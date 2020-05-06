 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   The man in the photo seen screaming at state troopers during the protest at Michigan's Capitol building says "I didn't scream in anybody's face". And really looking at the photo, it turns out he may be right (Dumbass is still way too close to them)   (usatoday.com) divider line
11
    More: Followup, Lansing, Michigan, United States, Protest, Activism, Michigan, Brian Cash, Michigan State University, Demonstration  
•       •       •

216 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2020 at 4:29 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"the state is considering a ban on guns inside of the Capitol."

Considering??? Why is that not a slam dunk?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cash said he wasn't yelling at the state troopers seen in the photo - "I didn't scream in anybody's face" - but at an officer positioned behind them who he said he saw assault a woman the day before. Three women were removed from the public gallery for the state House of Representatives on April 29. The incident was caught on video, showing a woman being forcibly removed. The incident prompted an announcement by the Michigan State Police that it was investigating the confrontation between individuals and House police.

So he wasn't yelling at the cop he was inches from, but the cop behind him.

Doesn't make it any better.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ah diddums.   Don't like being the face of the "protestors?   Welcome to memehood and mockery, asshole.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He said that he was asking the man, whom he called a "red coat," a reference to the red coats they wear, "if he wanted to try to throw me around like he did that girl yesterday."

Well, with fine reporting like that, which we have come to expect from the nation's leading free hotel paper, I have no other choice but to blindly accept all of their other conclusions.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He was showing them where the penis goes
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It doesn't matter.  The photo shows a man screaming in rage at professional peacekeepers.  That's the image and icon of the Michigan standoff

I thought you wanted to make a point, sir.  I thought you wanted to be remembered.  Wasn't that why you played dress-up and went down to the capitol building?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NotCodger: "the state is considering a ban on guns inside of the Capitol."

Considering??? Why is that not a slam dunk?


If a state legislature passes laws allowing guns to be carried everywhere else then the capitol itself shouldn't be an exception.*

*I have no idea if this is the case in Michigan
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NotCodger: "the state is considering a ban on guns inside of the Capitol."

Considering??? Why is that not a slam dunk?


Because 'Murica.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that was obvious.  From the angle the camera is at, you can clearly see he is yelling past the cop.

I also thought that was pretty irrelevant.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You shouldn't have been within 6 feet of the state troopers and you should have had a mask on, ASSHOLE!
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A Republican complaining about fake news?

GFY, buddy.  Go home and die of 'rona, all alone, before you take someone worthwhile with you.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.