 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   What if the country reopened and nobody came?   (theguardian.com) divider line
100
    More: Obvious, Mayor, Missouri, Kansas, Mike Parson, Brendle's barber shop, short line, lot of confidence, biggest cities  
•       •       •

1713 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2020 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



100 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just came.

Do I win?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wants to take credit for 'reopening Missouri's economy', but when St. Louis County and Kansas City stay close, that doesn't leave any real economy.

If anything, my hotel has less business than ever this week.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they reopened the baseball season I would NOT be attending any games this season.  And I love baseball.  My gal asked me what I missed the most and I said it was a toss-up between baseball and my public library.  My blood sugar suggests it's the gym but that's just the masochist in me trying to have its voice heard.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The economy goes from life support to fully dead.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you get for pretending the dangers not real

Pink Floyd - Sheep (Remastered)
Youtube Vk6wQecu-wM
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: I just came.

Do I win?


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Businesses that care will not call back their furloughed employees. That way they can stay on unemployment.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: What do you get for pretending the dangers not real


A keyboard solo, IIRC.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: I just came.

Do I win?


You will have to wash your hands for 40 seconds.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it because something like 70% of Americans favored the lock down?
 
sirgrim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: I just came.

Do I win?


Yes here's your sore wrist. Enjoy.
 
thismomentinblackhistory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most people are happy to let "early adopters" work the bugs out of anything.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What if the country reopened and nobody came?"

Well then I guess the country needs to work on its reopening technique.
 
Byno [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: markie_farkie: I just came.

Do I win?

You will have to wash your hands for 40 seconds.


Which, oddly enough, is almost 3x as long as he lasted.

/I keed
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like people don't want to die. Weird.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you open your businesses now chances are you'll lose more money than if you just stayed closed given roughly 60+% of the country won't be leaving their houses anytime soon. It's part of the farking insanity of the whole "reopen now" astroturf. I mean the most insane part is politicians openly talking about how people dying is okay, but still...
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: "What if the country reopened and nobody came?"

Well then I guess the country needs to work on its reopening technique.


Or maybe the country needs to realize that it's not their decision alone whether people come. That no matter how hard you try, if they're not feeling it, it just won't happen. That you shouldn't force these things, and instead let it happen naturally.

/This works on multiple levels
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the country reopened and nobody came...
...does it make a sound?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: "What if the country reopened and nobody came?"

Well then I guess the country needs to work on its reopening technique.

Or maybe the country needs to realize that it's not their decision alone whether people come. That no matter how hard you try, if they're not feeling it, it just won't happen. That you shouldn't force these things, and instead let it happen naturally.

/This works on multiple levels


Unless we do the opposite of China and force people to leave their houses at gunpoint to go get a haircut or go bowling

I miss the days when I could say for 100% certainty that is a ojke that will never, ever happen
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean what if humans have agency and can make their own decisions about what risks to take rather than act like preprogrammed robots? Don't be ridiculous.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those who can work from home should continue to do so regardless.  It's the only way we're ever going to alleviate rush hour traffic.  Construction was never going to keep up.
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People will come out except for the ones that choose to live their life in fear.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only people out there are going to be Trumpers.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Byno: Which, oddly enough, is almost 3x as long as he lasted.

/I keed


Usually that's around the 4th time that day..  My naughty bits are quite sensitive.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is the bartender wearing a chinstrap?
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TDWCom29: If you open your businesses now chances are you'll lose more money than if you just stayed closed given roughly 60+% of the country won't be leaving their houses anytime soon. It's part of the farking insanity of the whole "reopen now" astroturf. I mean the most insane part is politicians openly talking about how people dying is okay, but still...


This is a bailout for the insurance industry. Now theyre no longer on the hook for billions (trillions?) in business interruption claims.  Your business is no longer officially interrupted, any loss of income is now your own problem.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get the SNL writers to do a cold reopen?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: You mean what if humans have agency and can make their own decisions about what risks to take rather than act like preprogrammed robots? Don't be ridiculous.


So what's the point of reopening if people don't do it? You're just going to lose money in the name of, what, your freedumbs? Good luck with that
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The GOP can force people to risk their lives for profit but they can't force people to believe their bullshiat and go out and spend.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: TDWCom29: If you open your businesses now chances are you'll lose more money than if you just stayed closed given roughly 60+% of the country won't be leaving their houses anytime soon. It's part of the farking insanity of the whole "reopen now" astroturf. I mean the most insane part is politicians openly talking about how people dying is okay, but still...

This is a bailout for the insurance industry. Now theyre no longer on the hook for billions (trillions?) in business interruption claims.  Your business is no longer officially interrupted, any loss of income is now your own problem.


Oh I know, but it's still insane that anyone is going along with it
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: The only people out there are going to be Trumpers.




Maybe that was the whole plan all along.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jekfark: People will come out except for the ones that choose to live their life in fear.


