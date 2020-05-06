 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Starbucks will reopen 85 percent of its stores by the weekend, but with significant operational changes. Don't worry, burned coffee and your name misspelled by a barista with three advanced liberal arts degrees will still be part of the experience   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
74
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yesterday, the one near me had a line in the drive thru that was so long cars were sticking out into the road.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol people that go to school are so dumb!
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: lol people that go to school are so dumb!


ikr?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I'm sorry, how do you spell your name again?"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're going to touch a cup someone else touched? And then get on your cell, and then touch your eyes?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: So you're going to touch a cup someone else touched? And then get on your cell, and then touch your eyes?


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Yesterday, the one near me had a line in the drive thru that was so long cars were sticking out into the road.


Ahh, you actually passed a Tim Hortons, then.
 
Bishop of Southfark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amorpha
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: hh, you actually passed a Tim Hortons, Chik-fil-A then.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Yesterday, the one near me had a line in the drive thru that was so long cars were sticking out into the road.


That's a typical drive thru line at the ones around here.
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, subby is still butthurt that the cute indie girls in HS wouldn't give him the time of day.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: lol people that go to school are so dumb!


Taking a loan out for $100k on a degree for a $25k/yr job isn't exactly the smartest use of said money / time.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 632x776]

"I'm sorry, how do you spell your name again?"


It's in my emails!

Shouldn't she be working at a pizza shop or something?  I thought that was a thing.  I don't follow politics like I used to....
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh thank God. I don't know how much longer I could go on without buying an $8 coffee.
 
dwrash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: It's in my emails!

Shouldn't she be working at a pizza shop or something?  I thought that was a thing.  I don't follow politics like I used to....


She should be retired, living the good life and playing with her grandchildren, while trying to keep Bill from embarrassing her further... that in and of itself is a full time job.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Yesterday, the one near me had a line in the drive thru that was so long cars were sticking out into the road.


Our local Starbucks reopened for OTC takeout. 50+ people queueing (with a surprising degree of distancing and masks, given that they're mostly geriatric Floridians) all day.

The local 'fancy' beauty salon was booked up for the next month within an hour of reopening.

We remain under pretty strict conditions, which may be funnelling demand to certain businesses, but the 'nobody will come' catastrophists seem to be very wrong indeed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgix.ranker.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: So you're going to touch a cup someone else touched? And then get on your cell, and then touch your eyes?


In a world where gloves no longer exist, and hand sanitizer has been outlawed, one man will valiantly attempt to buy a coffee.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: HotWingConspiracy: lol people that go to school are so dumb!

Taking a loan out for $100k on a degree for a $25k/yr job isn't exactly the smartest use of said money / time.


Yeah everyone I know left school and got handed an executive position. These dumb dumbs shouldn't have gone to that expensive coffee school.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



geez...that's one hell of a huge lap-top screen
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
The Lone Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just tip well. These people are working in the worst possible timeline.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [imgix.ranker.com image 815x427]


Brantford ON?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes on Starbucks. Those employees are living it up on that $1200 the gummint gave them.  They won't be back to work until that's completely spent.  It'll be months.  Months.

Saw a barista in a Ferarri doing donuts in an empty Kohl's lot.  Threw an empty bottle of champagne at me and said "Drink order for Harry Flinstones"
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine they'll be opening even more locations as a number of the independent shops don't have the deep pockets to stay open.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My roommate is roasting Starbucks coffee beans in the morning, and I wake up thinking something's on fire.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Jokes on Starbucks. Those employees are living it up on that $1200 the gummint gave them.  They won't be back to work until that's completely spent.  It'll be months.  Months.

Saw a barista in a Ferarri doing donuts in an empty Kohl's lot.  Threw an empty bottle of champagne at me and said "Drink order for Harry Flinstones"


If they were unemployed they're getting $2,400 a month not including state unemployment for doing nothing.  I would think they're going to find a hard time hiring staff until that runs out.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: waxbeans: So you're going to touch a cup someone else touched? And then get on your cell, and then touch your eyes?

