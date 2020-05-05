 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Farker Znuh (me) survived COVID-19, was hospitalized, and documented the whole thing. Full summary of what it was like, and tips that hopefully might help you get through it   (fark.com) divider line
130
    More: Interesting, Influenza, Pneumonia, Asthma, Oxygen saturation, stages of the Disease, first thing, Thrombus, Heavy Stuff  
•       •       •

1305 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 05 May 2020 at 5:57 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



130 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, Znuh, COVID! What happened? What were the symptoms?

The very first thing I am going to tell you is this: Right now, please, try and purchase what's known as a Pulse Oximeter. This is a little monitoring device that fits on your finger and measures both your Pulse and your Blood Oxygen Content. This is important as COVID slowly throttles your Oxygen. You don't notice it happening.

This is beyond dangerous. Without Oxygen it's 911 time. Being able to monitor this will tell you if you need to go to the hospital. Anything below 91 = Emergency Room time.

So, absolute requirements? Digital Thermometer and Pulse Oximeter.

There's several stages of the Disease's progression:

*Initial Symptoms
*Full-on into COVID as a nasty version of the Flu
*Emerging out of COVID's cold stage, and now into it's exploratory phase
*Breathing Issues
*COVID-Triggered Complications (Lungs, potential Blood Clotting, Liver and Kidneys)
*Recovery

The Disease and How it Started:

It first starts off like a very nasty cold / version of the flu. I started noticing symptoms two weeks into March. You feel as if someone's stepping on your energy - you're instantly sapped of the ability to do anything.
I initially started treating my symptoms as if I had a nasty case of the flu. OTC medications: Cough syrup, Acetaminophen for the fever, Mucinex to keep the lungs producing anything phlegmy, if that was the
case. After all of this my Doctor and RNs at the hospital told me to stick with Acetaminophen and stay away from Ibuprofen.

You lose all sense of smell and taste. When the disease got going, you can't move much, at all. I didn't have the strength to walk 15 feet to the toilet, and when I did, I almost blacked out. You cannot eat. Ensure shakes help here. I got chronic Diarrhea.

So, initially the thing to do is, no matter what in this stage, you need to keep hydrated. You need to keep food (or similar) in yourself, somehow as that's fuel to fight the virus. Again, Ensure was the only thing I could keep down. I didn't eat for five days in a row.

OK! You've got a 102 fever, you can't eat or smell or taste, now you move into the rigors - shaking that you can't really control. This would alternate from feeling as if you were in an Attic in the middle of July; unbelievable heat. Then you'd switch to as if you were plummeted into an arctic wasteland. Shivers and shakes that were uncontrollable.

At this point I was still trying the OTC medications, and the Acetaminophen was helping. I'd still get the rigors, and I'd curl up into a ball to try and let them pass.

You will not sleep. You'll wake up every hour, on the hour. This will, unfortunately become the norm for about 1 to 1.5 months.

I emerged from the other side thinking that the disease was over. I'd gotten through the temperature swings, and was feeling better. This leads us to:

Second Stage of COVID: Oxygen / CO2 processing Capability diminished, COVID starts to explore.

Once I was mostly done with the flu symptoms, I noticed that my energy levels were, shockingly, not really coming back. I barely made it into the car, and got myself over to my PCP. This now, is two weeks in.
My Doc gave me a lung X-ray and told me I had Bi-Lateral Pneumonia in both lungs. On top of that, she discovered that I also had shingles on my right arm.

Now, keep in mind, throughout this, I hadn't been tested. After the X-Ray, I was.

So, two weeks and two days in, I was told that I was positive for COVID. I cannot tell you what that felt like. For a few pauses, I felt as if I was over a cliff. The next thing I said was, "Well, nothing to do but get through this. We're going to get through this."

Which, with thanks to friends, made all the difference. I cannot emphasize enough how mindset helped me approach this. You have to tell yourself, daily, sometimes more, that you WILL get through this, you WILL be OK, and emotionally latch yourself and not try to lose to despair. Emotionally latching oneself was a huge factor that I had to remind myself constantly of.

COVID, after the initial symptoms, now goes into what I called 'lockpick' mode. It starts moving around, looking for areas. In my case, it found both my lungs, my liver and kidneys.

