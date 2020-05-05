 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Notorious RBG back in hospital with infection   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McConnell preparing to pull off the MOTHER OF ALL HYPOCRISIES.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: McConnell preparing to pull off the MOTHER OF ALL HYPOCRISIES.


If he does, America should go all Braveheart on his ass..
 
irate vegetable [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SCOTUS spox: RBG "underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition....The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital" where she'll be for 1-2 days
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo​ooooooooo.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

irate vegetable: SCOTUS spox: RBG "underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition....The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital" where she'll be for 1-2 days


**WHEW**
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

irate vegetable: SCOTUS spox: RBG "underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition....The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital" where she'll be for 1-2 days


THANK YOU FOR THIS!!!!
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: irate vegetable: SCOTUS spox: RBG "underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition....The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital" where she'll be for 1-2 days

THANK YOU FOR THIS!!!!



Thank you here too.  Now I have to explain to the neighbor's the wailing NOOOOO!! they just heard.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: McConnell preparing to pull off the MOTHER OF ALL HYPOCRISIES.


No shiat.  Again.  We are SO completely farked if she dies or has to step down before next January.  Farked for generations, because the f*cking Republicans will appoint and approve a 25-year-old Ayn Rand acolyte who wrote a term paper on how immigration is evil, Hispanics are animals and the US Supreme Court is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Republican Party before they will put a competent jurist in there.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

irate vegetable: SCOTUS spox: RBG "underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition....The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital" where she'll be for 1-2 days


Oh TFSM
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Badmoodman: McConnell preparing to pull off the MOTHER OF ALL HYPOCRISIES.

If he does, America should go all Braveheart on his ass..


Form a long line and moon him?
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

irate vegetable: SCOTUS spox: RBG "underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition....The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital" where she'll be for 1-2 days


Thanks my heart rate just slowed greatly.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: NewportBarGuy: irate vegetable: SCOTUS spox: RBG "underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition....The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital" where she'll be for 1-2 days

THANK YOU FOR THIS!!!!


Thank you here too.  Now I have to explain to the neighbor's the wailing NOOOOO!! they just heard.


They probably just think you are watching Revenge of the Sith.
 
worsttofirst [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Devil does take care of his own.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: We are SO completely farked if she dies


Weekend at Bader's?
 
worsttofirst [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Badmoodman: McConnell preparing to pull off the MOTHER OF ALL HYPOCRISIES.

No shiat.  Again.  We are SO completely farked if she dies or has to step down before next January.  Farked for generations, because the f*cking Republicans will appoint and approve a 25-year-old Ayn Rand acolyte who wrote a term paper on how immigration is evil, Hispanics are animals and the US Supreme Court is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Republican Party before they will put a competent jurist in there.


Just out of curiosity what horrors do you think would be unleashed? I do try and understand the other side but RBG has hurt more people and done more damage in her life than most. She is going to have a rough judgement day to say the least but just so I can understand your point of view what do you think would happen if a Conservative judge were appointed?
 
irate vegetable [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
worsttofirst:
Just out of curiosity what horrors do you think would be unleashed? I do try and understand the other side but RBG has hurt more people and done more damage in her life than most. She is going to have a rough judgement day to say the least but just so I can understand your point of view what do you think would happen if a Conservative judge were appointed?

You sound very scared of minorities voting.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

worsttofirst: The Devil does take care of his own.


Modern healthcare is the devil in action? No wonder you guys hate Obamacare.
 
worsttofirst [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

irate vegetable: worsttofirst:
Just out of curiosity what horrors do you think would be unleashed? I do try and understand the other side but RBG has hurt more people and done more damage in her life than most. She is going to have a rough judgement day to say the least but just so I can understand your point of view what do you think would happen if a Conservative judge were appointed?

You sound very scared of minorities voting.


There is not a single legal minority in this nation that cant vote or would be barred from voting if a Conservative judge was appointed. What needs to stop is dead people and illegals voting for Democrats. in elections.
Whenever I ask this question about why the left gets so pants crapping hyperbolic is whenever something happens that threatens to put a dent in all the cheating the left uses in all arenas. Im sorry but Im not going to get worked up just because you want to be able to cheat our Republic and now it might be curtailed.
 
worsttofirst [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: worsttofirst: The Devil does take care of his own.

Modern healthcare is the devil in action? No wonder you guys hate Obamacare.


No the Devil takes good care of those doing his will.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

worsttofirst: What needs to stop is dead people and illegals voting for Democrats. in elections.


I really could use a citation for all these millions of people who are risking deportation and prison just to vote. In mostly CA no less.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh.

