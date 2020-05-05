 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Video showing the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, GA released. I am now seriously scared of what my son will face as he grows up   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
USER WARNING: We had initially made the tweeted video at the top of thread invisible because of graphic content. Because the edited video posted in TFA was not complete, we have chosen to make this video visible to you if you click on it. It is graphic and shows a man being shot to death. Please consider this before watching
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
zeronewbury [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That hurts my soul
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Glynn County son of a cop. Yep he is gonna walk.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Horrible :(
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I want to throw up.

I also want to put a bullet through those farking rednecks in front of their family.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So once again it's hunting season?
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can't wait to see the trolls somehow defend this.

Racist coonts will try, you know it.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: I can't wait to see the trolls somehow defend this.

Racist coonts will try, you know it.


Read the thread, the DA's statement is exactly as you describe.
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dodecahedron: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: I can't wait to see the trolls somehow defend this.

Racist coonts will try, you know it.

Read the thread, the DA's statement is exactly as you describe.


Did he just sing the theme song from The Dukes of Hazzard? I imagine it is essentially that.

FARK Georgia
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thorpe: So once again it's hunting season?


It never ends.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In a normal time the US DoJ would take a look at charging but with the Trump doj I wouldn't be surprised if the 2 murders get a medal from Donnie.
The only thing missing is the white hoods and a rope.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, they need a new prosecutor. Also, I can't say I'd be upset if the perps ended up dead somehow.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Going to be a long summer
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy fark!

I don't know the official story, but it looks to me like the victim was jogging, a pickup stopped in his way and a guy got out in front of the jogger, so the jogger ran around the other side of the pickup to avoid him.  The man then shot him, they wrestled over the gun and the gun went off again.

They murdered this guy in cold blood, in broad daylight!
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What in the unmitigated fark!?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: I can't wait to see the trolls somehow defend this.

Racist coonts will try, you know it.


You don't see the whole video! It cuts off at the end!
Ugh. I farking can't
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dodecahedron: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: I can't wait to see the trolls somehow defend this.

Racist coonts will try, you know it.

Read the thread, the DA's statement is exactly as you describe.


DA describes the guy who got pursued and shot as the aggressor, after acknowledging the others were pursuing him with guns. No shiat.

No wonder he's off the case.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mother farking asshats! Charge them with 1st degree murder.

I thought the shooting occurred at night, given the claim that they thought he was a criminal. In broad daylight, they chased the man down and shot him.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OldRod: I don't know the official story, but it looks to me like the victim was jogging


Yeah, he was behaving exactly like white joggers do. Without getting pursued and shot.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: dodecahedron: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: I can't wait to see the trolls somehow defend this.

Racist coonts will try, you know it.

Read the thread, the DA's statement is exactly as you describe.

Did he just sing the theme song from The Dukes of Hazzard? I imagine it is essentially that.

FARK Georgia


Thanks Precious, I live in Georgia. It is not even a little about how you think of it. Sure we have a rural bunch here in Georgia that have never seen a building over 3 stories tall but we also have mixed neighborhoods like this place around Atlanta where I live, We are a mixed bunch...Muslims, blacks, whites, Indians, Trumpers and Mexicans. Also whatever.  I can tell you truthfully that all are welcome here by all the neighbors. Georgia is not at all what you think it is. I live here. And BTW I have lived in many places in the USA and this is the very best place I have ever been.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It ain't God Bless America, it's God Damn America.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is America.
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ruudbob: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: dodecahedron: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: I can't wait to see the trolls somehow defend this.

Racist coonts will try, you know it.

Read the thread, the DA's statement is exactly as you describe.

Did he just sing the theme song from The Dukes of Hazzard? I imagine it is essentially that.

FARK Georgia

Thanks Precious, I live in Georgia. It is not even a little about how you think of it. Sure we have a rural bunch here in Georgia that have never seen a building over 3 stories tall but we also have mixed neighborhoods like this place around Atlanta where I live, We are a mixed bunch...Muslims, blacks, whites, Indians, Trumpers and Mexicans. Also whatever.  I can tell you truthfully that all are welcome here by all the neighbors. Georgia is not at all what you think it is. I live here. And BTW I have lived in many places in the USA and this is the very best place I have ever been.