Two days after seeing the Doctor and being diagnosed for Pneumonia and shingles, I had significant shortness of breath. I called 911 and not five minutes later, got an exclusive ride with Portland's Finest, the Fire Dept., to Maine Medical.

Maine Med were all set to admit me, and had a gurney ready when I arrived. I am beyond thankful to the Fire Dept. as they all stood there when I got out, and cheered me on, wishing me the very best. That meant an awful lot, and I'm tearing up slightly remembering.

So, I was put in an isolation room and my blood was taken, as well as another blood sample. One hour later, I was fully admitted to a Critical Care room for monitoring.

At this time, I could barely walk. My temperature was more or less stable (16 days now, two days after finishing the 'cold' portion of the disease), but I felt beyond ill. I was wired up like a Christmas Tree, and I could see my heartrate and my PulseOx, which was floating at around 91-93.

I am very, very lucky. Let me repeat that.

I essentially was over the worst initial phases of the disease, and was now being aggressively monitored by Maine Med. My blood was taken four times a day, my vitals constantly monitored. I now know this was done so they could see if I was making progress and getting better.

I was not given Oxygen, I was not given an IV - again, knowing now what I do know, this was so they could see if I was making concrete progress and changing for the better.

It was difficult to breathe. Everything was slurred together. I think I watched the entire Harry Potter movies twice while I was there. Didn't want to eat, but I could, now, keep down bananas. Temperature continued to stabilize, and bloodwork continued to show improvement.

I was also given, each day, an anticoagulant. I thought this was due to me being stuck in a hospital bed. Turns out Maine Med knew about COVID's possibility to cause blood clots, and they were proactive in preventing that.
Two days of monitoring, and I improved. Middle of the third day, I was released. Still feeling weak as crap, but better than before.

I managed to get a cab ride home. I was beyond happy to BE home. Prior to going in, I typed up a Will, summarizing what I thought best. I cannot tell you how doing so made my blood run cold, and how I didn't know what the future held.

We now enter the Recovery Stage.

So, three weeks after it started, I was still feeling rough, didn't really appreciate that COVID also checked out my Liver and Kidneys, and my lungs were all kinds of weird afterwards.

COVID after initial symptoms gives you what I call "Two up, one down" days. You'll get two good days, then one where your arms feel like wet noodles, and you can't do much. Two months later, I'm doing a lot better, and the 'one down' day isn't anywhere near as bad.

I came home and once I finished the 17 day run of Doxy for the Pneumonia, suddenly found myself short of breath again. It turns out that when you're in the thick of the disease, you Do. Not. Notice. how much it's slowly starving you of Oxygen. Coming out, you do. So, it was less that the disease was re-restricting my ability to oxygenate my blood, and more that I was now healthy to notice my reduced breathing capacity.

This improved over time, to the point today, my PulseOx was initially 96, then with sitting down bumped up to 97, then 98. Heavy breathing a few times bumped it to 99.

So, you're recovering. You'll have days where you feel almost fine, then one day of feeling like absolute crap. This slowly diminishes. You'll have a few cold shivers (terrifying), you'll see your temp hit 99.1, 99.4 (again, terrifying) and eventually, about a month later, you won't have any temp symptoms.

My poop, if I can be gross for a moment, went from full-on runs, to semi-solid, to just today, normal. This is one month from being all-cleared by Maine CDC to return to work, so even when the virus is gone, your after-effects can still hang for a bit.

I took the initiative and with thanks to friends again showing me the breathing exercises she found, I exercise my lungs four times a day. This produces clear sputum from my lungs, and generally really helps with alleviating shortness of breath. I also received an "Inspired Spirometer" from my PCP, which also does the same. It's this hysterical gizmo that exercises your lungs.

I also was given an Albuterol inhaler from my PCP, which genuinely helps. I am weaning myself off it, and limiting its use to two to three times a day.

So, May 5th. How do you feel? Today's a bit of a weak day, feeling a bit stumbly, but nowhere near like I was a week ago. Prior two days? Completely normal. Able to do anything. Lungs are better and better, and as measured by the PulseOx this morning, doing good.

