(Yahoo)   "Bing was on the verge of making very significant findings" on COVID-19. Sweet. Wait, back up. Did you say "was?"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Sad, Carnegie Mellon University, Pennsylvania, Bing Liu, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, medical researcher, computational science  
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The QAnon folks are going to shiat their adult diapers when they hear this.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bing was on the verge of making very significant findings" on COVID-19."


That's ok, we'll have a much better chance searching for the findings on Google.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"A motive for the killings remained unknown, and the relationship between the men was also unclear."

Take a farking guess. They dared be Chinese in 'Murica.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Odds that some QAnon rando heard about "Chinese guys" working on the virus and decided to take them out? Or just anti-Chinese murders in general?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "A motive for the killings remained unknown, and the relationship between the men was also unclear."

Take a farking guess. They dared be Chinese in 'Murica.


That was MY first guess!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If it wasn't racially motivated, then he was murdered to keep his covid-19 findings quiet.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "A motive for the killings remained unknown, and the relationship between the men was also unclear."

Take a farking guess. They dared be Chinese in 'Murica.

That was MY first guess!


That would be about the most 2020 way this could break - on the verge of finding a cure, and some mouth-breathing racist motherfarker kills him because he "looks like a Chinese"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'll wait to see what Ask Jeeves says about this matter.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'll wait to see what Ask Jeeves says about this matter.


It will just turn into a Dogpile
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
RIP Bing
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: NewportBarGuy: I'll wait to see what Ask Jeeves says about this matter.

It will just turn into a Dogpile


Greetings, fellow senior citizen!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Another story called it a murder/suicide.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: The QAnon folks are going to shiat their adult diapers when they hear this.


But aren't a lot of them anti vaxxers?  Not that logical consistency is important to them.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My bet: They were farking and then they were not. One of them didn't like that.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Poor Chandler.
 
AVDev
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well doesn't this just tickle the ol' conspiracy bone.

Not that I expect there to be a conspiracy, but I still can't help wondering. Maybe the Chinese did it to hide the "made in China" stamp the lab put on.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
On the verge of making significant findings?

That is meaningless, you can be on the verge of discovery for lifetime or more.  If you are on the verge of publishing, means more, but death wouldn't stop that.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'll wait to see what Ask Jeeves says about this matter.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Trump said millions would have to die because of this virus.  He never said how.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Chinese doctor" is the "Soviet defector" of the 21st century apparently.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/06/us/uni​v​ersity-of-pittsburgh-professor-killed/​index.html

claims murder suicide
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "A motive for the killings remained unknown, and the relationship between the men was also unclear."

Take a farking guess. They dared be Chinese in 'Murica.


We don't know yet, but the article provides a hint.  May be a murder suicide or may be the plot of a James Bond movie

An hour after Liu's body was discovered, a second person, Hao Gu, 46, was found dead inside a car less than a mile away, the agency said.
Ross Township Police Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp told the Associated Press that the men "appeared to be connected beyond their proximity to each other." A motive for the killings remained unknown, and the relationship between the men was also unclear.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wonder what sort of Yahoo! shot him.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Everybody get your tin foil hats fitted.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mr0x
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Technically, we are all COVID-19 researchers on the verge of making significant findings.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "A motive for the killings remained unknown, and the relationship between the men was also unclear."

Take a farking guess. They dared be Chinese in 'Murica.

That was MY first guess!


That would be the stupidest take and statistically least likely, but really shows how badly people's perception of reality is warped.
 
OldJames
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My guess would be gambling, drugs, or orgy gone bad.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

King Something: If it wasn't racially motivated, then he was murdered to keep his covid-19 findings quiet.


He was doing origin work.  His alleged murderer, also deceased, worked at Carnegie Mellon.  These aren't exactly people I would have expected to die like this.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "A motive for the killings remained unknown, and the relationship between the men was also unclear."

Take a farking guess. They dared be Chinese in 'Murica.


From the article linked by wademh:

Police believe the men knew each other, but say there is "zero indication that there was targeting due to his (Liu) being Chinese," according to Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp.

But, hey, Fark Conspiracy Theorists gonna spout bullshiat.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Another story called it a murder/suicide.


Honestly suicide is scarier than hate crime to me. This guy didn't see any reason for hope?
 
mr0x
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "A motive for the killings remained unknown, and the relationship between the men was also unclear."

Take a farking guess. They dared be Chinese in 'Murica.


He's not Chinese. Check out his linkedin profile bing-liu-277a873

What kind of job title is Research Assistant Professor?

Used to have a research assistant job in college. Meant being paid minimum wage to run experiments.
 
guestguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Damn, Jeeves is getting serious about his come back...just ask him.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Another story called it a murder/suicide.


