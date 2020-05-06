 Skip to content
(Independent)   TV viewers outraged by advert showing squirrel "humping" can of deodorant. That's just nuts   (independent.co.uk)
    More: Silly, Complaint, Pleading, Debate, Infomercial, Coca-Cola, 60 Minutes, WWE Raw, Marketing  
517 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2020 at 9:51 AM



UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did Drew not think of this first?!
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How many complaints were signed "Karen"?
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They were sent in by all ten of the "Million" Moms.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
TV viewers were outraged that Obama wore a brown suit and the google memo. It their right to be upset. Its our right not to care.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
All I can say is they certainly nailed 1995.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
" In the can, man !"..   also, thread useless without video clip.
 
Boo_Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

UberDave: How did Drew not think of this first?!


I do believe you are correct.
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
mrrichierich
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"ending with a bizarre clip of a squirrel simulating sext with a can of Lynx Africa."
Too much sext having
 
Boo_Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: UberDave: How did Drew not think of this first?!

I do believe you are correct.
[i.redd.it image 446x481]


I also can't read, too distracted by squirrel nuts I guess.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Life finds a way.
 
drayno76
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: All I can say is they certainly nailed 1995.


Eh kinda close.  Freshman year of college they didn't have the body spray format just yet.  What I do remember smelling myself up with in '95 was Drakkar Noir.

Drakkar Noir Commercial
Youtube 7kQokKUb_xQ
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
155 people.

Out of...how many who watched?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

drayno76: xxBirdMadGirlxx: All I can say is they certainly nailed 1995.

Eh kinda close.  Freshman year of college they didn't have the body spray format just yet.  What I do remember smelling myself up with in '95 was Drakkar Noir.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7kQokKUb​_xQ]


That was my eldest brother's attempted-pheromone of choice. Sharing a bathroom was sheer misery- a strange medley of poor diet sh*ts and the lingering cloud of Drakkar.

::shudder::
 
fark account name
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I thought this was some for of inside joke about Brexit, but I guess "leavers" means "seniors" in Bri'ish.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


60% of the time it works every time.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Really?

We, a country of Game of Thrones addicts and where every movie and TV show has vivid sex scenes shoehorned in to keep our attention... is complaining about indecency?

That quote George R.R. Martin had about how absurd it is that he can write for pages about an axe cleaving through somebody's skull in detail is received way better than a couple sentences about sex? That's very apt here.
 