I still feel slightly short of breath (which goes part and parcel with the 'bad' day), but again, nowhere near.

RECOMMENDATIONS:

The moment I had symptoms, I ejected myself from work and called out. I also instantly isolated myself. My wife was a trooper and believe it or not, scarily, never showed symptoms. Ever. Not a cough, not a fever, nothing.
Ollie the Cat was also by my side (which worried me immensely), but he's fine, right next to me as I type this, and giving himself a good wash.

1) You need a Pulse Oximeter. Now. Measuring your 02 levels are beyond vital. Lower than 92 = hospital time.

1a) You will need a good thermometer. You'll be checking this a LOT.

2) I did everything in my power not to get this. Social distancing, washing hands, putting surgical soap in our home, purell, the whole bit. It's three to five times as infectious as the Flu, so go figure. That said....

2a) WEAR YOUR MASK. PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. You want to do EVERYTHING, let me spell that again E-V-E-R-Y-T-H-I-N-G not to get this. STAY HOME if you can. Do not go out for useless reasons. Do NOT go to places where it's an increased vector.

3) Stock up on OTC medications. Acetaminophen will become your new friend. Cough Syrup. Zinc lozenges (these oddly, indeed seem to help and were recommended to me by a virologist friend during the initial stages of infection). Mucinex. Things you'd normally use for managing cold symptoms.

4) A CAR. I cannot tell you how much being able to go where I needed to go, helped. If I had to wait for a bus? I'd possibly be dead. Lyft / Uber / Cabs did NOT want to know me once I found out I might be sick.
5) PPE. In this case, a mask. It protected me from others, and while going to the Hospital, protected everyone else.

6) Believing in yourself, positive self-talk. I am the worst when it comes to this. But when you're at the point where you need everything, it genuinely HELPS. Latch yourself, and keep yourself latched.

7) A Partner. I could not have made it without Kris. Hands down. Barring that, I was in daily communication with my folks. Having an anchor, even if it's remote, helped tons.

And that's that. I'll continue to add as I have more time. Don't get it. If you do, All Is Not Lost. You can make it through.

And now we're through the Heavy, Heavy Stuff:

So, funny story. While in the throes of COVID at Maine Med, they had to move me from one room to another. This was actually a good thing as it meant I had improved where I didn't need to be in Critical Care. I was being bumped down to the Cheaper Seats.

So, I'm in my bed, groggily trying to deal with reality, in my gown and shorts, when the Nurse came in. She said,
"We're moving you to another room."
Me: "Cool! OK."
Nurse: "We're uh, going to have you get into a wheelchair."
Me: "O..Okay."
Nurse: "You'll be wearing your mask. "
Me: "Yup. Sounds right."
Nurse: "Ah. And then we'll have to cover you in a sheet."
Me: ..........
Nurse: I KNOW I KNOW IT'S WEIRD BUT THAT'S WHAT THEY WANT.
Me: "Well, OK!"

So, I get into the wheelchair, with my mask on. And the Nurse says, "I..I'm sorry" and drapes a white sheet on me.

And I can't stop laughing. So, as we start down the hallway, I put my arms out and make ghost WHooOoOOoOOooOoo noises,

All the Nurses and Doctors in Critical Care burst out laughing. It was hysterical. As we rounded the corner, I continued and then we stopped.

Nurse: "This is idiotic. Do you want me to take that off?"
Me: "If you think it's safe."
Nurse: Whips blanket off.
And that's how I roll(ed) at Maine Med.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome back from the brink!

A co-worker got it after attending the RSA conference this spring, and his experience mirrored yours almost to the T.

He commented that he felt like someone had beaten him with a 500 lb sack of shiat until he was a bloody pulp inside a skin suit.

Hopefully you continue to recover and there's no permanent damage to your fleshy bits.
 
meatwhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks for the details and I'm glad you're on the mend. It sounds scary as hell.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My SIL had it, managed to get through without admission to a hospital.

So, thanks for the first-hand detailed account. I'm familiar with the spirometer. I have one left over from my surgery last September. They made me use the thing 4x a day 10x each. The idea is to help prevent pneumonia, I think.
I had my flu shot 2 weeks before surgery and the hospital also offered a pneumonia vaccine.

