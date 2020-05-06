 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   Much like your waistline, the bus-eating sinkhole in Pittsburgh has gotten larger during the lockdown   (wpxi.com)
11
•       •       •

11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

TWX: [i.pinimg.com image 640x400]


img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Did you know the Bus-eating sinkhole is from Detroit?
 
cgraves67
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Jerome Bettis is either excited or terrified at this news.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There had already been setbacks in repairs, including the discovery in February that the wrong kind of dirt had been used to partially fill the giant hole.

It was dirt infused with Upsidaisium.  They put it in the hole and then watched it float away.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My waistline has NOT expanded! I'm using the same notch on my belt!

Or at least I assume I would, if I was wearing pants with belt loops.

Didn't these sweatpants have a drawstring at one point?
 
Goimir
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would have gotten the initial comment, but my ride fell through.
 
Mukster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
LEON (Large Opening Engulfing Limousine) getting larger...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Came in to name the sinkhole Leon, but I see that hole has been dug.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  
the bus-eating sinkhole in Pittsburgh
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