Yeah. Atlanta is cool. i have been there.

But fark GEORGIA, these murderers are free.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ruudbob: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: dodecahedron: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: I can't wait to see the trolls somehow defend this.

Racist coonts will try, you know it.

Read the thread, the DA's statement is exactly as you describe.

Did he just sing the theme song from The Dukes of Hazzard? I imagine it is essentially that.

FARK Georgia

Thanks Precious, I live in Georgia. It is not even a little about how you think of it. Sure we have a rural bunch here in Georgia that have never seen a building over 3 stories tall but we also have mixed neighborhoods like this place around Atlanta where I live, We are a mixed bunch...Muslims, blacks, whites, Indians, Trumpers and Mexicans. Also whatever.  I can tell you truthfully that all are welcome here by all the neighbors. Georgia is not at all what you think it is. I live here. And BTW I have lived in many places in the USA and this is the very best place I have ever been.


GA has some cool people, but y'all have put some farkwit racists in charge. You need to fix that.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
this sh*t has to stop.
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Kittypie070: this sh*t has to stop.


White supremacists are feeling incredibly emboldened now.

WHATEVER COULD HAVE CAUSED THAT
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dr_blasto: ruudbob: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: dodecahedron: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: I can't wait to see the trolls somehow defend this.

Racist coonts will try, you know it.

Read the thread, the DA's statement is exactly as you describe.

Did he just sing the theme song from The Dukes of Hazzard? I imagine it is essentially that.

FARK Georgia

Thanks Precious, I live in Georgia. It is not even a little about how you think of it. Sure we have a rural bunch here in Georgia that have never seen a building over 3 stories tall but we also have mixed neighborhoods like this place around Atlanta where I live, We are a mixed bunch...Muslims, blacks, whites, Indians, Trumpers and Mexicans. Also whatever.  I can tell you truthfully that all are welcome here by all the neighbors. Georgia is not at all what you think it is. I live here. And BTW I have lived in many places in the USA and this is the very best place I have ever been.

GA has some cool people, but y'all have put some farkwit racists in charge. You need to fix that.


Damn! it turns out Kemp was secretary of the state during the elections, He was the guy overseeing the elections while he got elected and would not ever recluse himself. Now me and the old lady are doing the primary vote by mail. I can not began to tell you what a fark up that is. They sent a torn ballot that they will later throw out because of rules. They sent instructions that the ballot had to be inserted in a small envelop that was never included in the voting package that would be thrown out. Here in Georgia Kemp is doing his very best to keep rigging the elections. Got any ideas that do not include guns?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
burn them at the stake
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ruudbob: dr_blasto: ruudbob: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: dodecahedron: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: I can't wait to see the trolls somehow defend this.

Racist coonts will try, you know it.

Read the thread, the DA's statement is exactly as you describe.

Did he just sing the theme song from The Dukes of Hazzard? I imagine it is essentially that.

FARK Georgia

Thanks Precious, I live in Georgia. It is not even a little about how you think of it. Sure we have a rural bunch here in Georgia that have never seen a building over 3 stories tall but we also have mixed neighborhoods like this place around Atlanta where I live, We are a mixed bunch...Muslims, blacks, whites, Indians, Trumpers and Mexicans. Also whatever.  I can tell you truthfully that all are welcome here by all the neighbors. Georgia is not at all what you think it is. I live here. And BTW I have lived in many places in the USA and this is the very best place I have ever been.

GA has some cool people, but y'all have put some farkwit racists in charge. You need to fix that.

Damn! it turns out Kemp was secretary of the state during the elections, He was the guy overseeing the elections while he got elected and would not ever recluse himself. Now me and the old lady are doing the primary vote by mail. I can not began to tell you what a fark up that is. They sent a torn ballot that they will later throw out because of rules. They sent instructions that the ballot had to be inserted in a small envelop that was never included in the voting package that would be thrown out. Here in Georgia Kemp is doing his very best to keep rigging the elections. Got any ideas that do not include guns?


