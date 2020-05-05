 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   When Gallant gets upset with the media, he writes strong emails to news stations. When Goofus gets upset with with media, he takes the smart TV he paid good money for outside and smashes it with a hammer. That'll show 'em   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
15
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can't parody these people, they look normal on the outside but their brains are made of shiat.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also used to smash stuff for attention.
Dick Balch Vintage Commercial
Youtube QZDGlA3Knr8
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: You can't parody these people, they look normal on the outside but their brains are made of shiat.


This good protest has to spread throughout the world. The Chinese manufactures are hurting and need a market to sell new products to. Trump, the ball is in your court. Take it and run...touchdown!!!
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*GASP* SCTV is back on the air!?


SCTV Opening (1984)
Youtube XGrs5ycQNf4


/ Too bad the only thing that remains are the cut up bits they gave to NBC.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think Best Buy should mention them next time they're having a sale: 10% of 2K LED backlit TVs! Buy and smash as many as you can to stick it to the lamestream media!
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Also, i wonder if this explains the enormous gadzillion-inch TV out by the dumpster with a smash in the middle? Why yes my apartment complex does have a few Derp Nuggets.

/ One guy learned REAL FAST how safe it was to leave a Trump-flagged pick-up truck parked overnight outside our apartment complex. It was not safe. That was two years ago.
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Try finding an American-made TV from an American-owned company to replace it with, Trumpers!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hahaha! Now I'll go buy a DIFFERENT teevee that doesn't get those evil brainwashing channels! Don't I be smart?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Uhhhh...So some of them seemed more committed than others. I mean, it looks like some just dug through an e-waste bin and grabbed a crappy old monitor.
Also, you still have your mobile phone and presumably a tablet of some sort? I don't really get how you are divorcing yourselves from the mainstream media, they have websites you know. Ohhhh, you're not buying NEWSPAPERS anymore. (What are newspapers?)

I was actually disappointed this was all Aussies. Has the U.S. been out-derped? We used to be #1 in the world for derpitude.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Hahaha! Now I'll go buy a DIFFERENT teevee that doesn't get those evil brainwashing channels! Don't I be smart?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Uhhhh...So some of them seemed more committed than others. I mean, it looks like some just dug through an e-waste bin and grabbed a crappy old monitor.
Also, you still have your mobile phone and presumably a tablet of some sort? I don't really get how you are divorcing yourselves from the mainstream media, they have websites you know. Ohhhh, you're not buying NEWSPAPERS anymore. (What are newspapers?)

I was actually disappointed this was all Aussies. Has the U.S. been out-derped? We used to be #1 in the world for derpitude.


Remember that Australia is where Britain dumped all its rejects.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's nothing like an old imploding picture tube.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
These appear to be people who are unable to figure out how to change the channel on their TV.


DesertCoyote: Try finding an American-made TV from an American-owned company to replace it with, Trumpers!


There are Trumpers in Australia?
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: You can't parody these people, they look normal on the outside but their brains are made of shiat.


Really? You think that they are that smart?
 
