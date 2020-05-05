 Skip to content
Woman unintentionally demonstrates her wine volcano
Original Tweet:
 
She looks great in red!
Hehehe, baahahahaha!

Also, in my experience, you don't seal the wine during the fermentation process. You just keep the air out.
With one of these:
Fark user imageView Full Size


She's lucky that bottle didn't explode..
 
Have fun cleaning that up LOL
 
Yep. They're cheap as water too. Downside is it might give you some fruit flies to battle, but at least your ceiling won't be drunk.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size

sometimes airlocks get clogged
 
OMG

that was like the ending of Carrie.
 
At least we know what wine goes with the decor
 
I had that happen early on in my brewing escapades. It wasn't pretty. I use a blow-off tube now.

And for what it's worth, geysers like that can be the result of an unwanted bacteria strain introduced during bottling.
 
In this case kid2 was making a big batch of apple mead, and had some extra apple mush that went into a gallon jug by itself - as in "why not ferment this too" ... and then kid2 went back to school. A week or so later, "what's that smell?" led us to investigate and find apple all over the upstairs stairwell where the extra jug was sitting.
(there were half a dozen 6 gallon fermenters doing just fine nearby)
 
That feels fake to me
 
Loonyman: At least we know what wine goes with the decor


That wine really pulls the room together.
 
