE-OOO-AHAH all safely following guidelines.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might be a decent strategy if the virus

A: wasn't fatal at such a high rate
B: conferred antibodies that guaranteed no reinfections and
C: wasn't capable of causing lifelong damage to lungs.

That's what happens when you take the advice of witch doctors, even if they are your friend and tell you what to say and do.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The original song
Lord Cristo - Dumb Boy And The Parrot
Youtube 3Ba6v_VVh8w
 
Lamberts Ho Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just think of it as evolution in action.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proof positive the axis for stupid in this country is diagonal, northwest to southeast.  I expect to be reading about this crap here in GA any damn minute.
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
damn witch doctor
 
Marine1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just wait until they hear about what's happening in Keokuk, Cucamonga, and Seattle.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The coronavirus mutations are a pretty strong indicator that if you get it once, it's not necessarily going to prevent you from getting it again. Kind of like how the flu works, except this isn't the flu, obviously.

https://www.scientificamerican.com/ar​t​icle/virus-mutations-reveal-how-covid-​19-really-spread1/

Please don't get yourself sick on purpose.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: The original song
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3Ba6v_VV​h8w]


Should be on the playlist for the party

The Offspring - Walla Walla
Youtube IYRYeRI7UZM
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Proof positive the axis for stupid in this country is diagonal, northwest to southeast.  I expect to be reading about this crap here in GA any damn minute.


And the Axis Of Evil Corona would have gotten away with it, too, if it weren't for those infectious New Yawkers and their Jersey suburbs!
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ah yes. Eastern Washington. The deep south of the northwest.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Maybe if they wear onions on their belts it will provide protection.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Looks like it's time to see the Doctor...hmmm... Which Doctor?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wait, what?!?!?!?

Holy farking shiat
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is a bad idea. I guess they'll learn but it really pisses me off that these yahoos will be infecting random people they come into contact with as well. It amazes me that there are people walking around with no brain function. I wonder how they manage that?
 
FatherDale [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm here to admire your headline, Subby. That's good work.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 425x443]


I do believe that is the single smartest post I've seen on Fark all morning.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.