(Courier-Journal)   Man who threatened Kentucky Governor Beshear and KSP to face charges. Now I can understand threatening a governor, but what have those Kerbals and their space program done to deserve this?   (courier-journal.com) divider line
6
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 06 May 2020 at 4:34 PM



6 Comments
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Strap him into an electric chair, and let Andy flip the switch.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He sounds mentally stable.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

unamused
 
JudgeSmails [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
he's only 25.  Looks like he has half a brain cell,so your typical trump voter

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The number of one-way missions to Duna is more than a bit suspicious. It would be murder if Kerbals could starve to death.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bluorangefyre: Strap him into an electric chair, and let Andy flip the switch.


Wrong type of chair for KSP.   You need the classic "Command chair + Ion engine" combo that lets you get anywhere in the system with only a few hundred kilos in total mass.

/Inside of the suit has got to get pretty ripe after a decade or two.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.