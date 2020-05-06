 Skip to content
(UPI)   Group called Hemp4Water proposes plan to use hydroponic Hemp in giant floating mats to clean Toxic Algae from Florida waterways. High time I say, Save the Hugh Manatees   (upi.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's more like "aquaponics" deep water culture (DWC...also called "raft system" among other things).  And just from experience, plants suck up the nitrates faster than they can be used by algae (to at least the point where algae will not propagate) - anyone with a decent freshwater planted aquarium knows this.

One method of keeping an aquarium nitrate-free is to hook some Devil's Ivy into the tank which is similar to what they are wanting to do in the article.  My 150g aquaponics tank is nitrate-free with two 50g media beds.  If I added another 50g grow bed but made it a DWC (which I plan to do), I would probably have to double the fish in the tank.

But like they say in TFA, it will block sunlight to plants they actually *want* growing in the lake so they will have to be strategic with how they lay things out.
 
TheSwizz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hemp isn't gonna get you high, subby.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty cool stuff going on there. Now I want a plant to do away with the toxic plume of my mother-in-law.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Great, ill be over here polishing the brass on the Titanic.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tasteme: Pretty cool stuff going on there. Now I want a plant to do away with the toxic plume of my mother-in-law.


I saw something like that in a movie once.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Idea sounds good. I'm not convinced hemp specifically is the best choice but I'd listen to the experts on that.  I wonder with something the size of Oki, if some kind of towed skimmer barges with catalysts would be more effective?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When will these ridiculous hemp weirdos go away.  You can smoke pot now. All you want. Go nuts:
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hooray!
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"I'd like to see 10,000 acres of hemp mats growing in Lake Okeechobee to help restore the lake as the pristine bass fishery it once was,"

I'm wondering what a stoned manatee would be like.  I mean, they already act baked as it is.  How does one go up from there?
 
brizzle365
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

noitsnot: When will these ridiculous hemp weirdos go away.  You can smoke pot now. All you want. Go nuts:


I've been assured by my state that it is still heavily frowned upon. Got THC vape or edibles? Congratz, your going to get a state jail felony.
 
Number 216
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Was wondering how long it was going to take one of Farks Cannabaveats to throw a temper tantrum about this
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

noitsnot: When will these ridiculous hemp weirdos go away.  You can smoke pot now. All you want. Go nuts:


Apparently, hemp is versatile. Who knew?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: Idea sounds good. I'm not convinced hemp specifically is the best choice but I'd listen to the experts on that.  I wonder with something the size of Oki, if some kind of towed skimmer barges with catalysts would be more effective?


What is Oki?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Hemp isn't gonna get you high, subby.


But hemp fanatics are invariably pot smokers.
 
Alex_Lee [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Better article. Biodiversity would be preferable; however, whatever it takes to get people started on cleaning up the planet for their grandkids.
 
perilsensitive
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UberDave: Any Pie Left: Idea sounds good. I'm not convinced hemp specifically is the best choice but I'd listen to the experts on that.  I wonder with something the size of Oki, if some kind of towed skimmer barges with catalysts would be more effective?

What is Oki?


Lake Okeechobee I think
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

