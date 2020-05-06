 Skip to content
(MSN)   Wake up sheeple, fever-reading drones pointing you out for coronavirus is just the first wave of SkyNet   (msn.com) divider line
11
11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HIPPA law suits in 3....2.....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"drone 173465HTSGF reporting...Subject: Mrs Denise Harris of 1234 East Elm Street....vitals: 102 over 80, approx. 125 lbs, body temp: 98 degrees. No fever detected. Also has a nice rack and..."
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just carry a cowbell.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, the Coronavirus was sprayed from jet contrails.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Just carry a cowbell.


Police Officer Bruce Dickinson approves.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: HIPPA law suits in 3....2.....


*HIPAA
 
WithinReason
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Horror Short Film "Slaughterbots" | ALTER
Youtube 9fa9lVwHHqg
"*zzzt* FEVER DETECTED. INITIATE CONTAINMENT PROTOCOL."
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lou Gramm better watch his ass.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So perhaps 50% of people who get infected with Covid19 become asymptomatic spreaders who don't get fevers so let's put lots of money into monitoring people's temperatures rather than increasing access to testing.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