Forget every thing I said. Our great state of Georgia is now open so we will be dead in two or three weeks from now. Voting fairly is no longer our first need anymore. If you got a few liters of O2 please send it our way.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: Kittypie070: this sh*t has to stop.

White supremacists are feeling incredibly emboldened now.

WHATEVER COULD HAVE CAUSED THAT


Trump and Jesus loves you, this I know cause the bible tells me so.
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: burn them at the stake


I say let them loose to run away, and have them be followed by gunmen in trucks.

If they manage to live, they are free.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: arrogantbastich: burn them at the stake

I say let them loose to run away, and have them be followed by gunmen in trucks.

If they manage to live, they are free.


Damn, I know that song from Ohio.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Honestly, I'm surprised there hasn't been a Klan rally (with police escort because of course) in front of the victim's home yet.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ruudbob: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: dodecahedron: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: I can't wait to see the trolls somehow defend this.

Racist coonts will try, you know it.

Read the thread, the DA's statement is exactly as you describe.

Did he just sing the theme song from The Dukes of Hazzard? I imagine it is essentially that.

FARK Georgia

Thanks Precious, I live in Georgia. It is not even a little about how you think of it. Sure we have a rural bunch here in Georgia that have never seen a building over 3 stories tall but we also have mixed neighborhoods like this place around Atlanta where I live, We are a mixed bunch...Muslims, blacks, whites, Indians, Trumpers and Mexicans. Also whatever.  I can tell you truthfully that all are welcome here by all the neighbors. Georgia is not at all what you think it is. I live here. And BTW I have lived in many places in the USA and this is the very best place I have ever been.


OK - speaking as someone who grew up in Georgia and only left it once before going to college, you are full of shiat.

First - Atlanta is not Georgia, and any goddamn Atlantan who says otherwise can go to hell.  This is often said by everyone who isn't in your "special" neighborhood, and certainly all those outside of the tri-county area.  So you can f*ck on off outta here with that noise.  Your neighborhood is no more representative of Georgia than the University District of Austin is of the rest of Texas.

Second - Watch the goddamn video.  This IS f*cking Georgia, unless Brunswick moved to Florida.  Leave your little enclave and try being a black man somewhere other than Atlanta.  Or openly gay.  Or openly Muslim.  Then come back to us and tell us all about how this isn't Georgia.

shiat like this is why I left f*cking Georgia and never looked back.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ruudbob: dr_blasto: ruudbob: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: dodecahedron: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: I can't wait to see the trolls somehow defend this.

Racist coonts will try, you know it.

Read the thread, the DA's statement is exactly as you describe.

Did he just sing the theme song from The Dukes of Hazzard? I imagine it is essentially that.

FARK Georgia

Thanks Precious, I live in Georgia. It is not even a little about how you think of it. Sure we have a rural bunch here in Georgia that have never seen a building over 3 stories tall but we also have mixed neighborhoods like this place around Atlanta where I live, We are a mixed bunch...Muslims, blacks, whites, Indians, Trumpers and Mexicans. Also whatever.  I can tell you truthfully that all are welcome here by all the neighbors. Georgia is not at all what you think it is. I live here. And BTW I have lived in many places in the USA and this is the very best place I have ever been.

GA has some cool people, but y'all have put some farkwit racists in charge. You need to fix that.

Damn! it turns out Kemp was secretary of the state during the elections, He was the guy overseeing the elections while he got elected and would not ever recluse himself. Now me and the old lady are doing the primary vote by mail. I can not began to tell you what a fark up that is. They sent a torn ballot that they will later throw out because of rules. They sent instructions that the ballot had to be inserted in a small envelop that was never included in the voting package that would be thrown out. Here in Georgia Kemp is doing his very best to keep rigging the elections. Got any ideas that do not include guns?


Volunteer, donate and evangelize the opposition to those farkos. Vote them out.

