Good news, Illinois: You may be able to get mixed drinks to go from your favorite bars soon
23
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Mixologist' is such a dumb word.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b0rscht: 'Mixologist' is such a dumb word.


But it makes the River North and West Loop bartenders feel so special.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the day, in southern Illinois, in a small town called Shawneetown, you could drive up to "The Cabin" (only bar in town), and get a styrofoam cup with whatever you wanted in it. Didn't seem to matter how old you were either. If you were driving, you were old enough to get drunk while doing it. Drive around the town square a couple times, and repeat.
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

b0rscht: 'Mixologist' is such a dumb word.


It sounds like something from the special ed class at Hogwarts.
 
Grizwald
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We already are, but soon it will be legal.  Ball jars of margarita from my favorite taco place yesterday
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: b0rscht: 'Mixologist' is such a dumb word.

But it makes the River North and West Loop bartenders feel so special.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmsvrsn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm totally in favor of this, but it is a very bad idea.
 
Count_Crackula [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

b0rscht: 'Mixologist' is such a dumb word.


Pretty much any bartender worth their salt would agree with this sentiment.
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So you can get drinks to go in Chicago now, but you still can't get decent pizza to go?

/ducks
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MBooda: So you can get drinks to go in Chicago now, but you still can't get decent pizza hotdog to go?
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Technically, we can do that here in Michigan, too, but the only place nearby I've found to do any alcohol-to-go is the local brewery selling growlers. Other than that, folks have been reticent to do it. I would definitely like it if I could get a good margarita or Long Island or sangria now that the weather is getting warmer.
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

b0rscht: 'Mixologist' is such a dumb word.


Chicago accepts challenge.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Greek
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: MBooda: So you can get drinks to go in Chicago now, but you still can't get decent pizza hotdog to go?


Eh, I like Chicago style hot dogs. But I don't get why they call them "sport peppers." WTF is sporty about a pepper?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MBooda: b0rscht: 'Mixologist' is such a dumb word.

Chicago accepts challenge.

[Fark user image 475x317]


Publican is more of a beer place.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Grizwald: We already are, but soon it will be legal.  Ball jars of margarita from my favorite taco place yesterday


I did the same.
 
upndn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Meh... good bourbon in a flask is my to go drink.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Greek: WTF is sporty about a pepper?


hsd-wp.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jmsvrsn: I'm totally in favor of this, but it is a very bad idea.


As Frank alluded to above, high end cocktail bars were helping prop up River North and the West Loop (as well as Logan Square).  Speaking from experience, liquor licensing in Chicago and Illinois can be a labyrinthine maze of red tape that's almost impossible to navigate without any meaningful connections or without "connections".  If you were operating a cocktail bar in Chicago that served minimal or no food at the time the lockdown went into effect, you were pretty much screwed.  You could sell bottled drinks, and you could sell mixers, but if people were paying $15.00 for your burnt orange and ginger sake cocktail, you couldn't sell it and stick it in a to-go cup.

If those bars go under as a result of this recession, a number of the owners and renters of those 20-30 story condos that were slapped up overnight will re-think their residency in those neighborhoods.
 
tm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hell, they're already doing it in downstate IL. I just got a 32oz margarita with a couple stickers on the lid to seal it curbside from a restaurant last night.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jmsvrsn: I'm totally in favor of this, but it is a very bad idea.


How so?

It's a good way for bars to stay afloat while they can't have patrons. It's virtually touchless, at least at the bars I've ordered from. I'll call in my food and drink orders, give my card info over the phone, with a tip, then pick my food and booze up.

Other places will fill up growlers with beer for a relatively flat rate per size. One place by me will do a 64oz growler for $20/30, depending on if the beer is over 7% abv. The only downside is having to go there, bring your own growler and actually exchange cash or hand over your card. Gloves and Clorox wipes make it a non issue though.

If you were going to be irresponsible with it, you would be even if bars were open.

In NY at least, with the exception of the past few days, it's been too shiatty out to really be enjoying a day outside, so it's not like people are walking around chugging their booze. Plus most things I've seen have been packaged so they're either super obvious or super inconvenient to drink in public. One place does "adult Capri Suns", complete with a pain in the ass straw. Another does a full margarita kit in a quart sized soup container, complete with salt and limes.

It's not the best situation, but it's the current best way for these places to stay afloat, especially since everything around here lost out on all of their potential St Patrick's revenue.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Outshined_One:If those bars go under as a result of this recession, a number of the owners and renters of those 20-30 story condos that were slapped up overnight will re-think their residency in those neighborhoods.

There's going to be a moment where building owners are going to realize that (legally and legitimately) kicking out that restaurant for not paying rent means they'll have an empty space, just like every other owner, and no restaurant market willing to rent.

Far better to push or even forgive the rent to keep the tenant when we open back up than basically having 10 restaurants chasing 500 empty buildings. That's a great way to drive your rental income to nothing - either you have no tenant or you have to cut a massive deal to get someone in and you're not making anything.

Really, it's the only hope for the restaurant scene I can see.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: Frank N Stein: b0rscht: 'Mixologist' is such a dumb word.

But it makes the River North and West Loop bartenders feel so special.

[Fark user image 651x383]


"One does NOT simply"....... DUH!!!!
 