Also thanks for the Scooby Doo "ghost" story.

Glad you survived, hope you continue to get better and don't have any major long-term complications.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So you're telling me we should be stocking up on toilet paper?

Glad to hear you pulled through, and were able to keep a sense of humor at times.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks guys, I hope it helps. I really debated putting something like this together, but if it assists anyone going through it, or who knows someone who does, then that's cool.

Thought I formatted everything nicely, looks like I missed a few areas. Knock on wood, so far, so good. Blood tests are clear across the board, and lungs continue to improve.

If anyone has any questions, I'm more than happy to help.
 
Ishmel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank you for sharing.  I have a friend here (Minnesota) with a very similar story to tell.   He's on week 6 and was just able to get outside for a while over the weekend.   I'm really glad you're o.k. and that you've had the courage to share your story.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn, that's quite a story.  Glad you made it through that and thanks for sharing your experience!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Znuh: Thought I formatted everything nicely, looks like I missed a few areas.


I'm sure there are a few Farkers out there who would immediately look past the substance of your story and tear into you for trivial sentence structure and formatting issues.


BTW you're missing a couple commas here and there.  Get a brain, Moran!
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Glad you are over this! It sounds awful. I was wondering if you know your blood type and what blood type Kris has. I'm just curious because I read that type O might be less likely to get it. Also, may I ask how old you are?
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am happy to hear you are improving.  Overall it sounds like a nightmare, especially the waking up every hour or hour and a half, but you stood tall and didn't let it beat you.  I don't think there is any better medicine than your decision to get yourself through it.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Glad you're doing betterer, and truly, thank you for the play-by-play.

I just want to tell you, "Good luck, we're all counting on you."
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Znuh: So, Znuh, COVID! What happened? What were the symptoms?

The very first thing I am going to tell you is this: Right now, please, try and purchase what's known as a Pulse Oximeter. This is a little monitoring device that fits on your finger and measures both your Pulse and your Blood Oxygen Content. This is important as COVID slowly throttles your Oxygen. You don't notice it happening.

This is beyond dangerous. Without Oxygen it's 911 time. Being able to monitor this will tell you if you need to go to the hospital. Anything below 91 = Emergency Room time.

So, absolute requirements? Digital Thermometer and Pulse Oximeter.

There's several stages of the Disease's progression:

*Initial Symptoms
*Full-on into COVID as a nasty version of the Flu
*Emerging out of COVID's cold stage, and now into it's exploratory phase
*Breathing Issues
*COVID-Triggered Complications (Lungs, potential Blood Clotting, Liver and Kidneys)
*Recovery

The Disease and How it Started:

It first starts off like a very nasty cold / version of the flu. I started noticing symptoms two weeks into March. You feel as if someone's stepping on your energy - you're instantly sapped of the ability to do anything.
I initially started treating my symptoms as if I had a nasty case of the flu. OTC medications: Cough syrup, Acetaminophen for the fever, Mucinex to keep the lungs producing anything phlegmy, if that was the
case. After all of this my Doctor and RNs at the hospital told me to stick with Acetaminophen and stay away from Ibuprofen.

You lose all sense of smell and taste. When the disease got going, you can't move much, at all. I didn't have the strength to walk 15 feet to the toilet, and when I did, I almost blacked out. You cannot eat. Ensure shakes help here. I got chronic Diarrhea.

So, initially the thing to do is, no matter what in this stage, you need to keep hydrated. You need to keep food (or similar) in yourself, somehow as that's fuel to fight the virus. Again, Ensure was the only thing I ...


Welcome back! :)
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Znuh: So, Znuh, COVID! What happened? What were the symptoms?


That was the best 5 bucks I ever spent.
I tried buying a Pulse Oximeter over a week ago. Not possible, like the N-95 masks. Maybe later in the year will they be available. On the up side any one can get a test, Trumps says.

If when your fully back to work and find 5 bucks worth of pennies in the couch or sick bed pass it on to another farker.

bb
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: I don't think there is any better medicine than your decision to get yourself through it.