It ain't all you, but there are a LOT of 'you' compared to them. That state is still ruled by a political minority.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ruudbob: dr_blasto: ruudbob: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: dodecahedron: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: I can't wait to see the trolls somehow defend this.

Racist coonts will try, you know it.

Read the thread, the DA's statement is exactly as you describe.

Did he just sing the theme song from The Dukes of Hazzard? I imagine it is essentially that.

FARK Georgia

Thanks Precious, I live in Georgia. It is not even a little about how you think of it. Sure we have a rural bunch here in Georgia that have never seen a building over 3 stories tall but we also have mixed neighborhoods like this place around Atlanta where I live, We are a mixed bunch...Muslims, blacks, whites, Indians, Trumpers and Mexicans. Also whatever.  I can tell you truthfully that all are welcome here by all the neighbors. Georgia is not at all what you think it is. I live here. And BTW I have lived in many places in the USA and this is the very best place I have ever been.

GA has some cool people, but y'all have put some farkwit racists in charge. You need to fix that.

Damn! it turns out Kemp was secretary of the state during the elections, He was the guy overseeing the elections while he got elected and would not ever recluse himself. Now me and the old lady are doing the primary vote by mail. I can not began to tell you what a fark up that is. They sent a torn ballot that they will later throw out because of rules. They sent instructions that the ballot had to be inserted in a small envelop that was never included in the voting package that would be thrown out. Here in Georgia Kemp is doing his very best to keep rigging the elections. Got any ideas that do not include guns?


I've got a few ideas which include guillotines, and a few ideas that are a bit more Nuremberg Trials-y.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

King Something: Honestly, I'm surprised there hasn't been a Klan rally (with police escort because of course) in front of the victim's home yet.



Here, around Atlanta we have this god awful monument called Stone Mountain. They have taken the largest granite out cropping on earth and ruined it with a$$hole carvings of Schiet hole confederate generals. Who on god's earth would do such a thing. Along the same lines, for many years there was a cross put up that was over 50 feet high with rebel flags along I75. We are a mixed bag of dog dodo and people that really care. This is real life.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: ruudbob: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: dodecahedron: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: I can't wait to see the trolls somehow defend this.

Racist coonts will try, you know it.

Read the thread, the DA's statement is exactly as you describe.

Did he just sing the theme song from The Dukes of Hazzard? I imagine it is essentially that.

FARK Georgia

Thanks Precious, I live in Georgia. It is not even a little about how you think of it. Sure we have a rural bunch here in Georgia that have never seen a building over 3 stories tall but we also have mixed neighborhoods like this place around Atlanta where I live, We are a mixed bunch...Muslims, blacks, whites, Indians, Trumpers and Mexicans. Also whatever.  I can tell you truthfully that all are welcome here by all the neighbors. Georgia is not at all what you think it is. I live here. And BTW I have lived in many places in the USA and this is the very best place I have ever been.

OK - speaking as someone who grew up in Georgia and only left it once before going to college, you are full of shiat.

First - Atlanta is not Georgia, and any goddamn Atlantan who says otherwise can go to hell.  This is often said by everyone who isn't in your "special" neighborhood, and certainly all those outside of the tri-county area.  So you can f*ck on off outta here with that noise.  Your neighborhood is no more representative of Georgia than the University District of Austin is of the rest of Texas.

Second - Watch the goddamn video.  This IS f*cking Georgia, unless Brunswick moved to Florida.  Leave your little enclave and try being a black man somewhere other than Atlanta.  Or openly gay.  Or openly Muslim.  Then come back to us and tell us all about how this isn't Georgia.

shiat like this is why I left f*cking Georgia and never looked back.


I lived in Columbus for a few years total and traveling to the surrounding countryside  felt like a step back in time. Rural Georgia is Probably the most racist and not accepting of any different ideas place I have spent time. Happy my few years was done 3-6 months at a time.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murder has always been legal in the South, as long as you don't kill the wrong people.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: arrogantbastich: burn them at the stake

I say let them loose to run away, and have them be followed by gunmen in trucks.

