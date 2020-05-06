 Skip to content
(BBC)   Spuoɔǝs 09 uᴉ ǝuoפ   (bbc.co.uk)
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farkin' legend bru
 
snochick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not really a challenge when they leave all the cars unlocked with the keys inside.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they started repeating "something not quite right" I was waiting for them to say insurance fraud. Weirdly written story.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Yeah, Gone in 60 Seconds..the Great Value Studios version.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I am seeing a pattern ere" all the thieves musta been maned Bruce and maybe a few Sheilas.
When Kiwi's go bad shoulda been the headline.
Or middle earth got ransacked on the mobiles.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
maned = named but it still fits
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Thanks, subby, you cock.I thought I was having a stronk.

Strink.

Bad brain thing.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bruce got coppered copping a free car...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
toke
 
WTP 2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
clyde or claude
cooper
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WTP 2: clyde or claude
cooper


ok Claude got coppered copping a car or many a car
 
WTP 2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
a good couple of cars.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

A stronk is a full blown drunken i forgot what i said and did hard liquer thing
A strink is when a woman has to many appletinis and forgets where her panties went
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Aw man, that sucks... Wait, what?  The cars were all unlocked, unguarded, and with the keys inside them? Might as well hang a "Come steal me!" sign on the gate.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I'm not even a woman, but I think I did both, at the same time, once.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i hear they have remove the welcome mat...
 
HandInGlove_
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A similar stunt in San Jose Calif. Hertz and 23 cars a few weeks ago. The suspect had been released on the zero-bail/no detain just before the heist.

https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/202​0​/04/22/fremont-serial-burglary-suspect​-re-arrested-zero-bail-release-3-other​s-arrested/
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Good on ya mate did ya steal any cars  also ?
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mock26: Aw man, that sucks... Wait, what?  The cars were all unlocked, unguarded, and with the keys inside them? Might as well hang a "Come steal me!" sign on the gate.


You guys have it so easy. Where I grew up ppl would steal your air conditioner and all your copper pipes over a weekend
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
*and you better not be home or it might turn into a homicide
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

When I was sixteen and very drunk, I may have borrowed an unattended police car.

Don't worry; I made it about one block before thinking: "this is stupid, dangerous, and bad".
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
aagrajag we need have many a stronk /  strink parties when this is all over .meaning ya coined new phrases and DRINK YOU sumbiatches !
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Idiot Stick Bearer: aagrajag we need have many a stronk /  strink parties when this is all over .meaning ya coined new phrases and DRINK YOU sumbiatches !


When this is over, the orgy will be legendary.

I can't claim credit for "stronk", though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'll leave this right here
You Could Steal City Hall
Youtube 4mt5qE-CQAQ
I seen a girl stealing for a farking dollar store last week. Cops here in Chicago aren't getting out their cars/trucks to even confront someone doing a misdemeanor or a street level drug deal.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ahh but still we get de womnz strink that nite and thanks for making an old fart laff cheers
 