Most of you guys know how I feel about her.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

worsttofirst: koder: worsttofirst: The Devil does take care of his own.

Modern healthcare is the devil in action? No wonder you guys hate Obamacare.

No the Devil takes good care of those doing his will.


WTF are you on about with this devil shiat?
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: McConnell preparing to pull off the MOTHER OF ALL HYPOCRISIES.


Your side would done the same.
 
irate vegetable [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

worsttofirst: irate vegetable: worsttofirst:
Just out of curiosity what horrors do you think would be unleashed? I do try and understand the other side but RBG has hurt more people and done more damage in her life than most. She is going to have a rough judgement day to say the least but just so I can understand your point of view what do you think would happen if a Conservative judge were appointed?

You sound very scared of minorities voting.

There is not a single legal minority in this nation that cant vote or would be barred from voting if a Conservative judge was appointed. What needs to stop is dead people and illegals voting for Democrats. in elections.
Whenever I ask this question about why the left gets so pants crapping hyperbolic is whenever something happens that threatens to put a dent in all the cheating the left uses in all arenas. Im sorry but Im not going to get worked up just because you want to be able to cheat our Republic and now it might be curtailed.


You realize you are complaining about the left being hyperbolic while claiming that dead people and illegals are voting.

We actually have evidence of the harm striking down the voting rights act has done, and evidence of the GOP committing election fraud, but you are going to repeat bullshiat claims?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
worsShe is going to have a rough judgement day to say the least but just so I can understand your point of view what do you think would happen if a Conservative judge were appointed?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: Badmoodman: McConnell preparing to pull off the MOTHER OF ALL HYPOCRISIES.

Your side would done the same.


That should be Trump's campaign slogan.

"Your side". Jesus.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look 2020, what do you want? A billion dollars? We've got Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, we'll get you the money? You want a private island with a helicopter? We can get you that too. You want the crown jewels? We'll get ,em for you. BUT FOR THE LOVE OF GOD STOP IT!! WE'LL DO ANYTHING!!! Wildfires, Kobe's death, covid, murder hornets, AND NOW RBG IS SICK?!?! WHAT MORE DO YOU WANT?!?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

irate vegetable: worsttofirst:
Just out of curiosity what horrors do you think would be unleashed? I do try and understand the other side but RBG has hurt more people and done more damage in her life than most. She is going to have a rough judgement day to say the least but just so I can understand your point of view what do you think would happen if a Conservative judge were appointed?

You sound very scared of minorities voting.


And gay people having marriage. Justice Anthony Kennedy authored the majority opinion and was joined by Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan. The majority held that state same-sex marriage bans are a violation of the Fourteenth Amendment's Due Process and Equal Protection Clauses.
 
gregz18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: McConnell preparing to pull off the MOTHER OF ALL HYPOCRISIES.


That would be the kind of move that might cause the Democrats to make the Supreme Court expand by about 25 justices.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all feeling inspired yet?
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vrax: SoundOfOneHandWanking: NewportBarGuy: irate vegetable: SCOTUS spox: RBG "underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition....The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital" where she'll be for 1-2 days

THANK YOU FOR THIS!!!!


Thank you here too.  Now I have to explain to the neighbor's the wailing NOOOOO!! they just heard.

They probably just think you are watching Revenge of the Sith.


Or the digital edition of Return of the Jedi.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope every day that her spite can guide her to 2021
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

worsttofirst: There is not a single legal minority in this nation that cant vote or would be barred from voting if a Conservative judge was appointed.


So tell us about same sex marriage, adoption rights.

Nope...you can't because being a homophobic bigot that wants same sex couples to give up their children isn't quite the 'face' you want....right?

So tell us about same sex marriage and adoption rights. Well ...go on...we're waiting.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark didn't she retire in 2012 after Obama got re-elected?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

irate vegetable: SCOTUS spox: RBG "underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition....The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital" where she'll be for 1-2 days


That's good news!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
worsttofirst:

A hit and run coward.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elections have consequences, snowflakes - too bad you weren't "inspired".
If you don't like Republicans running everything, maybe you should drag the old rusty dusty off the couch and go vote next time.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: markie_farkie: Badmoodman: McConnell preparing to pull off the MOTHER OF ALL HYPOCRISIES.

If he does, America should go all Braveheart on his ass..

Form a long line and moon him?


We're not talking about mooning.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

not enough beer: irate vegetable: SCOTUS spox: RBG "underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition....The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital" where she'll be for 1-2 days

Thanks my heart rate just slowed greatly.


