(Local10 WPLG)   Florida braces for perfect storm of hurricanes combined with COVID   (local10.com) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A coronanado?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So when can we expect to see "Coronacane" on Syfy?
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You got your corona in my hurricane! you got your hurricane in my corona!
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh and Siberia is on fire just fyi
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're gonna need novocaine for the covicane!
 
VanillaEnvelope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a blue stater, I don't think it would be responsible to give them any disaster relief money to bail them out should the worst happen. I mean, it would only encourage people to continue to build their states in hurricane zones.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Im writing a screenplay about a hideous marsh creature that comes to town and starts hitting on everyones girlfriend. Im calling it "Swamp Bastard".
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

N3v3r5ubmit: Oh and Siberia is on fire just fyi


Oh no, the gulags!
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"We're going to need a bigger mask!"
 
uttertosh
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If only Some Higher Power could just give them some sort of sign that sheltering in place was a good idea...

/Captain Sharpie to the rescue?
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And by "Florida," TFA means thre coastal cities, Orlando and the Villages.
The rest of us do just fine, TYVM.

Just please, you townies, don't take all our gasoline evacuating.
Or toilet paper. Heh.

like there will even be any supplies here
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

uttertosh: If only Some Higher Power could just give them some sort of sign that sheltering in place was a good idea...


Trees and power lines down all over the roads is a pretty good sign to stay put.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

VanillaEnvelope: As a blue stater, I don't think it would be responsible to give them any disaster relief money to bail them out should the worst happen. I mean, it would only encourage people to continue to build their states in hurricane zones.


The true conundrum is:  if we do nothing about global warming Florida will be totally underwater sooner than later and in the process it will be leveled annually by strong windy stuff.  The true downside is all those Floridians will have to move to Alabama and, oh, wait, that's not a downside after all.

What to wish for, what to wish for. . .
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Cut taxes and open more businesses. Problem solved.
 
toejam [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
