 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(World Economic Forum)   Too many teleconferences might be burning you out. Why? Because each one is the "You Show" staring You. If these tips don't help try picturing your audience naked   (weforum.org) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, Videophone, Videotelephony, Business school, Webcam, World Health Organization, Video Relay Service, Videoconferencing, Telepresence  
•       •       •

180 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2020 at 2:50 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figure they are naked from the waist down already.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I always keep the camera off. Otherwise, the screams from everyone else really slow things down.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My co-worker tried that with me last week. I could tell because she threw up allover her laptop.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meh. I have one every other workday - 3 times a week - as a half-hour standup, plus at least one or more a week with other writers, PMs, or devs. My manager has it far worse, as he has the same standup schedule, plus he sits in on most of the other meetings, plus he has a sprint retrospective every two weeks with our client, not to mention the contract negotiations on which he sits from the agency side of the business.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
1. Open the camera app on your PC
2. Take a photo of yourself looking intently at the screen in the room where you take your meetings
3. In your online meeting, set the photo as your 'alternate background'
4. Leave the room
5. Have a beer
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just use a professional picture of yourself as the screen image, you don't even have to be in the same room while the meeting is going on.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Jeez, I thought there was a "Stupid" tag.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: as a half-hour standup


Two drink minimum, I hope.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Easiest way to deal with this? Keep your camera turned off.

Seriously, I think only my manager knows what I actually look like, because I've never turned my camera on in standups - I've met with him in person once. We don't worry about it because the only thing that matters is whatever's being shared on-screen - code, kanban, timeline, UI, whatever.

No one gives a shiat as to what we look like, because we simply don't have time to play those kinds of games.
 
bigbadideasinaction [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Work has never tried to enforce a "video on" policy and I'm good with that. The sales guys can look pretty for the camera; I'm not a sales guy.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Easiest way to deal with this? Keep your camera turned off.

Seriously, I think only my manager knows what I actually look like, because I've never turned my camera on in standups - I've met with him in person once. 
No one gives a shiat as to what we look like, because we simply don't have time to play those kinds of games.


I always imagine you kind of...formless
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We don't do videoconferencing. It's mostly not necessary, ordinary teleconferences with maybe a presentation are enough.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Just use a professional picture of yourself as the screen image, you don't even have to be in the same room while the meeting is going on.


I don't have to be in the same room for my real world meetings, but apparently that isn't a good excuse for not attending.
 
OldJames
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I like choosing different fake backgrounds and waiting to see who figures it out. Things that don't seem suspicious at first, but are very obvious once you figure it out, like the Seinfeld apartment.
 
mononymous
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can only solve problems if I can see people's faces in real time. Emails won't do. Voicemail won't do. SHOW ME YOUR FACE MOVING.

/I'll show you mine, if you show me yours....
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: My co-worker tried that with me last week. I could tell because she threw up allover her laptop.


The important part is, she's thinking about you.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We have 2 conference calls a week.
One is my specific team, one is the entire district.
Neither requires video, as we are all field techs using our phones. I'm usually working on equipment while half listening to the meeting.
Mostly they are a waste of time.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
With time all mushing together like it is, sometimes I forget I'm in a meeting and just think I've stumbled onto the world's most boring porn site.
 
palelizard [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This week's light, only two hours a day in meetings. But in fairness to the camera, these would have been in person if we were still in the office. I have a boss who has many good qualities, but his penchant for scheduling additional/unnecessary meetings is not one of them. The phrase "Let me know if we need to have a meeting about that" comes close to triggering me.

My wife saw my Outlook calendar and declared we were nuts.

Late last fall there were meetings where something akin to this conversation occurred:

PM: What's the status on project X?
Me: No update.
PM: Why not, it's been Y days since our last meeting?
Me: Because I've spent all my time in meetings explaining why there's no update on project X.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The recent boom in video conferencing just goes to show how backward thinking the business world still is. While having people work from home is a good first step in realizing that most office workers could do their job from home just as well, if not better, they still need to get past the notion that you need to see someones face to talk with them. Hopefully some of these lessons stick when this is all said and done, but unfortunately it likely wont.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.