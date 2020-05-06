 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Rich people's private schools take bailout cash because otherwise their kids will have to mingle with the plebes   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
i ignore u
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
But here's the ultimate problem.  Engineers and mathematicians take one look at these people and dismiss them as the frauds that they are.  The people who do actual work know who they're working for.  But they work for them anyway because "money".

What if I told you that money was imaginary?
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"The Board determined that accepting the loan was appropriate and fully consistent with its fiduciary responsibilities, as well as our Quaker values," Sidwell board members wrote in a letter to the school community.

Oh fark these people.  Quaker values?  Are you farking kidding me?
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But... we're all in this together, right?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When in doubt, I'm going to always come out on the side of "don't lay off teachers."

I don't care that they work at a private school. Education is our future.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: When in doubt, I'm going to always come out on the side of "don't lay off teachers."

I don't care that they work at a private school. Education is our future.


They can always find another madrasa to work at.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh yay!!!  It's a hate rich people thread.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LaChanz: Oh yay!!!  It's a hate rich people thread.


Well, yeah, if they're being given free money that should probably go to people who actually need it.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: When in doubt, I'm going to always come out on the side of "don't lay off teachers."

I don't care that they work at a private school. Education is our future.


FTA: Elite universities returned money from a different stimulus program under pressure from the White House and the public, with critics pointing to the schools' billion-dollar-plus endowments.

Anticipating the backlash, board members at Sidwell, which has a $52 million endowment and counts presidents' children among its alumni, announced last week that it intends to keep the money.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Cythraul: a $52 million endowment


You're not allowed to spend the principle on an endowment. Assuming you've invested it in 'safe' things you're getting a paltry return of 2-3%. Maybe $1.5 million/year? That's not a lot of revenue when you consider maintenance, supplies, rent/mortgage, and salaries

FTFA: As for its endowment, officials have stressed to parents that it's restricted in how it uses it. The fund accounts for 4.5 percent of its annual revenue. Twelve percent of its budget comes from fundraising, camps and other programs. Fundraising is down and programs are canceled, the school said.

Given that parents are rightfully not paying for their children to not attend events at a shuttered school, it makes sense that they could be in some financial difficulty. I imagine most public schools easily pull in that much in revenue every year, but they have the benefit of being able to take money from the parents at gunpoint through the taxation system. Private schools can't force you to do so.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Cythraul: a $52 million endowment

You're not allowed to spend the principle on an endowment. Assuming you've invested it in 'safe' things you're getting a paltry return of 2-3%. Maybe $1.5 million/year? That's not a lot of revenue when you consider maintenance, supplies, rent/mortgage, and salaries

FTFA: As for its endowment, officials have stressed to parents that it's restricted in how it uses it. The fund accounts for 4.5 percent of its annual revenue. Twelve percent of its budget comes from fundraising, camps and other programs. Fundraising is down and programs are canceled, the school said.

Given that parents are rightfully not paying for their children to not attend events at a shuttered school, it makes sense that they could be in some financial difficulty. I imagine most public schools easily pull in that much in revenue every year, but they have the benefit of being able to take money from the parents at gunpoint through the taxation system. Private schools can't force you to do so.


"But they have the benefit of being able to take money from the parents at gunpoint through the taxation system."

That's pretty much all I need to know about your post.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cythraul: "But they have the benefit of being able to take money from the parents at gunpoint through the taxation system."

That's pretty much all I need to know about your post.


You didn't get a reprieve in your property taxes this year because schools are closed, did you? Didn't think so. If public schools started laying off teachers we would really have a reason to be outraged.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
'Adapt or die,' 'free hand of the market,' 'shouldn't they be more responsible and have 3-6 months emergency fund,' and so on.
 
jimjays
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: LaChanz: Oh yay!!!  It's a hate rich people thread.

Well, yeah, if they're being given free money that should probably go to people who actually need it.


That's the issue here. It's rich people sending their kids to the private (and sometimes religious) schools. But it's ordinary people working at them. And it's not just well-educated instructors, but maintenance and janitorial, cafeteria... In theory the money is meant for employees out of work or with reduced work through no fault of their own. But of course the rich never miss an opportunity to express their capitalism and become richer that the suits will most benefit from the program.
 
Sgt Otter [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cythraul: "The Board determined that accepting the loan was appropriate and fully consistent with its fiduciary responsibilities, as well as our Quaker values," Sidwell board members wrote in a letter to the school community.

Oh fark these people.  Quaker values?  Are you farking kidding me?


Nixon was a Quaker.
 
rightClick
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: You're not allowed to spend the principle on an endowment.


At this point I raise the practical question, how much of that $52,000,000 and everyone else's endowment is complete bullshiat?
 
Ecobuckeye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is there a searchable list of recipients that I could scan to see who's taken money in my area?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This helps drive home the point that rich people don't get rich by spending their own money. Lot of that going on nowadays.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Your tax dollars at play
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rightClick: At this point I raise the practical question, how much of that $52,000,000 and everyone else's endowment is complete bullshiat?


An endowment is a bit like a trust. It's just money sitting somewhere that is allowed to be invested in order to create cashflow for an educational institution. Some of it can be 'earmarked' by the donor - "any interest from my $3 million must go to providing scholarships for underprivileged children" - and generally speaking the endowment isn't allowed to invest in risky ventures that put the capital at risk.

So, what do you mean by "complete bullshiat"?
 
