(ABC News)   Texas will have none of your branch dildoan behavior   (abcnews.go.com)
65
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, wrong state idjits...
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just gave up!  I was hoping it would be all 'cold dead fingers'.  Like it says on their T-shirts and bumper stickers.    I am disappointed.
 
ModernLuddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any bets on the number of arrestees that will be charged with unregistered or unlicensed firearms?
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
From out of town, huh? Afraid to make a stand in your own town? Maybe because there aren't a lot of folks sympathetic to your self-destructive tendencies and your desire to not go alone?

\just asking questions here
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
We've failed small businesses.  If business owners were compensated after being forced to close, this shiat wouldn't happen.  People wouldn't be made to choose between watching their life's work go up in flames or possibly spreading a virus.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Fissile: They just gave up!  I was hoping it would be all 'cold dead fingers'.  Like it says on their T-shirts and bumper stickers.    I am disappointed.


Cowards the lot of them.

They'd rather live on their knees than die on their feet.

REAL TEXANS would have never have surrendered.

REMEMBER GOLIAD!
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Fissile: They just gave up!  I was hoping it would be all 'cold dead fingers'.  Like it says on their T-shirts and bumper stickers.    I am disappointed.

Cowards the lot of them.

They'd rather live on their knees than die on their feet.

REAL TEXANS would have never have surrendered.

REMEMBER GOLIAD!


I thought it was spelled Gilead.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Fissile: They just gave up!  I was hoping it would be all 'cold dead fingers'.  Like it says on their T-shirts and bumper stickers.    I am disappointed.


That's something they post on FB and tell each other when they are having their circle jerks.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, that really showed Johnny Law who not to fark with, didn't it?
 
Watubi
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"We the people...unless I disagree with those other people"
 
El Borscht
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey, terrific. Reason prevailed. Whoopie!!
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fissile: They just gave up!  I was hoping it would be all 'cold dead fingers'.  Like it says on their T-shirts and bumper stickers.    I am disappointed.


I'm willing to bet money that they consider themselves to be some kind of modern Rosa Parks.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Anyone with a "We the People" tattoo on their forearm almost certainly has a very narrow view of who's included in the "We" part.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not a clean pair of pants in sight
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Braindead Trumpers.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: We've failed small businesses.  If business owners were compensated after being forced to close, this shiat wouldn't happen.  People wouldn't be made to choose between watching their life's work go up in flames or possibly spreading a virus.


We had to make sure we bailed out the big corporations first.

/s
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Seems ironic that blue states let gunmen do whatever the hell they want, but Texas arrests them.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: We've failed small businesses.  If business owners were compensated after being forced to close, this shiat wouldn't happen.  People wouldn't be made to choose between watching their life's work go up in flames or possibly spreading a virus.


If only your President had decided to put the money toward small businesses instead of the big ones.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: We've failed small businesses.


We failed workers and hospital employees and first responders.  Business owners can go fark themselves with rusty dildos.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Watubi: [Fark user image 850x478]

"We the people...unless I disagree with those other people"


American flag/Punisher hat, We The People tattoo, camo econo tactical vest, Mechanix gloves, AR-15 this guy is just a patriot, all ready to get busy resisting the government tyranny keeping people from getting and spreading a deadly disease....oh, they gave up the second the cops showed up.

Well, I guess it is a good thing it wasn't the ATF or the National Guard, or the Marines, because, then you would have seen something then...

/Hahaha
 
Professor Science [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Can somebody who knows more ancient Greek than me please conjugate μολὼν λαβέ in the past indicative?
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Jeebus Saves: We've failed small businesses.

We failed workers and hospital employees and first responders.  Business owners can go fark themselves with rusty dildos.


Yeah!  Fark businesses!  Let's return to serfdom!  Viva la ancien regime!
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Fissile: They just gave up!  I was hoping it would be all 'cold dead fingers'.  Like it says on their T-shirts and bumper stickers.    I am disappointed.

Cowards the lot of them.

They'd rather live on their knees than die on their feet.

REAL TEXANS would have never have surrendered.

REMEMBER GOLIAD!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: rebelyell2006: Jeebus Saves: We've failed small businesses.

We failed workers and hospital employees and first responders.  Business owners can go fark themselves with rusty dildos.

Yeah!  Fark businesses!  Let's return to serfdom!  Viva la ancien regime!


Nobody's keeping you here on the plantation. You're always free to go pick bitcoins over at Farmer Musk's.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Fissile: They just gave up!  I was hoping it would be all 'cold dead fingers'.  Like it says on their T-shirts and bumper stickers.    I am disappointed.

Cowards the lot of them.

