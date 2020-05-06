 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGNO)   Ugly-ass baby brown pelicans return to island devastated by Deepwater Horizons oil spill   (wgno.com) divider line
5
    More: Sappy, Pelican, Brown Pelican, Queen Bess Island, Todd Baker, Petroleum, Bird, Brown Pelican baby boom, Diamondback terrapin  
•       •       •

230 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2020 at 8:22 PM (59 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bongon247
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's awesome.
 
ocelot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Brown pelicans are thick as thieves at Laguna Madre/south Padre ixtop was worse.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Put some feathers on that ugly chick.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My birth State's state bird!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
For once the "ugly ass" bit in the headline is true.

/still nice to see nature rebounding
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.