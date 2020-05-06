 Skip to content
(Fox 26 Houston)   A Dallas salon owner will lose seven days of freedumbs after refusing to apologize for opening her business in defiance of countywide restrictions   (fox26houston.com) divider line
    Dallas, Contempt of court, Judge, Richardson, Texas, Dallas County judge, Shelley Luther, Injunction, Far North Dallas salon owner  
•       •       •

29 Comments
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I have to disagree with you, sir, when you say that I'm selfish because feeding my kids is not selfish," Luther said. "I have hairstylists that are going hungry because they would rather feed their kids. So, sir, if you think the law is more important than kids getting fed, then please go ahead with your decision. But I am not going to shut the salon."

Karen would like to speak with the judge's manager.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 I see the point she's trying to make, but it doesn't excuse her selfishness. We are ALL screwed, lady. So what gives you the right to exempt yourself from the rules?
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 And before any Trumpers show up, hers is not an act of rebellion. It's an act of feeling superior to everyone else. This isn't tyranny. It's a public health matter we're all gonna have to endure.

During Katrina I ignored many orders. But what more damage could I cause? Flood the city some more? Are you seeing my point, Karen? What you're doing is putting other people in harm's way. All I was doing was putting myself at risk.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dickfreckle: I see the point she's trying to make, but it doesn't excuse her selfishness. We are ALL screwed, lady. So what gives you the right to exempt yourself from the rules?

"If you're not willing to die for your fellow countrymen then it's you that is selfish,"


I wouldn't go so far as say I see her point. I would happily lay down my life for my fellow countrymen for a good reason but I am not willing to NEEDLESSLY lay down my life so people so ugly on the inside can get their hair done to be pretty on the outside.

it is so typically American to think everyone else should follow the rules but I am a special snowflake and the same rules don't apply to me personally. this is like 'the only good abortion is MY abortion'.

there are so many self-centered people in this country. tens of thousands will die as a result.

we are all making sacrifices. it is annoying to make them for people who refuse to reciprocate.

\end rant, this is something that really grinds my gears. it undermines our unity and have Trump tweeting support for this crap is beyond the pale.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dickfreckle: What you're doing is putting other people in harm's way. All I was doing was putting myself at risk.


^^^^this. I don't wear a mask to protect me from you. it is to protect you from me.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The revolution requires frosted tips and hair extensions?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Abbot made her his advisor for how to re-open salons, so Czechs mate, liberattos.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

chucknasty: dickfreckle: What you're doing is putting other people in harm's way. All I was doing was putting myself at risk.

^^^^this. I don't wear a mask to protect me from you. it is to protect you from me.


One crazy lady, possibly throwing cats at me, was ranting that the masks are for sh*t. I thought, but did not say, "it's for you, not me."
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dickfreckle: chucknasty: dickfreckle: What you're doing is putting other people in harm's way. All I was doing was putting myself at risk.

^^^^this. I don't wear a mask to protect me from you. it is to protect you from me.

One crazy lady, possibly throwing cats at me, was ranting that the masks are for sh*t. I thought, but did not say, "it's for you, not me."


This is the ultimate team sport. Sometimes, "taking one for the team" isn't the joke we usually make of it. We need solidarity, and that includes not breathing on the guy at Walgreens.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The judge found Luther and her company, Hot Mess Enterprises...

That's not just a name for an LLC, it's a warning.

Luther's attorney, Warren Norred, said they will appeal and mocked the judge.

That's a good way to get the judge's attention. Let us know how that works out for you.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickfreckle: chucknasty: dickfreckle: What you're doing is putting other people in harm's way. All I was doing was putting myself at risk.

^^^^this. I don't wear a mask to protect me from you. it is to protect you from me.

One crazy lady, possibly throwing cats at me, was ranting that the masks are for sh*t. I thought, but did not say, "it's for you, not me."


I think of the Rorschach saying 'I am not locked in here with you. you are locked in here with me'.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The Black Death had the Plague Doctor.

Coronavirus will have The Karen Cut
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"If you're not willing to die for your fellow countrymen then it's you that is selfish," Norred said.


"you're being selfish by not wanting to die so i can dye"

fark, their stupidity knows no bounds
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: The Black Death had the Plague Doctor.

