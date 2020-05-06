 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com) 40 years after Florida's greatest disaster, two divers have a horrible story to tell
    More: Florida, Sunshine Skyway Bridge, Robert Raiola, St. Petersburg, Florida, Michael Betz, Tampa Bay, Pinellas County, Florida, Rescue Team, Eckerd College Search  
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sorry, but Florida's worst disaster was electing known scam artist Prick Scott.
 
WhiskeyBender [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet the owner of the car on the ledge has stories to tell.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn. That's a good read. Hard to read, but good.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, all the way from Ulmerton Rd? That's a long way. It was also the sticks back then. I remember that day. The storm that blew through was crazy, even in Pinellas Park.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida's Greatest Disaster
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got goosebumps reading that. I can't even imagine what it was like under the water. I mean, not just the growing horror of the tragedy itself, but the surreality of it all.
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ya, but the Next Season had a much better outcome:

Go Gators!!!!
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeyBender: I bet the owner of the car on the ledge has stories to tell.


i was thinking the samething

story #1 The day I had to suddenly buy a new pair of pants
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Wow, all the way from Ulmerton Rd? That's a long way. It was also the sticks back then. I remember that day. The storm that blew through was crazy, even in Pinellas Park.


My dad lived in Pinellas Park at the time and when I heard the news from Atlanta, I called to check on him as he was always out on the roads. He was OK. Scary event.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you can imagine being in that situation -- it's like joining the fire department on September 6, and then 9/11 comes in, you're climbing up the steps in the Twin Towers."

mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Looks like a wetsuit for diving laying across the benches of a Boston Whaler.

It's a combination of grainy low-res film negative, awkward positioning, and lighting that makes it look deceptively positioned.
 
SixCats [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

WhiskeyBender: I bet the owner of the car on the ledge has stories to tell.


He does!
Not sure of the truth but a great story.

The guy in that car got out and ran back to the safer part.
He then turned around and ran back to the car.
Opened the trunk and got his golf clubs out.
Then ran back to safety.

Now the guy in the pick up that landed safely on the deck of the ship
he had "issues" for quite some time
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Wow, all the way from Ulmerton Rd? That's a long way. It was also the sticks back then. I remember that day. The storm that blew through was crazy, even in Pinellas Park.


Mid-county so, yeah. It *was* the sticks. My family bought a farm off of Ulmerton Rd. and developed it right around that time. 275 was a dirt road? Very different times.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
BE ADVISED : This is a really tough article to read if you haven't already read it.

:(
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Never forget.
 
Migrating Coconut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I grew up in Pinellas county and was a kid when this happened. The old bridge swayed even in heavy winds. I remember reading the Times story at the time. There was a car that had passed the bus, and the driver told the story of how she remembered feeling the bridge move and noticed she couldn't see the headlights of the bus. She didn't think anything of it at the time, she got to work and learned the bridge had gone down. Passing the bus saved her life.

Even where i lived in Palm Harbor it was VERY foggy that morning.


Not sure i'd call this the greatest disaster in Florida history, but ok subby, it's your headline. Go read about the hurricane hit the keys and killed a train full of Vets.
 
bareknucklejones
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I  usually appreciate the snark from the farkers...I  think the virus finally got to me.  The article made me cry.  There.  I  said it.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Son spent his first year at UCF rooming with a gentleman who was a bridge inspector, who also responded to the Skyway collapse.

There are no words.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cewley: Sorry, but Florida's worst disaster was electing known scam artist Prick Scott.


Congrats.

Boobies out of the gate, and you had to behave like an edgy asshole.

You should tell your mom, I'm sure she'd be proud of you.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: cretinbob: Wow, all the way from Ulmerton Rd? That's a long way. It was also the sticks back then. I remember that day. The storm that blew through was crazy, even in Pinellas Park.

Mid-county so, yeah. It *was* the sticks. My family bought a farm off of Ulmerton Rd. and developed it right around that time. 275 was a dirt road? Very different times.


Yeah, I went to Cross Bayou elementary. I had a friend (Yes, I actually had a friend once) and when we would play at his house , it was mostly inside, because if we played outside we had to be careful about not turning over rocks. There were lots of pygmy rattlesnakes.

But my sister was supposed be going on a field trip to the museum in Bradenton and should have been crossing the bridge near that time. The storm was so bad they turned back though.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WhiskeyBender: I bet the owner of the car on the ledge has stories to tell.


As did the Honda owner here back in 1989:

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size


Don't know if these folks were top deck or bottom deck, but they were lucky to have survived the same quake:

mercurynews.comView Full Size
 
TheYeti
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, I remember this as a kid in Sarasota.  I hated going over that bridge even before that!

Though, I did catch a few good fish there after it became a pier.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I just drove over that bridge about an hour ago so I'm getting a kick...

Well, the new skyway bridge anyway.
 
