(Media Matters)   Businesses touting Coronavirus conspiracy theories involving 5G are using Facebook to sell EMF products. It's so unbelievable   (mediamatters.org) divider line
22
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Subby, I really hate you now.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I believe these lies will lead to a stigma on these people that will be passed on to their children.
 
Polezni Durak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Clarence Brown: Subby, I really hate you now.


I always felt they could have used more cowbell.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is... is Kim Nagy a raccoon???
Wait! "Raccoon" is an anagram of "ccorona"!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Preying on the most gullible people will just never go out of style

/neither will Facebook being complicit
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How do these morons explain cases popping up in areas that don't have 5G service yet?
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Its funny to think of thousands of us singing that in our heads at the exact same moment.

kind of amusing
 
i ignore u
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did you know that colloidal silver and food buckets can protect you from EDM?  I used to stay at home and never leave my basement for fear of the horrors of catchy grooves and funky bass drops, but I bought colloidal silver and food buckets and I can now safely walk around my retirement home without fear!  It also works against bear and tiger attacks!  It can be yours for a charitable donation of $500, but what's that worth really, compared to your life?

/ I'm Lord Buckethead and I disapprove of this message
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well played subby!
 
uttertosh
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fusillade762: How do these morons explain cases popping up in areas that don't have 5G service yet?


Because it's airborne, DUH!

A 5G phone *IS* an antenna, so all it takes is for one lousy townie to cruise through town in his SUV, and BOOM!
HEADSHOT!!
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's so unbelievable.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GloomCookie613: It's so unbelievable.


E - ex-ta-see
M - muthafrkka, muthafrkka
F - From us to you!!
 
i ignore u
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At first I didn't understand the joke in the headline.  Anti-EMF?  EMF?  What's the difference?  If you're buying an anti-radiation suit on Amazon and one is listed as a radiation suit you'd probably check it out anyway.  So then I did a bit of googling.  Instead of appreciating the joke I resent it for making me look up and listen to such a stupid song.  Such a stupid song.  Such a stupid song.  <bonk bonk bonk>
 
i ignore u
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

i ignore u: At first I didn't understand the joke in the headline.  Anti-EMF?  EMF?  What's the difference?  If you're buying an anti-radiation suit on Amazon and one is listed as a radiation suit you'd probably check it out anyway.  So then I did a bit of googling.  Instead of appreciating the joke I resent it for making me look up and listen to such a stupid song.  Such a stupid song.  Such a stupid song.  <bonk bonk bonk>


In hindsight I'd say such a joke was...

...

...

...

...

...

...

Unbelievable!  <bonk bonk bonk>
 
I want that sauce Morty! [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I think I saw one of their customers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

i ignore u: At first I didn't understand the joke in the headline.  Anti-EMF?  EMF?  What's the difference?  If you're buying an anti-radiation suit on Amazon and one is listed as a radiation suit you'd probably check it out anyway.  So then I did a bit of googling.  Instead of appreciating the joke I resent it for making me look up and listen to such a stupid song.  Such a stupid song.  Such a stupid song.  <bonk bonk bonk>


Really bringing your A game with the social distancing, yo! ;p
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I see what you did there, subby
+1 (OH!)
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's time to take people out of the gene pool. Science is being diluted with "beliefs" with social media making a fortune from it. Zuckerberg goes against the wall, too.

I think if Oppenheimer had seen just the years into the future that we're living right now, he wouldn't have felt at all bad about The Bomb.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
EMF
EMF - Unbelievable (Official Music Video) HD
Youtube sfCLt0kTd5E
 
MegaLib
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I want that sauce Morty!: I think I saw one of their customers.

[Fark user image image 425x283]


What is he carrying?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

uttertosh: i ignore u: At first I didn't understand the joke in the headline.  Anti-EMF?  EMF?  What's the difference?  If you're buying an anti-radiation suit on Amazon and one is listed as a radiation suit you'd probably check it out anyway.  So then I did a bit of googling.  Instead of appreciating the joke I resent it for making me look up and listen to such a stupid song.  Such a stupid song.  Such a stupid song.  <bonk bonk bonk>

Really bringing your A game with the social distancing, yo! ;p


Wut?  Are you sure you're not thinking of BOC?
 
uttertosh
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

i ignore u: uttertosh: i ignore u: At first I didn't understand the joke in the headline.  Anti-EMF?  EMF?  What's the difference?  If you're buying an anti-radiation suit on Amazon and one is listed as a radiation suit you'd probably check it out anyway.  So then I did a bit of googling.  Instead of appreciating the joke I resent it for making me look up and listen to such a stupid song.  Such a stupid song.  Such a stupid song.  <bonk bonk bonk>

Really bringing your A game with the social distancing, yo! ;p

Wut?  Are you sure you're not thinking of BOC?


More like if I ever had a party that ended up being *too* much fun, I would just invite you over to review the music over a bullhorn.

/just saying 'you must be fun at parties' is weaksauce
 
