 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Patheos)   Ken Ham is trying to lure new visitors at The Ark Experience by offering a lifetime pass. For 2 to 3 thousand dollars   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
31
    More: Unlikely, Young Earth creationism, Answers in Genesis, Ken Ham, Creation Museum, lifetime pass, Creationist Ken Ham, original question, hypothetical family  
•       •       •

282 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2020 at 9:56 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
By purchasing a lifetime boarding pass, you'll be helping sustain the Answers in Genesis ministry during this time our attractions are closed.

We've got to get in to get out.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know some fundamentalists who do believe in the Young Earth Creationism this theme park is promoting, and they've told me they won't go to it.  I mean, all there is to it is that it's a big ass boat, and you walk around it looking at cheesy looking fake animals (including dinosaurs).  That's it.  There's no reason to go more than once, even if you do believe in what it's selling.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For that kind of money, he should be offering men's room stalls where he's not peeking at you through a glory hole.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: For that kind of money, he should be offering men's room stalls where he's not peeking at you through a glory hole.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet some people will buy them
Oh wait, no.
They all lost their jobs
 
Primum non nocere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even though the Universe is 13.8 billion years old, I'm so going to buy some lifetime passes just so I can stig it to Fark liberals.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the Venn diagram overlap of people able to afford the lifetime passes and who would actually want a lifetime pass is pretty minuscule.  So Ham will fleece a few rubes who might have a successful plumbing business or whatever (no disrespect to tradesmen), then shut down anyway before they can derive anything close to the "value" they spent on the lifetime passes.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My 81 year old mother keeps saying that she wants to go see it.

The rest of our family just rolls their eyes and remains silent until someone changes the subject.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jake_lex: I know some fundamentalists who do believe in the Young Earth Creationism this theme park is promoting, and they've told me they won't go to it.  I mean, all there is to it is that it's a big ass boat, and you walk around it looking at cheesy looking fake animals (including dinosaurs).  That's it.  There's no reason to go more than once, even if you do believe in what it's selling.


I'm sure it will evolve over time....
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Offering lifetime membership during a plague is a pretty balsy bussiness move ngl.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jake_lex: I know some fundamentalists who do believe in the Young Earth Creationism this theme park is promoting, and they've told me they won't go to it.  I mean, all there is to it is that it's a big ass boat, and you walk around it looking at cheesy looking fake animals (including dinosaurs).  That's it.  There's no reason to go more than once, even if you do believe in what it's selling.


Seeing the exhibit would only make it clear how impossible to this story is.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Does it buy you a room on the boat when the sea levels rise?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: My 81 year old mother keeps saying that she wants to go see it.

The rest of our family just rolls their eyes and remains silent until someone changes the subject.


Oh hell, take the old lady to see it if you can. There's nothing wrong with fulfilling an elderly persons wish, no matter how absurd it might seem to you. You will at least enjoy the time together.
 
rcain
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
God can create the Sun, the Earth, the Stars, Devils, Angels and Man
But he can't create a farking dollar if his almighty ass depended upon it
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: Offering lifetime membership during a plague is a pretty balsy bussiness move ngl.


Like stealing a lottery ticket: you gotta roll the dice before you can lose.
 
Cerebral Knievel [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: My 81 year old mother keeps saying that she wants to go see it.

The rest of our family just rolls their eyes and remains silent until someone changes the subject.

Oh hell, take the old lady to see it if you can. There's nothing wrong with fulfilling an elderly persons wish, no matter how absurd it might seem to you. You will at least enjoy the time together.


Christ, you just took the words out of my mouth
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Technically, it would seem like a lifetime if you go at all. It's like listening to a Trump speech.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Angie Jordan saying "ham" on "30 Rock"
Youtube rek6iyOfwKE
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: HypnozombieX: Offering lifetime membership during a plague is a pretty balsy bussiness move ngl.

Like stealing a lottery ticket: you gotta roll the dice before you can lose.


That is going to be my new go-to answer and question to everything work related with everyone work involved.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh, man I just realised, this would make an awesome front for a secret space ark programme.

Have a franchise that puts an ark museum in every country, and secretly sell tickets to the elite and wealthy.

Then when catastrophe happens, the shells fall off the fake arks and you have a stack of huge space ships all ready to roll, filled with strippers, scientists, useful people and workers. Sorry wealthy and elite, we lied, good luck!
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Does it buy you a room on the boat when the sea levels rise?


that climate change is a bugger.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I would drop 3 grand for a lifetime ride on the Ark.

Yogi's Gang: The Complete Series
Youtube zvCFuQW_Vto
 
Jeff5
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: My 81 year old mother keeps saying that she wants to go see it.

The rest of our family just rolls their eyes and remains silent until someone changes the subject.


They have zip lines!

You know, like Noah used to unload the varmints...
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cerebral Knievel: cretinbob: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: My 81 year old mother keeps saying that she wants to go see it.

The rest of our family just rolls their eyes and remains silent until someone changes the subject.

Oh hell, take the old lady to see it if you can. There's nothing wrong with fulfilling an elderly persons wish, no matter how absurd it might seem to you. You will at least enjoy the time together.

Christ, you just took the words out of my mouth


See it.  Some friends of mine went and said it was hilarious.  Hilarious to laugh at, not intentionally hilarious.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'd offer this challenge to "Dr." Ham: "If you can show me so much as one thing in your theme park that is not only worth the price of admission, but, in fact good/funny/entertaining enough to make the average, mature adult with an IQ of 80 or above want to come back for more than one visit, then I will consider paying you $2,000 for a pass to visit your Bizarro-World, right after I finish visiting "Dr." Kent Hovind's child-fatality-causing "Dinosaur Adventure Intelligent Design Park".  I might even have just enough left over to visit the ruins of Heritage USA. :P
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I am torn on this one. One the one hand I really do want to see this dinghy be a complete and total flop. But on the other hand anyone gullible enough to shell out thousands of dollars for a lifetime pass deserves to be fleeced.

Actual picture from the Delusional Dinghy:

s7347.pcdn.coView Full Size
 
tinyarena
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: My 81 year old mother keeps saying that she wants to go see it.

The rest of our family just rolls their eyes and remains silent until someone changes the subject.


Just tell her you already took her there, "Don't you remember it mom?"
That'll shut her up
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jake_lex: I know some fundamentalists who do believe in the Young Earth Creationism this theme park is promoting, and they've told me they won't go to it.  I mean, all there is to it is that it's a big ass boat, and you walk around it looking at cheesy looking fake animals (including dinosaurs).  That's it.  There's no reason to go more than once, even if you do believe in what it's selling.


Fun fact: it's not a big ass boat. It's a regular building with a boat facade just cheaply tacked on.
 
jake3988
‘’ less than a minute ago  

40 degree day: jake_lex: I know some fundamentalists who do believe in the Young Earth Creationism this theme park is promoting, and they've told me they won't go to it.  I mean, all there is to it is that it's a big ass boat, and you walk around it looking at cheesy looking fake animals (including dinosaurs).  That's it.  There's no reason to go more than once, even if you do believe in what it's selling.

Seeing the exhibit would only make it clear how impossible to this story is.


======================================​===========================

Back when I was big on this sort of thing, I once decided to write down all the scientific impossibilities of the story of noah's ark... and IIRC I got up to 50 before I stopped.
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.