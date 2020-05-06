 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Tyson reopens largest pork plant in the US despite Coronavirus outbreaks, hopes this won't be their Waterloo   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

167 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2020 at 8:50 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.
 
The English Major [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Mamma mia this is a dumb move.
 
Bennett the Mad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Somebody help? Tyson/Waterloo - I don't get it!
 
guestguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The bacon must flow...
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Eat the pig, eat the pig, Ziggy Ziggy ziggy zig!
 
fat boy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Long pork on sale
 
rcain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
AFAICT, they reopened because of an executive order issued by King Trump
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Abba bad feeling about this.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bennett the Mad: Somebody help? Tyson/Waterloo - I don't get it!


Buster Douglas would have made more sense to me.

\ Don't bite my ear off
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bennett the Mad: Somebody help? Tyson/Waterloo - I don't get it!


Tyson has a meat plant in Waterloo Iowa.  Waterloo was apparently the location of a battle at one point.. not Iowa.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.