The police were calling it a murder suicide in the papers 3 hours after it happened.  Unless there's video, that's a lot of assumptions made.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wademh: https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/06/us/uni​v​ersity-of-pittsburgh-professor-killed/​index.html

claims murder suicide


Kind of funny how many people on Fark, who come off as the smartest people in the room, are often quite wrong on so much crap.  Asian guy kills an Asian guy, and they think it was some redneck.  No wonder Jussie thought his stupid scam would work, he thought the whole world was like the Farkers in much of this thread.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "A motive for the killings remained unknown, and the relationship between the men was also unclear."

Take a farking guess. They dared be Chinese in 'Murica.


Yeah,

Because every racist redneck pick 'em up truck driving Western Pennsylvania hick goes barging into mansions in the Pittsburgh suburbs where the median family income is $75,000 a year with some of the best public schools in the state, and a police department big enough to invade a small South American country.

And ya know, that racist Chinese hating HS dropout just happens to break into the house of a scientist who's on the verge of making "significant findings" in regards to COVID-19 research.

Ya know, the researcher who's from Singapore, and not Chinese.  You know, THAT GUY.

Not the poor SOB running the take out joint downtown.  No, this is the target of racial angst in America.

Don't you have a 5G tower to burn down, or some chemtrails to trace or something?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bada Bing
 
great_tigers [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Killary strikes again
 
mayochamp
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Harry Wagstaff: Another story called it a murder/suicide.

The police were calling it a murder suicide in the papers 3 hours after it happened.  Unless there's video, that's a lot of assumptions made.


Yeah, random guy running around to find 2 particular Chinese people to kill for racist reasons is a much better conclusion given what we know.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: "Bing was on the verge of making very significant findings" on COVID-19."


That's ok, we'll have a much better chance searching for the findings on Google.


Not if you want the findings to be topless.  Or so my friend tells me.
 
rcain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Harry Wagstaff: Another story called it a murder/suicide.

The police were calling it a murder suicide in the papers 3 hours after it happened.  Unless there's video, that's a lot of assumptions made.


Gun in the car, ballistics match and gunpowder residue on the guys trigger finger would put all that to rest

The article is light on details, but it does sound like they have good reason to believe murder/suicide. Once the forensics come in then it can be determined beyond all doubt
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

guestguy: Damn, Jeeves is getting serious about his come back...just ask him.


Indeed, sir?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Harry Wagstaff: Another story called it a murder/suicide.

Honestly suicide is scarier than hate crime to me. This guy didn't see any reason for hope?


Have you looked outside lately?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "A motive for the killings remained unknown, and the relationship between the men was also unclear."

Take a farking guess. They dared be Chinese in 'Murica.


First guess is that a fight broke out about who gets credit or how to interpret the data, and things got heated. One shot the other, realized how bad it was, and then shot himself in the car a little ways off.

Just a guess, but I've seen physicists and computer sci majors come to blows before.

After that is love problems.
And in third place we have guys from Georgia
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He was a computer analyst and data researcher. His expertise included data modeling and computer simulation and machine learning. He was not a medical doctor or researcher. So he wasn't about to blow the lid of the COVID-19 case.  He would have been under a PI with a medical degree who would have been directing the study. So for conspiracy guys this would have been like shooting one of the computer operators and thinking this will stop skynet from being created. They'll take his data modeling and continue.  Good research is hard to kill, things are always picked up by someone else if things are decently documented.

And the whole "on the verge thing.." Well, we tend to overstate things when we want to remember someone.

Murder suicide is almost always with someone the person knows intimately. No big conspiracy here.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OldJames: My guess would be gambling, drugs, or orgy gone bad.


Or the perp went batshiat?
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mr0x: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "A motive for the killings remained unknown, and the relationship between the men was also unclear."

Take a farking guess. They dared be Chinese in 'Murica.

He's not Chinese. Check out his linkedin profile bing-liu-277a873

What kind of job title is Research Assistant Professor?

Used to have a research assistant job in college. Meant being paid minimum wage to run experiments.


Research assistant prof is a nontenure-track position with no teaching. It is a step above postdoc. This guys was small potatoes, his research will be continued by the person running the lab he worked in.
 
links136
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: wademh: https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/06/us/univ​ersity-of-pittsburgh-professor-killed/​index.html

claims murder suicide

Kind of funny how many people on Fark, who come off as the smartest people in the room, are often quite wrong on so much crap.  Asian guy kills an Asian guy, and they think it was some redneck.  No wonder Jussie thought his stupid scam would work, he thought the whole world was like the Farkers in much of this thread.


Like others I recently saw the video of the hick shotgunning the black kid like an animal.

Yes it's not very likely, neither is a plague or Donald Trump being president, so here we are making outlandish claims because WHY THE fark NOT
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: And the whole "on the verge thing.." Well, we tend to overstate things when we want to remember someone.

Murder suicide is almost always with someone the person knows intimately. No big conspiracy here.


I do simulations like those. If I had a dollar for every parametric I ran ... hmm. I probably do have a dollar for each one. They aren't that fast to complete without the folding@home assist.
 
