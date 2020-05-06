 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   For the first time in history, no one will be peeing or crapping on the floor or seats of the New York subway system   (cnn.com) divider line
14
    More: Interesting, New York City, New York City subway, Amtrak, New York, New York City Subway, nightly basis, normal moment, single subway car  
•       •       •

357 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2020 at 7:28 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: [Fark user image image 248x200]


I'll get the lights.
 
MaelstromFL [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Jizzing is still allowed, right?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'll be peeing and crapping on the steps leading down to the subways.

You're welcome.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: Jizzing is still allowed, right?


Encouraged. Jizz smells like bleach. Bleach kills germs.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Queef Wellington: Jizz smells like bleach.


You need to see a doctor.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Queef Wellington: MaelstromFL: Jizzing is still allowed, right?

Encouraged. Jizz smells like bleach. Bleach kills germs.


Isn't more like Alien blood?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I miss the old cars with the graffiti all over them. Gave the subway a kind of style that no other subway/metro in the world had.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
gbfans.comView Full Size
 
Krieghund
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Krieghund: Queef Wellington: Jizz smells like bleach.

You need to see a doctor.


Huh.  I googled it.  Apparently I need to see a doctor.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I am strangely saddened by the lack of hobo piss.
Gil Scott Heron "Winter In America" (1974) HIGH QUALITY
Youtube m2zKdIcOV5s
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think everyone missed the most importanrt word here...

For the first time in its history, New York City deliberately shut down its entire subway system this morning

Like, it shuts down all of the time, but this is the only time it's ever been done on purpose.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gleeman: I miss the old cars with the graffiti all over them. Gave the subway a kind of style that no other subway/metro in the world had.


Yep, me too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gleeman: I miss the old cars with the graffiti all over them. Gave the subway a kind of style that no other subway/metro in the world had.


I mean, if "crime-ridden slum" is a style, sure.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.