If they manage to live, they are free.


Not nearly certain enough for me.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: ruudbob: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: dodecahedron: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: I can't wait to see the trolls somehow defend this.

Racist coonts will try, you know it.

Read the thread, the DA's statement is exactly as you describe.

Did he just sing the theme song from The Dukes of Hazzard? I imagine it is essentially that.

FARK Georgia

Thanks Precious, I live in Georgia. It is not even a little about how you think of it. Sure we have a rural bunch here in Georgia that have never seen a building over 3 stories tall but we also have mixed neighborhoods like this place around Atlanta where I live, We are a mixed bunch...Muslims, blacks, whites, Indians, Trumpers and Mexicans. Also whatever.  I can tell you truthfully that all are welcome here by all the neighbors. Georgia is not at all what you think it is. I live here. And BTW I have lived in many places in the USA and this is the very best place I have ever been.

OK - speaking as someone who grew up in Georgia and only left it once before going to college, you are full of shiat.

First - Atlanta is not Georgia, and any goddamn Atlantan who says otherwise can go to hell.  This is often said by everyone who isn't in your "special" neighborhood, and certainly all those outside of the tri-county area.  So you can f*ck on off outta here with that noise.  Your neighborhood is no more representative of Georgia than the University District of Austin is of the rest of Texas.

Second - Watch the goddamn video.  This IS f*cking Georgia, unless Brunswick moved to Florida.  Leave your little enclave and try being a black man somewhere other than Atlanta.  Or openly gay.  Or openly Muslim.  Then come back to us and tell us all about how this isn't Georgia.

shiat like this is why I left f*cking Georgia and never looked back.


Thanks Benevolent one, I watched the vid three times, I have lived all over the USA. Owensboro, KY, Columbus Ohio, LA Ca, Athens Ga, Woodstock Ga and now Roswell Ga and home is where the heart is.
I worked in Elberton Ga and was was totally shocked at how backward and ignorant the the guys working with me were. In Columbus Ohio I was equally shocked at the level of prejudice. I keep my bisexuality to myself so that has never been an issue. I had black friends in Columbus Ohio that would tell me horror stories of how they were treated by the cops. shiat when they put 275 and 70 freeways in Columbus they designed it to isolate the black community from the rest of Columbus. They also came in and cut down all the public trees there so the police helicopters could see the streets better. LOOK IT UP
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ruudbob: Trump and Jesus loves you, this I know cause the bible tells me so.


(clamps paw on yr skull, begins to squeeze)

toothpaste? or cottage cheese?
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Benevolent Misanthrope: ruudbob: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: dodecahedron: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: I can't wait to see the trolls somehow defend this.

Racist coonts will try, you know it.

Read the thread, the DA's statement is exactly as you describe.

Did he just sing the theme song from The Dukes of Hazzard? I imagine it is essentially that.

FARK Georgia

Thanks Precious, I live in Georgia. It is not even a little about how you think of it. Sure we have a rural bunch here in Georgia that have never seen a building over 3 stories tall but we also have mixed neighborhoods like this place around Atlanta where I live, We are a mixed bunch...Muslims, blacks, whites, Indians, Trumpers and Mexicans. Also whatever.  I can tell you truthfully that all are welcome here by all the neighbors. Georgia is not at all what you think it is. I live here. And BTW I have lived in many places in the USA and this is the very best place I have ever been.

OK - speaking as someone who grew up in Georgia and only left it once before going to college, you are full of shiat.

First - Atlanta is not Georgia, and any goddamn Atlantan who says otherwise can go to hell.  This is often said by everyone who isn't in your "special" neighborhood, and certainly all those outside of the tri-county area.  So you can f*ck on off outta here with that noise.  Your neighborhood is no more representative of Georgia than the University District of Austin is of the rest of Texas.

Second - Watch the goddamn video.  This IS f*cking Georgia, unless Brunswick moved to Florida.  Leave your little enclave and try being a black man somewhere other than Atlanta.  Or openly gay.  Or openly Muslim.  Then come back to us and tell us all about how this isn't Georgia.

shiat like this is why I left f*cking Georgia and never looked back.

