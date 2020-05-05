 Skip to content
(Winona Daily News)   Teenagers defecate on a car in Plainview, which is probably why they got caught   (winonadailynews.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All we did was drink beer, didn't even think about poop vandalism.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey kids, come shiat on this one.

Fark user image
 
litespeed74 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh...sadly back in the days of my skateboarding, thrasher, punk rock days we shiat in a bag and put it into an overnight deposit box at a bank.

I do feel bad for the dumb shiat I did as a kid. I think it makes me now respect things more knowing how shiatty people (like I was ) can be.

Can't believe we never got caught.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK Pooper.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
specials-images.forbesimg.com
 
Sgt Otter [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user image
Anybody see this guy at the bottom of the page?
 
crinz83
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
meanwhile, unsolved crime is at an all-time high in hidden valley
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: [Fark user image image 150x84]
Anybody see this guy at the bottom of the page?


You forgot to include this:
Charges: Two counts of Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Plainview is this really small town that only people drive through, because they have to get to Mayo Clinic.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: [Fark user image 150x84]
Anybody see this guy at the bottom of the page?


He looks exactly like I imagine someone named "Freeman Yoder" would look.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Seen driving slowly past their houses:
Fark user image
 
RottenEggs [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Chicago sunroof ?
/DNRTFA
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Better call Saul
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Plainview, Ya

Fark user image
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Too bad they weren't in San Francisco. They won't prosecute for that there so shiat anywhere you want.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

crinz83: meanwhile, unsolved crime is at an all-time high in hidden valley


This and subby deserve a farking award 🥇 🥈
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The proper punishment would be for these "people" to be banned from pooping in a toilet or outhouse for life.  And if they ever own a car or cohabitate with a person that does they MUST poop in the car.  Of course the crims will also be forced to tell potential cohabitators that their car will be the new poop zone, if the crim does not own a car of their own for their bowel movements.  And it has to be on the seats or carpeting.  No plastic coverings to protect the car.  And it must be in the cabin.  Not the trunk.

I bet they learn their lesson after 40 or 50 years of soiling their vehicle or partner's vehicle with their excrement.  And I bet it puts the fear of punishment into others that might choose to poop on or in cars they don't own.
 
towatchoverme [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
HOTY Candidate,
 
darth_badger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: [Fark user image 150x84]
Anybody see this guy at the bottom of the page?


Yoder has gone to the Dark Side.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's pretty ambitious for teens these days.  Usually they just poop their pants at home while gaming.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: bedonkadonk: [Fark user image image 150x84]
Anybody see this guy at the bottom of the page?

You forgot to include this:
Charges: Two counts of Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct


That went without saying just from looking at that mugshot.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i used to poop on car windshields, coming home from bars drunk.
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i used to poop on car windshields, coming home from bars drunk.


That a big problem there? Windshields coming home from bars drunk?
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Your headline made me smile, Subby.
 