Mine also.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McConnell was recently seen at the crossroads looking to sell a soul.  Not his soul mind you, for he had already sold it decades ago.  That's why he had a child with him.
 
ThunderPelvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just keep feeding that 17-week-old troll alt account until it's big and strong and can fend for itself, like nature intended.

/FFS
 
Massively Multiplayer Addict
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stop suimitting WaPo links. Can't read anymore without subscribing and the reader view trick doesnt work anymore either.

"Democracy dies in darkness." Yeah, the darkness of a non-readable article.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally something uplifting.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

worsttofirst: Benevolent Misanthrope: Badmoodman: McConnell preparing to pull off the MOTHER OF ALL HYPOCRISIES.

No shiat.  Again.  We are SO completely farked if she dies or has to step down before next January.  Farked for generations, because the f*cking Republicans will appoint and approve a 25-year-old Ayn Rand acolyte who wrote a term paper on how immigration is evil, Hispanics are animals and the US Supreme Court is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Republican Party before they will put a competent jurist in there.

Just out of curiosity what horrors do you think would be unleashed? I do try and understand the other side but RBG has hurt more people and done more damage in her life than most. She is going to have a rough judgement day to say the least but just so I can understand your point of view what do you think would happen if a Conservative judge were appointed?


If you don't know by now, there's no hope for you.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

irate vegetable: SCOTUS spox: RBG "underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition....The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital" where she'll be for 1-2 days


Yeah, but that doesn't get clicks...gotta pump up that ad revenue. ;)
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

worsttofirst: irate vegetable: worsttofirst:
Just out of curiosity what horrors do you think would be unleashed? I do try and understand the other side but RBG has hurt more people and done more damage in her life than most. She is going to have a rough judgement day to say the least but just so I can understand your point of view what do you think would happen if a Conservative judge were appointed?

You sound very scared of minorities voting.

There is not a single legal minority in this nation that cant vote or would be barred from voting if a Conservative judge was appointed. What needs to stop is dead people and illegals voting for Democrats. in elections.
Whenever I ask this question about why the left gets so pants crapping hyperbolic is whenever something happens that threatens to put a dent in all the cheating the left uses in all arenas. Im sorry but Im not going to get worked up just because you want to be able to cheat our Republic and now it might be curtailed.


There is no issue with illegal voting.

There never was.

Every investigation has confirmed that in person voter fraud is virtually nonexistent (as in, less than one in every 1000000 ballots as an upper limit).

And don't pretend you haven't been told that, as you tell sit there lying to us about "voter fraud" while proposing changes that will just happen to disenfranchise huge numbers of people.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesserEvil: Why the fark didn't she retire in 2012 after Obama got re-elected?


Back when Obama was re-elected, there was hope that people would become less partisan.
 
Garaba
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want her to live long enough to be able to retire and spend the rest of her life being carried around in a palanquin by strapping gay guys at pride parades.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

worsttofirst: irate vegetable: worsttofirst:
Just out of curiosity what horrors do you think would be unleashed? I do try and understand the other side but RBG has hurt more people and done more damage in her life than most. She is going to have a rough judgement day to say the least but just so I can understand your point of view what do you think would happen if a Conservative judge were appointed?

You sound very scared of minorities voting.

There is not a single legal minority in this nation that cant vote or would be barred from voting if a Conservative judge was appointed. What needs to stop is dead people and illegals voting for Democrats. in elections.
Whenever I ask this question about why the left gets so pants crapping hyperbolic is whenever something happens that threatens to put a dent in all the cheating the left uses in all arenas. Im sorry but Im not going to get worked up just because you want to be able to cheat our Republic and now it might be curtailed.


Go to HELL.
 
No Line For Beer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

worsttofirst: irate vegetable: worsttofirst:
Just out of curiosity what horrors do you think would be unleashed? I do try and understand the other side but RBG has hurt more people and done more damage in her life than most. She is going to have a rough judgement day to say the least but just so I can understand your point of view what do you think would happen if a Conservative judge were appointed?

You sound very scared of minorities voting.

There is not a single legal minority in this nation that cant vote or would be barred from voting if a Conservative judge was appointed. What needs to stop is dead people and illegals voting for Democrats. in elections.
Whenever I ask this question about why the left gets so pants crapping hyperbolic is whenever something happens that threatens to put a dent in all the cheating the left uses in all arenas. Im sorry but Im not going to get worked up just because you want to be able to cheat our Republic and now it might be curtailed.


https://www.brennancenter.org/our-wor​k​/analysis-opinion/when-it-comes-voter-​suppression-dont-forget-about-alabama
 