They'd rather live on their knees than die on their feet.

REAL TEXANS would have never have surrendered.

REMEMBER GOLIAD!

[Fark user image 425x425]


Texas: It's not very good, but there sure is a lot of it.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: Any bets on the number of arrestees that will be charged with unregistered or unlicensed firearms?


That would be zero, as Texas doesn't have a gun registry or require a license to purchase.
 
JudgeSmails [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
here's what these dipshiats look like without all their gear

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Jeebus Saves: We've failed small businesses.

We failed workers and hospital employees and first responders.  Business owners can go fark themselves with rusty dildos.


Yeah! fark the small business owners! Who needs them.
"Small businesses make up: 99.7 percent of U.S. employer firms, 64 percent of net new private-sector jobs, 49.2 percent of private-sector employment, 42.9 percent of private-sector payroll, 46 percent of private-sector output, 43 percent of high-tech employment, 98 percent of firms exporting goods, and 33 percent of ..."

Wait a sec ...
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If they just required a mininum IQ to own a gun, like say 90, 90% of guns in the US would be gone.
 
The Meatrix
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: here's what these dipshiats look like without all their gear

[Fark user image image 346x750]


Well, they seem like a cheerful bunch.
 
Vorral [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: We've failed small businesses.  If business owners were compensated after being forced to close, this shiat wouldn't happen.  People wouldn't be made to choose between watching their life's work go up in flames or possibly spreading a virus.


My father-in-law contracted a bronchial infection. We watched him die from not being able to breathe. fark you and your "save money from a possible infection" bullshiat. Watch a loved one die from their lungs failing and get back to me.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fissile: They just gave up!  I was hoping it would be all 'cold dead fingers'.  Like it says on their T-shirts and bumper stickers.    I am disappointed.


And, then, like the sun rising over the eastern hills, you realize these are people 'fighting' for their god-given right to professional hair cuts and free iced tea refills...
 
symptomoftheuniverse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The problem with irony is not everybody
Ray Wylie Hubbard "Screw You, We're From Texas"
Youtube 8-cFtSPIF4Q
gets it.....
 
Vorral [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: rebelyell2006: Jeebus Saves: We've failed small businesses.

We failed workers and hospital employees and first responders.  Business owners can go fark themselves with rusty dildos.

Yeah!  Fark businesses!  Let's return to serfdom!  Viva la ancien regime!


Name checks out.
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: Any bets on the number of arrestees that will be charged with unregistered or unlicensed firearms?


I'll take that bet.  None of them will be charged with that because there is no licensing or registration of guns or gun owners here in Texas.  Concealed and open carry of handguns is the only thing that you need a license for.

However, a bar is a place that will fall under the 51% rule - it gets 51% or more of it's income from the sale of alcohol - and that means that carrying a gun there, license or not, is a felony subject to 2-10 years in prison.  These fellows are going to be in a lot of trouble unless the local DA is feeling mighty generous.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Jeebus Saves: We've failed small businesses.  If business owners were compensated after being forced to close, this shiat wouldn't happen.  People wouldn't be made to choose between watching their life's work go up in flames or possibly spreading a virus.

We had to make sure we bailed out the big corporations first.

/s


This post may have been written as /s, but the content is SOP for the GOP.

Sad.
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: rebelyell2006: Jeebus Saves: We've failed small businesses.

We failed workers and hospital employees and first responders.  Business owners can go fark themselves with rusty dildos.

Yeah! fark the small business owners! Who needs them.
"Small businesses make up: 99.7 percent of U.S. employer firms, 64 percent of net new private-sector jobs, 49.2 percent of private-sector employment, 42.9 percent of private-sector payroll, 46 percent of private-sector output, 43 percent of high-tech employment, 98 percent of firms exporting goods, and 33 percent of ..."

Wait a sec ...


Look up the govt definition of small business before you go thinking they mean dry cleaners, liquor stores and taquerias.

/fewer than 500 employees
 
darth_badger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Fissile: They just gave up!  I was hoping it would be all 'cold dead fingers'.  Like it says on their T-shirts and bumper stickers.    I am disappointed.

Cowards the lot of them.

They'd rather live on their knees than die on their feet.

REAL TEXANS would have never have surrendered.

REMEMBER GOLIAD!


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Deputies of the Ector County Sheriff's Office advance on protesters who gathered
outside Big Daddy Zane's bar, May 4, 2020, in Odessa, Texas.
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's a bar?
 
Vorral [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: rebelyell2006: Jeebus Saves: We've failed small businesses.

We failed workers and hospital employees and first responders.  Business owners can go fark themselves with rusty dildos.

