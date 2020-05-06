 Skip to content
(WSOCTV)   ♩ ♪ ♫ ♬ What a drag it is getting mooned ♩ ♪ ♫ ♬
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They really wanted dat ass.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
all because the cops couldn't get over a guy mooning them
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: all because the cops couldn't get over a guy mooning them


Nothing like going out to check the mail on your own property, then getting charged with two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government officer, two counts of misdemeanor resist, obstruct and delay, and one count of felony fleeing to elude arrest.

I hate Tuesdays.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cabin fever makes a man crazy.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good news is that all those arrest charges, not one was about the pot and paraphernalia they found.

Excellent.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judging by the pics, there was a lot of moon to go around.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Judging by the pics, there was a lot of moon to go around.


"that's no moon"
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I'll keep on striking poses, till my cheeks have lost their roses.
Mooning over you
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Moonface"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel safer, knowing that those rampaging exposed buttocks are off the streets.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Full Moon
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: Full Moon


Full...dammit
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: Full Moon


images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
img.wennermedia.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
68.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Dead for Tax Reasons: all because the cops couldn't get over a guy mooning them

Nothing like going out to check the mail on your own property, then getting charged with two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government officer, two counts of misdemeanor resist, obstruct and delay, and one count of felony fleeing to elude arrest.

I hate Tuesdays.


Didn't take long for the miscreants to pipe up.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Things are different today, I hear every anus say.....
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Obscure?
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought that picture was on one of the ambulance doors at first glance.
 
zez
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"He then got out of the car and started singing and making hand gestures toward the two deputies. Authorities said Feredinos then dropped his pants, flashing his buttocks."

Maybe he was watching the hangover?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He looks like chubby Spock
 
