(Bloomberg Law)   One of the sentences a judge does not imagine-much less welcome-writing includes the words 'butt shaking' in describing a lawyer's alleged actions at a mediation. Sadly, those words fit here
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Antsinda Briefs ?
 
petuniapup [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sadly, subby?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You'd think they'd appreciate Welcome-Writing. It sounds pleasant...
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
UFIA?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hey, the guy's clearly just a huge Wreckx-N-Effect fan, who can blame him for that?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, if Barr has to 'retire' early, we have a replacement lined up for D2S...
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Hey, the guy's clearly just a huge Wreckx-N-Effect fan, who can blame him for that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'll take actions of a nervous smoker undergoing DTs for $400 Alex
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Article: "There is significant disagreement about what happened..."

Lawyer:"It was not butt-shaking! It was twerking, and my daughter swears it's an art!"

Judge: "Not helping."
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, twerking hard, or hardly twerking?
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
TWERK GIF THREAD!
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Both these lawyers should be drug tested.
 
El Trolo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ren and Stimpy to the thread please
 
sprgrss [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
reading the order is amazing.  All the attorneys were acting like asses.

I shouldn't be surprised that one asked for sanctions despite being an asshat himself.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He was just giving his rebuttal.
 