Coronavirus will have The Karen Cut


Walmart has The Cone of Shame

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Tuesday's hearing, which sometimes became contentious"

"Contentious" is the literal definition of the branch of law which deals with criminal or civil disputes. So I'm guessing it was all contentious.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What a martyr. Maybe we can get a GoFundMe together to build her a cross she can nail herself to.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: And before any Trumpers show up, hers is not an act of rebellion. It's an act of feeling superior to everyone else. This isn't tyranny. It's a public health matter we're all gonna have to endure.

During Katrina I ignored many orders. But what more damage could I cause? Flood the city some more? Are you seeing my point, Karen? What you're doing is putting other people in harm's way. All I was doing was putting myself at risk.


What orders did you ignore?

If it was something like a mandatory evacuation and you ignored it I would say you were being exactly like her.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chucknasty: dickfreckle: What you're doing is putting other people in harm's way. All I was doing was putting myself at risk.

^^^^this. I don't wear a mask to protect me from you. it is to protect you from me.


Neurotic bad for me, psychotic bad for you.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"If you're not willing to die for your fellow countrymen then it's you that is selfish," Norred said.

No, I won't offer my life to make it easier for you try to infect yourself and others.  Go screw, you selfish twat.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pert: "Tuesday's hearing, which sometimes became contentious"

"Contentious" is the literal definition of the branch of law which deals with criminal or civil disputes. So I'm guessing it was all contentious.


Ummm. No.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: I see the point she's trying to make, but it doesn't excuse her selfishness. We are ALL screwed, lady. So what gives you the right to exempt yourself from the rules?


Why difference does a week make?

What major changes have occurred sense then, where it was dangerous one week prior, and then perfectly safe?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gar1013: dickfreckle: I see the point she's trying to make, but it doesn't excuse her selfishness. We are ALL screwed, lady. So what gives you the right to exempt yourself from the rules?

Why difference does a week make?

What major changes have occurred sense then, where it was dangerous one week prior, and then perfectly safe?


Damn you autocorrect.

Since, not sense.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

snoopy2zero: dickfreckle: And before any Trumpers show up, hers is not an act of rebellion. It's an act of feeling superior to everyone else. This isn't tyranny. It's a public health matter we're all gonna have to endure.

During Katrina I ignored many orders. But what more damage could I cause? Flood the city some more? Are you seeing my point, Karen? What you're doing is putting other people in harm's way. All I was doing was putting myself at risk.

What orders did you ignore?

If it was something like a mandatory evacuation and you ignored it I would say you were being exactly like her.


It doesn't matter, does it really?   He gets to say he's superior to someone he disagrees with despite the fact that he's exactly the same.

That's what's *REALLY* important.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: What a martyr. Maybe we can get a GoFundMe together to build her a cross she can nail herself to.


For this kind of scratch, you can bedazzle it in Swarovski crystals.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ah yes. Dallas.

Dallas takes all of the worst elements of Texas, the conservatism, the guns, the religious zealotry, and manages to combine it with the worst things about Southern California. Namely the vanity, the McMansions & the cult of making absolute certain that you're driving the right car.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Ah yes. Dallas.

Dallas takes all of the worst elements of Texas, the conservatism, the guns, the religious zealotry, and manages to combine it with the worst things about Southern California. Namely the vanity, the McMansions & the cult of making absolute certain that you're driving the right car.


And, they think it's New York.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
By the way...

This is the hairstyle that this salon excels at. They do about a dozen of these do's a day!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Caelistis
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chucknasty: I would happily lay down my life for my fellow countrymen for a good reason but I am not willing to NEEDLESSLY lay down my life so people so ugly on the inside can get their hair done to be pretty on the outside.


I did that when I was younger. If I had a time machine, the only thing I would do is go back to see my younger self and tell myself "Do not enlist. The average person in this country is not worth saving and whatever the Russians/Chinese/Boogeyman-of-the-Mont​h-is will be far less horrific than how the average American will act during a time of national crisis thirty years from now. Redirect that misguided sense of loyalty and honor to where it belongs...the family."

I look around and see how my fellow Texans are acting and, yeah, some of us are taking this seriously and taking precautions. The rest though? Absolutely farking stupid rednecks being their usual, absolutely farking stupid redneck selves.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gar1013: dickfreckle: I see the point she's trying to make, but it doesn't excuse her selfishness. We are ALL screwed, lady. So what gives you the right to exempt yourself from the rules?

Why difference does a week make?

What major changes have occurred sense then, where it was dangerous one week prior, and then perfectly safe?


A week proves that the governor is a hack and is fine with letting a lot more Texans die. As, of course, does the transcript of his phone call, posted here in a different thread.
 
