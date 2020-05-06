 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1937, the huge manatee arrived in New Jersey   (history.com) divider line
6
    More: Vintage, Airship, LZ 129 Hindenburg, Hindenburg disaster, Rigid airship, Hydrogen, airship Hindenburg, LZ 127 Graf Zeppelin, Ferdinand von Zeppelin  
•       •       •

340 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2020 at 1:16 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expecting a story about Chris Christie. Darn it.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And again in 2010!

sozelle: Expecting a story about Chris Christie. Darn it.


Oh. Dammit.
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wasn't born until 1957...
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hugh Manatee: I wasn't born until 1957...


worst. resurrection. ever.

/ nothing personal.
 
TheSpartanGrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I bet the crew did Nazi it coming.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.