 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Former head of the Department of HHS's Biomedical Advanced Research and unrepentant coronavirus whistleblower Dr. Rick Bright will testify in front of Congress next Thursday   (twitter.com) divider line
72
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

973 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 06 May 2020 at 9:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



72 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
What are the odds the White House tries to pull executive privilege?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

BizarreMan: What are the odds the White House tries to pull executive privilege?


Oh they'll try everything they can think of.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm impressed we still have people in the position to do so who care to bother.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
CNN says it will happen next week on the 14th. https://www.cnn.com/us/live-new​s/us-co​ronavirus-update-05-05-20/h_8d402208ad​1beffc91482ffbb6e15f4a

I will be curious to see how they arrange things for proper social distancing.

It shouldn't be too hard for the witness and their lawyers. I suspect that they can keep most of the actual congresspersons in a back room for most of the testimony. But the dance with obstructing and calling roll will be very awkward and time consuming which means that the GOP will probably use it to the hilt in order to make the whole thing unwatchable --- even worse than the games they played in the impeachment hearings.

But that won't play well with so many people at home and able to peak in and see what's up. Still, seeing the obstruction might play better than clean testimony.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

BizarreMan: What are the odds the White House tries to pull executive privilege?


I'm willing to bet he doesn't give a f*ck about what the administration thinks anymore.
Could they legally block him? He's a whistle blower now.
Looking forward to his appearance.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Is this going to be a public testimony?  Because if so, I'm going to start popping the popcorn right now.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
As soon as they peel dumpy off the floor of the bathroom, we're likely to be in for another day of epic twitter meltdowns.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Oh, they decided to come back to work?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Oh, they decided to come back to work?


You'd be shocked I'm sure to learn of this thing called a camera. It's a wonder of modern technology that allows for a remote meeting.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BizarreMan: What are the odds the White House tries to pull executive privilege?


What are the odds Dr Bright listens if they try?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's not like Congress is actually going to do anything with the information.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, we're doing this again.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What are the odds that Dr. Bright will fall from a hospital window ?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rip them a new one, Rick.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Which chamber?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wademh: CNN says it will happen next week on the 14th. https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news​/us-coronavirus-update-05-05-20/h_8d40​2208ad1beffc91482ffbb6e15f4a

I will be curious to see how they arrange things for proper social distancing.

It shouldn't be too hard for the witness and their lawyers. I suspect that they can keep most of the actual congresspersons in a back room for most of the testimony. But the dance with obstructing and calling roll will be very awkward and time consuming which means that the GOP will probably use it to the hilt in order to make the whole thing unwatchable --- even worse than the games they played in the impeachment hearings.

But that won't play well with so many people at home and able to peak in and see what's up. Still, seeing the obstruction might play better than clean testimony.


The gaggle of photographers should be interesting to see how they split it up.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump would probably just send his Silvercorp goons after him.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

King Something: Trump would probably just send his Silvercorp goons after him.


Which means they would get lost and attack the National Archives.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mentat: King Something: Trump would probably just send his Silvercorp goons after him.

Which means they would get lost and attack the National Archives.


Somebody call Nicholas Cage.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: It's not like Congress is actually going to do anything with the information.


Except possibly work the news cycle. Trump says "Remain calm everything will be fine by tomorrow at noon" then cut to a whistleblower who says "Donald trump is hiding the truth and mismanaging things"
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dis gon b gud.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully he's got a good bodyguard.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: iheartscotch: It's not like Congress is actually going to do anything with the information.

Except possibly work the news cycle. Trump says "Remain calm everything will be fine by tomorrow at noon" then cut to a whistleblower who says "Donald trump is hiding the truth and mismanaging things"


Do you live under a rock?  That's been the news cycle for 3+ years.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The unfortunate reality is Dr. Bright's testimony will do precisely dick to change our response or convince recalcitrant Americans that the administration has acted like a Mafia during the pandemic. Republicans will still think we're massively overreacting even as the 100,000 body bags FEMA ordered prove to be too few to hold all the corpses piling up outside hospitals. They'll dutifully vote in November for Donald and his cronies.

It's up to the rest of us to stop them. Vote in November like the lives of you and your loved ones depend on it because they literally do.
 
willwall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: CNN says it will happen next week on the 14th. https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news​/us-coronavirus-update-05-05-20/h_8d40​2208ad1beffc91482ffbb6e15f4a

I will be curious to see how they arrange things for proper social distancing.

It shouldn't be too hard for the witness and their lawyers. I suspect that they can keep most of the actual congresspersons in a back room for most of the testimony. But the dance with obstructing and calling roll will be very awkward and time consuming which means that the GOP will probably use it to the hilt in order to make the whole thing unwatchable --- even worse than the games they played in the impeachment hearings.

But that won't play well with so many people at home and able to peak in and see what's up. Still, seeing the obstruction might play better than clean testimony.