I lived in Columbus for a few years total and traveling to the surrounding countryside  felt like a step back in time. Rural Georgia is Probably the most racist and not acc ...


There is a place called Columbus GA but where I am writing about is Columbus Ohio. I have never been to Columbus GA.  Ask me about the Columbus Ohio State Hospital. I had spent a few months there. I have deep understanding of hell now. I would never change anything in my past if I had a choice.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kittypie070: ruudbob: Trump and Jesus loves you, this I know cause the bible tells me so.

(clamps paw on yr skull, begins to squeeze)

toothpaste? or cottage cheese?


POPO
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ruudbob: Kittypie070: ruudbob: Trump and Jesus loves you, this I know cause the bible tells me so.

(clamps paw on yr skull, begins to squeeze)

toothpaste? or cottage cheese?

POPO


don't irritate the cats, dude. Jesus doesn't like Trump.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ruudbob: Benevolent Misanthrope: ruudbob: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: dodecahedron: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: I can't wait to see the trolls somehow defend this.

Racist coonts will try, you know it.

Read the thread, the DA's statement is exactly as you describe.

Did he just sing the theme song from The Dukes of Hazzard? I imagine it is essentially that.

FARK Georgia

Thanks Precious, I live in Georgia. It is not even a little about how you think of it. Sure we have a rural bunch here in Georgia that have never seen a building over 3 stories tall but we also have mixed neighborhoods like this place around Atlanta where I live, We are a mixed bunch...Muslims, blacks, whites, Indians, Trumpers and Mexicans. Also whatever.  I can tell you truthfully that all are welcome here by all the neighbors. Georgia is not at all what you think it is. I live here. And BTW I have lived in many places in the USA and this is the very best place I have ever been.

OK - speaking as someone who grew up in Georgia and only left it once before going to college, you are full of shiat.

First - Atlanta is not Georgia, and any goddamn Atlantan who says otherwise can go to hell.  This is often said by everyone who isn't in your "special" neighborhood, and certainly all those outside of the tri-county area.  So you can f*ck on off outta here with that noise.  Your neighborhood is no more representative of Georgia than the University District of Austin is of the rest of Texas.

Second - Watch the goddamn video.  This IS f*cking Georgia, unless Brunswick moved to Florida.  Leave your little enclave and try being a black man somewhere other than Atlanta.  Or openly gay.  Or openly Muslim.  Then come back to us and tell us all about how this isn't Georgia.

shiat like this is why I left f*cking Georgia and never looked back.

Thanks Benevolent one, I watched the vid three times, I have lived all over the USA. Owensboro, KY, Columbus Ohio, LA Ca, Athens Ga, Woodstock Ga and now Roswell Ga and h ...


Yeah, I'll get right on studying that out.

Just because rednecks and idiots exist everywhere doesn't mean that Georgia isn't a f*cked-up, backward, racist, homophobic, xenophobic, semi-literate, terra-cotta-toothed shiathole.  Study that out, suburbanite.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Holy fark!

I don't know the official story, but it looks to me like the victim was jogging, a pickup stopped in his way and a guy got out in front of the jogger, so the jogger ran around the other side of the pickup to avoid him.  The man then shot him, they wrestled over the gun and the gun went off again.

They murdered this guy in cold blood, in broad daylight!


The guy getting shot fighting for his life. I wish I believed in hell.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those two should be executed for first-degree murder. They're more likely to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LadySusan: OldRod: Holy fark!

I don't know the official story, but it looks to me like the victim was jogging, a pickup stopped in his way and a guy got out in front of the jogger, so the jogger ran around the other side of the pickup to avoid him.  The man then shot him, they wrestled over the gun and the gun went off again.

They murdered this guy in cold blood, in broad daylight!

The guy getting shot fighting for his life. I wish I believed in hell.


This was a modern lynching.

Mr. Arbery was hunted as if he were an animal.

The murderers would never see another free day if justice truly was blind.
 
