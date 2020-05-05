 Skip to content
(UPI)   Bret Favre was just the tip of the Mississippi cash grab iceberg   (upi.com) divider line
17
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penis.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How could they forget you, Brent?!?
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's like an embezzling kid out there!
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Professional wrestlers Ted Dibiase, Ted Dibiase Jr. and Brett Dibiase were also paid for work that was not performed


media3.giphy.comView Full Size



Never forget....Everybody has a price
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Favre might still make those speeches. He hasn't made up his mind yet.

/He's like a kid out there
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
What a Croc!
 
baorao
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

eagles95: FTFA: Professional wrestlers Ted Dibiase, Ted Dibiase Jr. and Brett Dibiase were also paid for work that was not performed


[media3.giphy.com image 245x184]


Never forget....Everybody has a price


but not Virgil? I wonder what is different about him.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I only know him from "Something about Mary". Bret Favvvv--  reh.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
SSDD
My city used federal money earmark for improvements in our poor side of town. They used it to bulid a luxury hotel with homes on top.
Alteza At The Grand Hyatt

What malarkey
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sounds like Bret was selling some people short.....
 
OldJames
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Could we call it a cashberg?
 
trippdogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This type of "white collar" crime is actually more destructive to society than armed robbery or other violent street crime; not just because it affects more people and specifically those at the most risk, but because it serves to undermine the very nature of government as an agency to improve the well-being of its people.

You start executing a few of these pricks and all of a sudden government agencies at all levels are going to start finding surplus funds they never knew existed.
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I love how "giving back to your community" becomes getting paid, for a few hours of "work" more than most community members will earn in their entire lives, and then to top it off, not doing the "work" you got paid for.

I really hope it was an embezzlement and Favre didn't get paid because if he got paid $1.1m, that's farking pathetic.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

trippdogg: This type of "white collar" crime is actually more destructive to society than armed robbery or other violent street crime; not just because it affects more people and specifically those at the most risk, but because it serves to undermine the very nature of government as an agency to improve the well-being of its people.


I agree, but more with the column B.
 
fickenchucker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't blame Favre for grabbing cash and I'm not surprised he's a big dummy for not vetting the source of his payday to protect his name.

He's always been an idiot, and we Packer fans were simply thankful he was a pretty good QB.
 
great_tigers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Remember this the next time a Democrat makes promises to help out the little guy.

/not a euphemism
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Red states gonna red state.
 