Zoom. All the congressmen in their own office muted, only one person on screen asking questions at a time. It will be great, no point of order bs and grandstanding
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really hope Dr Bright will be able to remain safe until and after he testifies. We all know how trump cock holsters are and they will attempt to harm Dr Bright and his family to prevent him from talking
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: CNN says it will happen next week on the 14th. https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news​/us-coronavirus-update-05-05-20/h_8d40​2208ad1beffc91482ffbb6e15f4a

I will be curious to see how they arrange things for proper social distancing.

It shouldn't be too hard for the witness and their lawyers. I suspect that they can keep most of the actual congresspersons in a back room for most of the testimony. But the dance with obstructing and calling roll will be very awkward and time consuming which means that the GOP will probably use it to the hilt in order to make the whole thing unwatchable --- even worse than the games they played in the impeachment hearings.

But that won't play well with so many people at home and able to peak in and see what's up. Still, seeing the obstruction might play better than clean testimony.


We are nearing peak peeks peeps!

/sorry
//barely into morning coffee
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh God NO!" - Donald J Trump
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would be great if the Republicans would wear their oversight hats. But instead they'll wear their defense attorney hats again and spend most of their time denying, deflecting and attacking.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Dr. Bright? More like Dr. Blight! Certainly no hero like Captain Bligh!

posted five minutes from now
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Trump is right now sitting on his golden sh*tter and making up a derogatory nickname to call Dr. Bright before the hearing.  Probably something along the lines of "Slick Rick".
 
jmsvrsn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wademh: CNN says it will happen next week on the 14th. https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news​/us-coronavirus-update-05-05-20/h_8d40​2208ad1beffc91482ffbb6e15f4a

I will be curious to see how they arrange things for proper social distancing.

It shouldn't be too hard for the witness and their lawyers. I suspect that they can keep most of the actual congresspersons in a back room for most of the testimony. But the dance with obstructing and calling roll will be very awkward and time consuming which means that the GOP will probably use it to the hilt in order to make the whole thing unwatchable --- even worse than the games they played in the impeachment hearings.

But that won't play well with so many people at home and able to peak in and see what's up. Still, seeing the obstruction might play better than clean testimony.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: Trump is right now sitting on his golden sh*tter and making up a derogatory nickname to call Dr. Bright before the hearing.  Probably something along the lines of "Slick Rick".


Tricky Ricky.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: SpectroBoy: iheartscotch: It's not like Congress is actually going to do anything with the information.

Except possibly work the news cycle. Trump says "Remain calm everything will be fine by tomorrow at noon" then cut to a whistleblower who says "Donald trump is hiding the truth and mismanaging things"

Do you live under a rock?  That's been the news cycle for 3+ years.


I didn't say it was new. I said it is what good could come from this.
SOME counterpoint is better than none.
 
soopey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Clearly the talking points on Dr. Bright have not been released. The trolls have been noticeably silent on this topic so far.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sorry guys, but we have evidence that Dr Bright once watched MSNBC so clearly this guy is a deep state Dem and everything he says despite the fact he may have evidence to back up his claims is null and void. As a result Trump wins against Covid-19 and gets double scoops plus a gold star. Check mate!
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elzar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This time it is going to break everything wide-open. Right?

/ none of this matters anymore, the fix has been in since 2016
 
Artist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Trump*  "Dr. Not so Bright"  Sad. Low energy. Hates good people who want to work. He got coffeve and never heard of this looser that is not near this Chy-Narh who had the Viiiiiruuusss then bats monekys ruined hamberders because Not So bright is not a team member I fixed it
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Hopefully he's got a good bodyguard.


Amen, buddy!

They are tossing these guys out of windows in Russia!
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"... and in a surprise turn of events, Dr. Bright has brought as their counsel SCP 173..."
* screaming, sounds of breaking bones *
 
Skail
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: What are the odds the White House tries to pull executive privilege?


Exactly 1.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jimjays: This would be great if the Republicans would wear their oversight hats. But instead they'll wear their defense attorney hats again and spend most of their time denying, deflecting and attacking.


This is what they do when they're in the majority. It always seems to be  the Democrats that ask the important questions
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Seriously...  What does this matter?  The people who need to listen and be convinced won't.  The people that will listen, don't need to be convinced, because we already know what happened.

In the end, the GOP will just paint this as another Democratic smear job, and it will be forgotten in a week.
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Skail: BizarreMan: What are the odds the White House tries to pull executive privilege?

Exactly 1.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: Rann Xerox: Trump is right now sitting on his golden sh*tter and making up a derogatory nickname to call Dr. Bright before the hearing.  Probably something along the lines of "Slick Rick".

Tricky Ricky.


I'm thinking he's going right at him with a few "Dr. Not So Bright's" before anything.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Driver: What are the odds that Dr. Bright will fall from a hospital window ?


Well, there's certainly a window in Russia he needs to avoid... 3 people have fallen out of that one arleady
 
gas giant [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
sirgrim
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh there's Congress, almost forgot they were a thing.
 
Displayed 50 of 72 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.