Yes, because spreading a virus is so brave!
 
Without Fail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jekfark: People will come out except for the ones that choose to live their life in fear.


You mean like Republicans in the closet?
 
snoproblem
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is already happening, in a lot of places.

They didn't think their clever plan through.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jekfark: People will come out except for the ones that choose to live their life in fear.


So where ya goin' first Lord Bravery?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: You mean what if humans have agency and can make their own decisions about what risks to take rather than act like preprogrammed robots? Don't be ridiculous.


What "agency" do workers called back to work in unsafe circumstances have?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jekfark: People will come out except for the ones that choose to live their life in fear.

listen to the advice of knowledgeable, experienced people who are trying to save lives

Fixed that for you.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until we get a vaccine, I'm only giving my money to restaurants that are staying takeout or delivery only.  Marvel could come out with a Dr. Doom movie and I'd still not go to the theater to see it.  I plan on eating the cost of my partial season tickets I have for our minor league baseball team.  I can take a year off from going out.  Not a big deal.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jekfark: People will come out except for the ones that choose to live their life in fear.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: The only people out there are going to be Trumpers.


I went for a hike 2 weeks ago and I saw a lot of Sabarus in the lot so you are wrong.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jekfark: People will come out except for the ones that choose to live their life in fear.


"Living in fear" implies the fear is irrational, or that people are cowards. I don't "live" in fear, but I'm not going to needlessly expose myself to an obvious, known threat either.
 
Petey4335 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TDWCom29: If you open your businesses now chances are you'll lose more money than if you just stayed closed given roughly 60+% of the country won't be leaving their houses anytime soon. It's part of the farking insanity of the whole "reopen now" astroturf. I mean the most insane part is politicians openly talking about how people dying is okay, but still...


It's designed to work that way. If they go out of business the GOP doesn't have to come up with any programs to help actual small business owners with the added goodness of being able to throw all those workers off unemployment if they refuse to return under dubious and dangerous circumstances.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: TDWCom29: If you open your businesses now chances are you'll lose more money than if you just stayed closed given roughly 60+% of the country won't be leaving their houses anytime soon. It's part of the farking insanity of the whole "reopen now" astroturf. I mean the most insane part is politicians openly talking about how people dying is okay, but still...

This is a bailout for the insurance industry. Now theyre no longer on the hook for billions (trillions?) in business interruption claims.  Your business is no longer officially interrupted, any loss of income is now your own problem.


Yeah, came here to say this but you've covered it.

So 'big business' is being saved while the little businesses scramble to cover costs with lost revenue. Open up only to go out of business anyway.

Meanwhile, the necessary-by-law business insurance providers keep trucking on...
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I refuse to die for an economy that prioritizes a percent of a percent rise in your average millionaire's stock portfolio over the literal lives of everyday citizens. I refuse to be sacrificed so that some f*ckhead in Palm Beach can look at a green blip instead of a red blip.
 
Lorenzo Von Matterhorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a vast difference between being told you can do something, and choosing for yourself not to do something.  If people don't want to go to restaurants, that is their choice.  It's the choice of the owner whether he wants to open or not, but the point is that people have option to choose for themselves, not be dictated by the government.  No one is forcing you to go out in public.
 
zang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: The only people out there are going to be Trumpers.


Conspiracy me kind of halfway thinks there's a connection between that and the president's opposition to mail-in voting.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lorenzo Von Matterhorn: There is a vast difference between being told you can do something, and choosing for yourself not to do something.  If people don't want to go to restaurants, that is their choice.  It's the choice of the owner whether he wants to open or not, but the point is that people have option to choose for themselves, not be dictated by the government.  No one is forcing you to go out in public.


Actually the reason the government has to dictate it is because idiots like you go out and put other people at risk. It's not all about you as an individual.
 
Silvanas Max
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TDWCom29: Fabric_Man: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: "What if the country reopened and nobody came?"

Well then I guess the country needs to work on its reopening technique.

Or maybe the country needs to realize that it's not their decision alone whether people come. That no matter how hard you try, if they're not feeling it, it just won't happen. That you shouldn't force these things, and instead let it happen naturally.

/This works on multiple levels

Unless we do the opposite of China and force people to leave their houses at gunpoint to go get a haircut or go bowling

I miss the days when I could say for 100% certainty that is a ojke that will never, ever happen


Agreed.  Ive been wondering how far down the force must be appplied.
Feds to States: Open the country or lose your [insert here] funding.
States: Fark off, we'll do what we want.
States to Localities: You are not allowed to override us.
Business: We won't open.
States to Businesses: Open or you lose you sweet deals.
People: We won't go out.
States to People: Go out or you are "voluntary quit" and lose your safety net.

I mean, my God, so much lip service to personal freedoms and so many overrides from every level.

/Waiting for my personal leg monitor that forces me to stay at work or rat me out.
 
Displayed 50 of 100 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.