(Boing Boing)   Dollar store employee: "Where's your mask?".. Grandpa ReOpen: "I'll use your shirt as a mask.".. *wipes nose on shirt*.. Michigan, of course
19
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey, at least this time no one got murdered.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You might think it's funny, but it's snot.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Under the circumstances, I wouldn't want to touch him with my hands.  But if he tried that with me, I may give him a leg sweep and knock him on his ass.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The more 2020 rolls on, the more it proves that trump supporters will put themselves and what they want above everything, even at the expense of other people's very lives.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is why efforts to "go back" to normal life are going to fail in America.
Because Americans are like this.
Pointlessly, childishly contrarian and uncooperative - like toddlers - and we imagine ourselves to be free, individualist adults.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Hey, at least this time no one got murdered.


Nobody happened to be carrying.
This time.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This Grandpa's a nasty asshole.
 
Iczer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jso2897: fusillade762: Hey, at least this time no one got murdered.

Nobody happened to be carrying.
This time.


Technically nobody was initially at the previous site. The woman left and two douchebags showed up afterwards pretty much with murder on their minds.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jso2897: This is why efforts to "go back" to normal life are going to fail in America.
Because Americans are like this.
Pointlessly, childishly contrarian and uncooperative - like toddlers - and we imagine ourselves to be free, individualist adults.


Republicans are essentially irl trolls.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Iczer: jso2897: fusillade762: Hey, at least this time no one got murdered.

Nobody happened to be carrying.
This time.

Technically nobody was initially at the previous site. The woman left and two douchebags showed up afterwards pretty much with murder on their minds.


People get shot all the time - I wasn't talking about any particular incident.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That article wasn't even a tweet long.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Another angry "economically anxious" old guy trying to stiggit. And it looked to me like he committed sexual battery as well.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Serious question, if someone does this, or coughs in my face, etc. am I permitted to defend myself physically?
 
entitygm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A mask has got to be the single most effective thing. Won't cough on people, won't touch your nose unconsciously and infect a surface. Won't touch an infected surface then your mouth.

Re-opening in phases is working, but people think a mask is some huge infringement on their liberty? We have laughs against people walking out in public without clothes on, as well, it's is same premise.
 
KaiZas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Xai: The more 2020 rolls on, the more it proves that trump supporters will put themselves and what they want above everything, even at the expense of other people's very lives.


Put themselves who?
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jackal_N: [Fark user image image 425x423]


bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Serious question, if someone does this, or coughs in my face, etc. am I permitted to defend myself physically?


If I'm on your jury, I'm voting 'not guilty'.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Serious question, if someone does this, or coughs in my face, etc. am I permitted to defend myself physically?


I'm no lawyer, but I'd say yes.  Though I'd try to not kill him.
 
