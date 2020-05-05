 Skip to content
(New York Magazine)   If you liked stupid Watergate, you're going to love stupid Bay of Pigs   (nymag.com) divider line
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What in the shiat is this garbage?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bay of Guinea Pigs

Also, I bet this lands in Eric Prince's lap. You know, the ardent Trump supporter and brother of Betsy DeVos.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Comments are good
https://twitter.com/SilvercorpUsa/sta​t​us/1257098586409644032
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The OG Bay of Pigs was pretty stupid.  The whole thing was one big clusterfark, and JFK didn't help by trying to half-ass it.  It would've been different if he had a portal gun.  🙃
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Here they are:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

make me some tea: Comments are good
https://twitter.com/SilvercorpUsa/stat​us/1257098586409644032


That tweet isn't just gone, that entire user looks like it was deleted or forcibly removed.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mercenaries!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: make me some tea: Comments are good
https://twitter.com/SilvercorpUsa/stat​us/1257098586409644032

That tweet isn't just gone, that entire user looks like it was deleted or forcibly removed.


They cut and ran: https://twitter.com/SilvercorpUsa
Maybe they were captured by Twitter!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The comments are great and captured some of their now-vanished images.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They provided security for Trump at his rallies.
https://www.bellingcat.com/news/2020/​0​5/05/the-invasion-of-venezuela-brought​-to-you-by-silvercorp-usa/

Hoo boy, this is gonna be good.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is a distraction.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: make me some tea: Comments are good
https://twitter.com/SilvercorpUsa/stat​us/1257098586409644032

That tweet isn't just gone, that entire user looks like it was deleted or forcibly removed.


Wow. That was quick.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


What kind of moron brings an expired CAC to an illegal coup?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


I've seen this movie before.  Except Walker was successful.  For a while, at least.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: This is a distraction.


I've barely seen anything about it.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [pbs.twimg.com image 618x548]

What kind of moron brings an expired CAC to an illegal coup?


This kind?

Luke Denman Part 1 - Drunken Debrief | VET Tv [halfsode]
Youtube 6WhGSROHcOs
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [pbs.twimg.com image 618x548]

What kind of moron brings an expired CAC to an illegal coup?

This kind?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/6WhGSROH​cOs]


Update: from the comments, not the same dude.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey guys, let's go collect that bounty!!11!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [pbs.twimg.com image 618x548]

What kind of moron brings an expired CAC to an illegal coup?


Is there a *legal* type of coup?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [pbs.twimg.com image 618x548]

What kind of moron brings an expired CAC to an illegal coup?

Is there a *legal* type of coup?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't think that we should condemn whole groups of people based on the actions of a few individuals...

Oh, wait, they had some very tangential connection to Trump? This is unacceptable! Down with the USA!!!
 
inner ted [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thorpe: Mercenaries!

[Fark user image image 850x497]


Token looks stoked
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Is there a *legal* type of coup?


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [pbs.twimg.com image 618x548]

What kind of moron brings an expired CAC to an illegal coup?

Is there a *legal* type of coup?


A successful one.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inner ted [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: BafflerMeal: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [pbs.twimg.com image 618x548]

What kind of moron brings an expired CAC to an illegal coup?

Is there a *legal* type of coup?

A successful one.


Like the one happening to our country now and your orange lord and savior hires goons ... the same goons trying to fark around in Venezuela (notice the sweet tats on your merc hero... I thought having easily identifiable marks was a bad thing in undercover work
 
Big Dave
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Remember, Trump and Pompeo tried to instigate a takeover by doing nothing more than tweeting at the opposition to "do something"!  No CIA on the ground spreading $$$ around, no planes taking the generals families to safety - just some tweets.
 
inner ted [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Here they are:

[Fark user image image 425x308]


I can't wait to see those two on faux news as respected commentators
 
ISO15693
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maga hats... And hash-tag #crossfit. And dumber than a sack of potatoes.

True Potatriots.
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
thin foil hat on

lemme guess trump was talking about Venezuela, bodyguard volunteered to help run the operation some rich guy that was there volunteered to channel the money for deniability , everybody went home trump forgot to mention it to the secret service , rich guy gave a tiny bit of money to goudreau then tried to contact someone in SS nobody was aware of anything so that guy just decide to forget that little money and move on. and the merc group just winged it with no backup.
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
JFC
Now what? They get executed or someone dreams up some rescue operation that completely fails and doubles the number of captors. Then we nuke Venezuela? Who's f*cking bright idea was this? They need to be brought up on charges of treason.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: I don't think that we should condemn whole groups of people based on the actions of a few individuals...

Oh, wait, they had some very tangential connection to Trump? This is unacceptable! Down with the USA!!!


They were literally on Trump's payroll in the past. (As much as he pays people anyway)
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thorpe: They provided security for Trump at his rallies.
https://www.bellingcat.com/news/2020/0​5/05/the-invasion-of-venezuela-brought​-to-you-by-silvercorp-usa/

Hoo boy, this is gonna be good.


They provided coffee!!!! That's it!
 
inner ted [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh I almost forgot
Can we play "what if Obama has hired mercs to start shiat in other countries (( the outrage)) , then said mercs get caught ((outrage at incompetence, I can even see poppa bear all indignant )) then find that same merc company worked security for Obama events

maybe even mind experiment that the mercs were say... I dunno , Black Panthers ... that would probably be just fine with our resident notatroll
/late and drunk
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh, the head of the security company, Jordan Goudreau, claims responsibility. I kinda doubt that it was his idea alone. This got passed along to him. Blackwater? Dick Cheney? I'm Erik!? This wasn't dreamed up by some half-wit. It could have been, but I doubt it.
 
Tex570
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

inner ted: thorpe: Mercenaries!

[Fark user image image 850x497]

Token looks stoked


My eyes were drawn to the MAGA hat. 

inner ted: GrinzGrimly: BafflerMeal: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [pbs.twimg.com image 618x548]

What kind of moron brings an expired CAC to an illegal coup?

Is there a *legal* type of coup?

A successful one.

Like the one happening to our country now and your orange lord and savior hires goons ... the same goons trying to fark around in Venezuela (notice the sweet tats on your merc hero... I thought having easily identifiable marks was a bad thing in undercover work


Did you miss the part where he brought his ID? This genius is not the kind who worries about low profile.

How I picture the op going...
"What's it like being a rocket scientist?"
Youtube gaUqdIFUbxE
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BafflerMeal: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [pbs.twimg.com image 618x548]

What kind of moron brings an expired CAC to an illegal coup?

Is there a *legal* type of coup?


Treason doth never prosper, for of it does, none dare call it treason.
 
