(Daily Mail)   Prince Harry to give up bloodsports. Chong Li outraged, demands one last match   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Well done, Subby.
 
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


ROYALS!!!!!
 
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
 Not relevant I know, but that gif makes me laugh no matter how many times I see it.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have to say, that woman is beautiful, and he seems to get along with her, so why not do almost anything to please her?

/Of course my GF is beautiful too
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
chicagotribune.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I have to say, that woman is beautiful, and he seems to get along with her, so why not do almost anything to please her?

/Of course my GF is beautiful too


Maybe because you shouldn't have to abandon your family, job, and hobbies for someone.

If they loved you before, they wouldn't expect you to unilaterally give all of that up.
 
lennavan [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
lululuvsmakeup.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lennavan: [lululuvsmakeup.files.wordpress.com image 510x287]


snerk

But who is Chong Li?
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He's found a new mommy.....actually two as his mother-in-law is planning on moving into the Casa del Markle as soon as possible.

And he thought that Kensington Palace was a crowded pita.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Here's what I want to know. if "watersports" is another term for Urophilia why is Bloodsports a euphemism for hunting rather than Menuphllia?
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Magorn: Here's what I want to know. if "watersports" is another term for Urophilia why is Bloodsports a euphemism for hunting rather than Menuphllia?


The bigger question is why are you so fascinated with philias?
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
HA!
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


/obscure?
 
fickenchucker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was willing to dismiss the hate thrown onto actress Markle until now.  It seems Harry has fallen for a wench with a seemingly magical pussy and lost all semblance of himself.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lennavan: [lululuvsmakeup.files.wordpress.com image 510x287]

The only two redeeming features of the Street Fighter movie were Ming-Na and Kylie Minogue.
/ Thought sunny misspelled "Chun-Li" at first
 
Comic Book Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LOLITROLU: HA!
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]

/obscure?


Bolo Yeung scared the absolute piss out of me when I was a kid.  That dude was a monster of a man.
 