In a world where gloves no longer exist, and hand sanitizer has been outlawed, one man will valiantly attempt to buy a coffee.


Go ahead make jokes. But, think.
Do you wipe down your cell, steering wheel, car door, handles, and what not? And will you do that after getting a cup Starbucks? And did the people ahead of do all that? And is the worker at Starbucks doing all of that too? They working because they got rent. Do they care if they kill you? Do you care if you kill them?
I work in sanitation. Quick service places see safety as cumbersome and expensive. They don't take it serious. In fact most people don't take food safety serious. But you all gamble your lives on people that find the whole task too expensive and too slow.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WithinReason: My roommate is roasting Starbucks coffee beans in the morning, and I wake up thinking something's on fire.


Re-roasting Starbucks? At that point, why even drink coffee? Just smoke a cigarette and brew the ashes.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Harry Freakstorm: Jokes on Starbucks. Those employees are living it up on that $1200 the gummint gave them.  They won't be back to work until that's completely spent.  It'll be months.  Months.

Saw a barista in a Ferarri doing donuts in an empty Kohl's lot.  Threw an empty bottle of champagne at me and said "Drink order for Harry Flinstones"

If they were unemployed they're getting $2,400 a month not including state unemployment for doing nothing.  I would think they're going to find a hard time hiring staff until that runs out.


Want to guess what happens to their unemployment benefits if the state unemployment office figures out that they were offered their jobs back and turned them down?
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Glad I drink coffee black. I miss adding a shot or two of espresso to my morning coffee, but not enough to catch this virus over.

There were lines for the nearby Starbucks yesterday. I can understand the alcoholics lining up for the LCBO, but for a fancy coffee and a reheated scone? farkin really?
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: FarkinNortherner: waxbeans: So you're going to touch a cup someone else touched? And then get on your cell, and then touch your eyes?

In a world where gloves no longer exist, and hand sanitizer has been outlawed, one man will valiantly attempt to buy a coffee.

Go ahead make jokes. But, think.
Do you wipe down your cell, steering wheel, car door, handles, and what not? And will you do that after getting a cup Starbucks? And did the people ahead of do all that? And is the worker at Starbucks doing all of that too? They working because they got rent. Do they care if they kill you? Do you care if you kill them?
I work in sanitation. Quick service places see safety as cumbersome and expensive. They don't take it serious. In fact most people don't take food safety serious. But you all gamble your lives on people that find the whole task too expensive and too slow.


This.

Two men talking in heaven.
One asks the other "How'd you get here?"
The other replies "I was a healthcare worker trying to save lives during the COVID epidemic and caught the disease.  You?"
The first responds "Pretty much the same.  I needed a cup of coffee and was too lazy to make it at home."

On the plus side at least the stupid will be taken out first.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Jokes on Starbucks. Those employees are living it up on that $1200 the gummint gave them.  They won't be back to work until that's completely spent.  It'll be months.  Months.

Saw a barista in a Ferarri doing donuts in an empty Kohl's lot.  Threw an empty bottle of champagne at me and said "Drink order for Harry Flinstones"


You know I understand you're being sarcastic but there are people actually do believe your sarcasm that's what some people actually think
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Of all the businesses vulnerable to Covid-19, I'd figure retail coffee would be dead. People can make it at home. Lots of workplaces have coffee machines. If you're desperate, there's even instant coffee and cappucinos. There is literally no reason to go and risk getting yourself infected by buying trendy overpriced coffee. Starbucks should be dead.

And yet, they're doing gangbusters. Shows where my priorities in life are, I guess..
 
Geotpf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Other than those in places like malls or sports stadiums or airports that were shut down or almost shut down, weren't all Starbucks already open?
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wow, impressive - irrational biatching about Starbucks coffee before the comments even start. Well done, edgy self appointed coffee arbiter!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lifeless: WithinReason: My roommate is roasting Starbucks coffee beans in the morning, and I wake up thinking something's on fire.

