 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News4Jax)   Jacksonville gonna Jacksonville   (news4jax.com) divider line
24
    More: Facepalm, Cinco de Mayo, News4Jax, Restaurant, mayor's office, Need, Cinco de Mayo tailgate party, Want, parking lot  
•       •       •

579 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2020 at 11:50 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up in Detroit so I can say this--Jacksonville is the worst city in America.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
cinco de mayo on taco tuesday - a perfect storm
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just let it go.
At this point people have decided all this shiat is inconvenient and theyre just not gonna do it anymore.

Some people will die. Probably not you, but maybe. Who knows.
 
Pinner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Drinking and social distancing?
Yeah, that will work.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Well, 6 feet means many things to different people," said a Jacksonville resident named Sally.
No, dumbass.  6 feet is a unit of measure.  It doesn't change size to suit you.  It's still six feet.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Florida tag got the Rona?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Was that an Ariel Atom with LED lighting? Dear god in heaven no
 
Lifeless
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: "Well, 6 feet means many things to different people," said a Jacksonville resident named Sally.
No, dumbass.  6 feet is a unit of measure.  It doesn't change size to suit you.  It's still six feet.


To be fair to Sally, she's had to deal with what eight inches means to different people for years.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: "Well, 6 feet means many things to different people," said a Jacksonville resident named Sally.
No, dumbass.  6 feet is a unit of measure.  It doesn't change size to suit you.  It's still six feet.


6 feet is 3 people standing in a circle not observing social distancing
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Well, 6 feet means many things to different people," said a Jacksonville resident named Sally. "
Yes, if only there was some universal definition of "one foot."Perhaps we could have some bureau of the Federal Government work on that.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lifeless: SpaceyCat: "Well, 6 feet means many things to different people," said a Jacksonville resident named Sally.
No, dumbass.  6 feet is a unit of measure.  It doesn't change size to suit you.  It's still six feet.

To be fair to Sally, she's had to deal with what eight inches means to different people for years.


A three some equals six feet.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lifeless: SpaceyCat: "Well, 6 feet means many things to different people," said a Jacksonville resident named Sally.
No, dumbass.  6 feet is a unit of measure.  It doesn't change size to suit you.  It's still six feet.

To be fair to Sally, she's had to deal with what eight inches means to different people for years.


"i never had an 8 incher, but i did have four 2 inchers in one night once"
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
covid is seriously killing off the profit-base of the private prison industry complex.

solution?  10 year minimum felony for being out in public without a mask or adhering to social distancing protocols.   (guess what, they can't vote then either!)

you gotta start thinking outside the box and embrace the inherent evil.
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: Just let it go.
At this point people have decided all this shiat is inconvenient and theyre just not gonna do it anymore.

Some people will die. Probably not you, but maybe. Who knows.


Yep, the lockdowns were a big waste of time and we destroyed the economy and created 20% unemployment for nothing.  I'm absolutely serious.  No sarcasm.  Sweden had the right idea.

To stop this we would either have to completely shut down society for at least a year, which is completely unrealistic and unsustainable or just let it run it's course to point where it burns itself out.  A 45 day lockdown or whatever it is is fine to flatten the curve for the short term, but won't do much in the long term.  If anything it just prolonged all of this.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
fsmedia.imgix.netView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: A three some equals six feet.


Depends on what you're into.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: "Well, 6 feet means many things to different people," said a Jacksonville resident named Sally.
No, dumbass.  6 feet is a unit of measure.  It doesn't change size to suit you.  It's still six feet.


That's just the opinion of some "expert."
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: "Well, 6 feet means many things to different people," said a Jacksonville resident named Sally. "
Yes, if only there was some universal definition of "one foot."Perhaps we could have some bureau of the
Federal Government work on that.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Forget it, Jake. It's Flori-duh.
 
scottyvr6
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
One partygoer, who said she's a nurse and has tended to COVID-19 patients, mentioned she believes in herd immunity.


This is the stupidest person there, and sadly, of course, it was someone who works directly with the sick in the healthcare industry.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: "Well, 6 feet means many things to different people," said a Jacksonville resident named Sally.
No, dumbass.  6 feet is a unit of measure.  It doesn't change size to suit you.  It's still six feet.


I just whip out my wang and make sure everyone stays six feet apart.  Luckily I dont have to take out the whole thing.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
See you in two weeks Jacksonville, I do hope for you all that no one was asymptomatic.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Should have thrown a molotov cocktail to escape
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: Just let it go.
At this point people have decided all this shiat is inconvenient and theyre just not gonna do it anymore.

Some people will die. Probably not you, but maybe. Who knows.


This! As soon as any states started any easing, that was the call to head on out. There will be some pushback from Mayor's and Governors but in a few weeks to a month, everybody will be out and about.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.