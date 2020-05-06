 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplaining: Animal Crossing
YakBoy42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well why not...
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released on March 20

This was the most fortuitous timing for a game launch in history.
 
Mock26
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
TL:DR Version:

It is a game.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's what the average southerner thinks slavery was like.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Your goal is to make the island your home, through plundering natural resources and getting bamboozled into selling and buying goods through the raccoons' economy.

I prefer games that help me escape from reality, not relive it.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thanks to my son, I love Animal Crossing.  He has been obsessed with that game from the first iteration.  And he has made it a point to grab up every version since.  Every time he gets a new system, (recently the Switch, of course), he immediately gets Animal Crossing.

Of course I move into his town (island), and I like to play around there too.  I'm 50 (he's 21), and I love the game too.  And the new version of it is a huge improvement on what was already a really cool game.  It's not high impact or high energy.  It's just amusing.

So there...
 
Invincible
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So Second Life without the penises?  I get the appeal and agree the timing was incredibly fortuitous. Enough so that I now think covid came from a Nintendo lab .
 
arcgear
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
slate, mother jones, huffington post,...
virtue signaling, moral outrage, nothing of substance.  just straight garbage
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've never played it. I had someone to describe it to me as a crippling life debt simulator?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's The Sims, but ripped off by Nintendo, at least as far as I can determine.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Invincible: So Second Life without the penises?  I get the appeal and agree the timing was incredibly fortuitous. Enough so that I now think covid came from a Nintendo lab .


GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

arcgear: - just straight garbage


An apt description of yourself.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTA: Back then, I never heard about Animal Crossing; now it seems that's where everything fun happens!

It's because you, like everyone else, are stuck at home getting a frontal lobotomy that is known as reddit.

We're all stuck at home, we all read the same shiat, Karen.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Too complicated, heck, I still get my ass kicked on Chutes n Ladders.
 
arcgear
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: arcgear: - just straight garbage

An apt description of yourself.


i may not be the easiest to get along with, sure, but I've at least the decency to not spit in another's face without provocation

and that's a pretty low bar to have tripped over.
 
probesport
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: arcgear: - just straight garbage

An apt description of yourself.


ModernLuddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Animal Crossing is one of those things that doesn't make any sense if you describe it. It's just a nice, pleasant experience that both is and is not a game. 

Me, my whole thing is flower gardens. I've been making ever more elaborate little gardens, mixing and matching colors and species. There's no real point to it, you don't "win", you just do whatever makes you happy. It's a wonderful game that possibly isn't for everyone.
 
Invincible
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Invincible: So Second Life without the penises?  I get the appeal and agree the timing was incredibly fortuitous. Enough so that I now think covid came from a Nintendo lab .

[Fark user image image 850x165]


I see you're in on the conspiracy and using Obama's time machine to discredit me! I'm too smart to fall for that (again).
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: Animal Crossing is one of those things that doesn't make any sense if you describe it. It's just a nice, pleasant experience that both is and is not a game. 

Me, my whole thing is flower gardens. I've been making ever more elaborate little gardens, mixing and matching colors and species. There's no real point to it, you don't "win", you just do whatever makes you happy. It's a wonderful game that possibly isn't for everyone.


Stardew Valley, Farm Together, Animal Crossing... My wife describes them as digital zen gardens.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Comparable SALON Headline: "Why 'Animal Crossing' is So Problematic..."

Comparable Headline in The Root: "The Hidden White Supremacy in 'Animal Crossing...'"
 
probesport
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Comparable SALON Headline: "Why 'Animal Crossing' is So Problematic..."

Comparable Headline in The Root: "The Blatant Hidden White Supremacy in 'Animal Crossing...'"


FTFY
 
drayno76
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My 9 - year old: "Dad, since we don't have a gaming system, can we get a Switch sometime?  I'd like to play Animal Crossing."

Me: "We don't have a gaming system?  We don't have a gaming system?!?!"  Remember the project 18 months ago with you and your friends, where four 7 year olds built my home theater computer from the case up?  The one with 8 hyper-threaded cores of 4.2ghz processing, 32 gigs of memory, 1,6ghzof video processing with 8gigs of video ram, both X-box1 and PS4 controllers, 5 terabytes of drive space for movies and games on a 60 inch UltraHD screen over 500meg up/down internet?  That gaming system we don't have?

Sorry kid, I'm not putting a pocket gaming toy on my entertainment center. X-Box and Sony are starting to realize they can't out process modern systems for the price. We've got multiple generations of X-Box and PS official games on our Home Theater PC as well as Steam and PC only games. Nintendo can join in or get left in the dust, it happened to video game companies before Nintendo quit making playing cards and dominated the world with Mario. It will happen to them if they don't get their crap on the net soon.

My first gaming computer was a Commodore 64 with a tape deck and my first gaming console had 1 game hard coded into it, Pong. When I was your age the system we have now was Star Trek fantasy. Your over processed living room computer with access to every game in existence that isn't still labeled console exclusive is more than enough."

9-Yearl old: <gasp>"Dad lectures."
 
Vegan T-Rex [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
CSB - When I bought my house in 2012, there was a GameCube with a box of games and accessories that I confirmed worked and never tried again (I had some other systems). About 10 days ago, I set it up with the original Animal Crossing for my 5 year old. The exploration and lack of required objectives makes it a really good entry game for kids to learn their way around a controller without the constant frustration of getting their character smote every 30 seconds.
 