Re-roasting Starbucks? At that point, why even drink coffee? Just smoke a cigarette and brew the ashes.


Or just drink a nice, peaty Scotch- something Speyside usually has that smoky smell and quality.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


F*ck you, WaPo.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
steklo: Dr Jack Badofsky: hh, you actually passed a Tim Hortons, Chik-fil-A SUBBY'S MOM then.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

stuffy: $8 coffee.


What the heck are you ordering?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
oddstuffmagazine.comView Full Size
 
mayochamp
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Harry Freakstorm: Jokes on Starbucks. Those employees are living it up on that $1200 the gummint gave them.  They won't be back to work until that's completely spent.  It'll be months.  Months.

Saw a barista in a Ferarri doing donuts in an empty Kohl's lot.  Threw an empty bottle of champagne at me and said "Drink order for Harry Flinstones"

If they were unemployed they're getting $2,400 a month not including state unemployment for doing nothing.  I would think they're going to find a hard time hiring staff until that runs out.


Washington state unemployment basically makes being unemployed now the equivalent of a 60K/yr gig.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: [oddstuffmagazine.com image 650x600]


Why do business live in a world that isn't real?
I'd actually like cashier to talk as little as possible.
Talking puts more germs in the air WTF
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Harry Freakstorm: Jokes on Starbucks. Those employees are living it up on that $1200 the gummint gave them.  They won't be back to work until that's completely spent.  It'll be months.  Months.

Saw a barista in a Ferarri doing donuts in an empty Kohl's lot.  Threw an empty bottle of champagne at me and said "Drink order for Harry Flinstones"

If they were unemployed they're getting $2,400 a month not including state unemployment for doing nothing.  I would think they're going to find a hard time hiring staff until that runs out.


You have no idea how unemployment works
 
Marine1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Honest question: who lives in a top-40 US metro area, brews coffee at home, AND uses Starbucks?

Hell, there are at least two coffee companies here in town that are sold in the supermarket. I usually go with them. I guess I could get going with Starbucks if you were beyond the radius of such an operation, but... they have fairly wide radii.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dwrash: Cdr.Murdock: It's in my emails!

Shouldn't she be working at a pizza shop or something?  I thought that was a thing.  I don't follow politics like I used to....

She should be retired, living the good life and playing with her grandchildren, while trying to keep Bill from embarrassing her further... that in and of itself is a full time job.


after all those $250,000.00 a plate dinners she should be rolling in it, The Producers style.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Way to shiat on people for working subby. Would you prefer they be unemployed?
 
jfclark27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: FarkinNortherner: waxbeans: So you're going to touch a cup someone else touched? And then get on your cell, and then touch your eyes?

In a world where gloves no longer exist, and hand sanitizer has been outlawed, one man will valiantly attempt to buy a coffee.

Go ahead make jokes. But, think.
Do you wipe down your cell, steering wheel, car door, handles, and what not? And will you do that after getting a cup Starbucks? And did the people ahead of do all that? And is the worker at Starbucks doing all of that too? They working because they got rent. Do they care if they kill you? Do you care if you kill them?
I work in sanitation. Quick service places see safety as cumbersome and expensive. They don't take it serious. In fact most people don't take food safety serious. But you all gamble your lives on people that find the whole task too expensive and too slow.


No, now we have to gamble or lives because liberals have to have their $8 coffee. They will go out and infect everyone else just like the Trumpers who have to get a hair cut.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: steklo: [oddstuffmagazine.com image 650x600]

Why do business live in a world that isn't real?
I'd actually like cashier to talk as little as possible.
Talking puts more germs in the air WTF


Customer service....some low level supervisor, took the label maker and decided to make a funny.

I've never had to work a Starbucks but after being in a few realized that those baristas don't have it easy.

Sure, its not like hoovering over the fry bins at McDonalds, but still...I know I couldn't do it.

They smile and say friendly things to get a better tip, not because she "likes" you.

Do you hear me Claire? Who worked at the Rockville, MD Starbucks back in 2003.
 