Yeah! fark the small business owners! Who needs them.
"Small businesses make up: 99.7 percent of U.S. employer firms, 64 percent of net new private-sector jobs, 49.2 percent of private-sector employment, 42.9 percent of private-sector payroll, 46 percent of private-sector output, 43 percent of high-tech employment, 98 percent of firms exporting goods, and 33 percent of ..."

Wait a sec ...


Awesome. Sauce, bruh?

I'm so sorry. That was rude of me. I tried to invalidate your point with pointless internet trolling slang.

Please provide a source for your information, which can be corroborated, easily, by one or more publications, internet or print, that don't start with the root link "foxnews.com" or "infowars.com". I'm not calling you out, I'm questioning your sources.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Fissile: They just gave up!  I was hoping it would be all 'cold dead fingers'.  Like it says on their T-shirts and bumper stickers.    I am disappointed.

Cowards the lot of them.

They'd rather live on their knees than die on their feet.

REAL TEXANS would have never have surrendered.

REMEMBER GOLIAD!

I thought it was spelled Gilead.


Goliad was a battle that featured a surrender.  Or at least I assume that's the subtle punchline of the joke.
 
Vorral [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Deputies of the Ector County Sheriff's Office advance on protesters who gathered
outside Big Daddy Zane's bar, May 4, 2020, in Odessa, Texas.
[Fark user image image 497x362]

That's a bar?


Welcome to Odessa, farkers!!! We roll big or ghetto. Mostly ghetto.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Moriel: ModernLuddite: Any bets on the number of arrestees that will be charged with unregistered or unlicensed firearms?

I'll take that bet.  None of them will be charged with that because there is no licensing or registration of guns or gun owners here in Texas.  Concealed and open carry of handguns is the only thing that you need a license for.

However, a bar is a place that will fall under the 51% rule - it gets 51% or more of it's income from the sale of alcohol - and that means that carrying a gun there, license or not, is a felony subject to 2-10 years in prison.  These fellows are going to be in a lot of trouble unless the local DA is feeling mighty generous.


Is the DA an elected office? If so
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Vorral [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Moriel: ModernLuddite: Any bets on the number of arrestees that will be charged with unregistered or unlicensed firearms?

I'll take that bet.  None of them will be charged with that because there is no licensing or registration of guns or gun owners here in Texas.  Concealed and open carry of handguns is the only thing that you need a license for.

However, a bar is a place that will fall under the 51% rule - it gets 51% or more of it's income from the sale of alcohol - and that means that carrying a gun there, license or not, is a felony subject to 2-10 years in prison.  These fellows are going to be in a lot of trouble unless the local DA is feeling mighty generous.

Is the DA an elected office? If so
[media.giphy.com image 480x480]


Extortion DA is exactly what you'd expect to voted into office by a city whose main income is oil. Oil brings in low-level educated, usually right-leaning workers who are very easily swayed by non-existent threats of Democrats taking away their Ford F-250 King cab, King Rach Edition trucks that cost more than a house in Chicago.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
BUT MUH FREEEEEDOMZ.
 
Vorral [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Vorral: ZMugg: Moriel: ModernLuddite: Any bets on the number of arrestees that will be charged with unregistered or unlicensed firearms?

I'll take that bet.  None of them will be charged with that because there is no licensing or registration of guns or gun owners here in Texas.  Concealed and open carry of handguns is the only thing that you need a license for.

However, a bar is a place that will fall under the 51% rule - it gets 51% or more of it's income from the sale of alcohol - and that means that carrying a gun there, license or not, is a felony subject to 2-10 years in prison.  These fellows are going to be in a lot of trouble unless the local DA is feeling mighty generous.

Is the DA an elected office? If so
[media.giphy.com image 480x480]

Extortion DA is exactly what you'd expect to voted into office by a city whose main income is oil. Oil brings in low-level educated, usually right-leaning workers who are very easily swayed by non-existent threats of Democrats taking away their Ford F-250 King cab, King Rach Edition trucks that cost more than a house in Chicago.


Sweet Jebus, autocorrect butchered that whole thing. Although, elected being autocorrected to extortion is almost fitting. Not legally, only for entertainment purposes.
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How different would things have turned out if it was Big Daddy Kane's bar?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Deputies of the Ector County Sheriff's Office advance on protesters who gathered
outside Big Daddy Zane's bar, May 4, 2020, in Odessa, Texas.
[Fark user image image 497x362]

That's a bar?


What exactly did you expect a place called "Big Daddy Zane's" to look like?
 
MBooda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
B.R.E.T. in Longview was open for business Monday. Essential. Aircraft gotta be inspected.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