I was told by one friend, daily, to, as he put it, SAY THE DAMN WORDS:

I will get through this
I'm going to be OK

And I'm the worst at doing that. Having him push me and "Saying the Damn Words" helped. It really did.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Of course you've now been farkied as, "Whiny hoax propagator."  I hope you're happy.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
HERE'S TO GOOD POOPS!

/seriously, glad you pulled through
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ruudbob: I tried buying a Pulse Oximeter over a week ago. Not possible, like the N-95 masks. Maybe later in the year will they be available. On the up side any one can get a test, Trumps says.

If when your fully back to work and find 5 bucks worth of pennies in the couch or sick bed pass it on to another farker.

bb


I couldn't find one either, and having breathing issues, really needed one.   The work-around for getting a PulseOx machine is this: I went onto eBay and hunted for used ex-hospital / ex-professional equipment.

For $79 before shipping, I found a Masimo Radical Pulse Oximeter, with finger sensor. I got it in under a week. While it looks imposing, the benefits are 1) Accuracy as it's a former hospital machine and 2) it's built like a brick outhouse. 

Don't let the apparent complexity scare you off; It was very easy to use. Unboxed, plugged in finger sensor, turned on. Machine told me it was looking for a pulse, so, I slipped the finger sensor on (red LED pointing against my fingerprint).

And bam, there it was, before my eyes, my 02 levels and pulse. No need to wade through any weird menus or such. 

Thanks bb. I'll be sure to pay it forward.
 
TBC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well done, man!

I had been idly kicking around the idea of getting a pulse oximeter to keep in my hotel stuff, since I already have all the other items and the only oximeter we have is at home to monitor the folks. Looks like I'll get on ordering that bad boy.

Thank you so much for sharing your journey through this nightmare. The more real information we have out in the world, the stronger we are.

One question: any idea why they said to avoid the ibuprofen? There's some really messed up "information" out there about ibuprofen, and I'm wondering if this recommendation is the springboard from which those people leapt.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ruudbob:

I tried buying a Pulse Oximeter over a week ago. Not possible, like the N-95 masks. Maybe later in the year will they be available. On the up side any one can get a test, Trumps says.

I just now bought one on Amazon for $49.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TBC:

Thank you so much for sharing your journey through this nightmare. The more real information we have out in the world, the stronger we are.

One question: any idea why they said to avoid the ibuprofen? There's some really messed up "information" out there about ibuprofen, and I'm wondering if this recommendation is the springboard from which those people leapt.

The head Doc overseeing my stay at Maine Med said, at that time (end of March) that there was some concern that Ibuprofen could interact badly with COVID, and that I was to strictly stay on Acetaminophen. 

We're learning more and more with each day as everything to do with COVID is so very new. That said, for now, I'm following his advice.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why the hell were you smoking PCP while you were sick! Did Trump recommend this?
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks for the detailed account, and glad you're feeling better. I'm gonna share it because I know some stupid people.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad to hear you remained among the living!  I had SARS in 2003 and it was a lot like your stage 1 (plus a side course of pneumonia) but I didn't have any of the other crazy shiat.  Holy hell does that sound awful.

I've been wanting to upgrade my Garmin to a Fenix 6 which happens to include PulseOx functionality... this is definitely a mark in favor of that.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: ruudbob: I tried buying a Pulse Oximeter over a week ago. Not possible, like the N-95 masks. Maybe later in the year will they be available. On the up side any one can get a test, Trumps says.

If when your fully back to work and find 5 bucks worth of pennies in the couch or sick bed pass it on to another farker.

bb

I couldn't find one either, and having breathing issues, really needed one.   The work-around for getting a PulseOx machine is this: I went onto eBay and hunted for used ex-hospital / ex-professional equipment.

For $79 before shipping, I found a Masimo Radical Pulse Oximeter, with finger sensor. I got it in under a week. While it looks imposing, the benefits are 1) Accuracy as it's a former hospital machine and 2) it's built like a brick outhouse. 

Don't let the apparent complexity scare you off; It was very easy to use. Unboxed, plugged in finger sensor, turned on. Machine told me it was looking for a pulse, so, I slipped the finger sensor on (red LED pointing against my fingerprint).

And bam, there it was, before my eyes, my 02 levels and pulse. No need to wade through any weird menus or such. 

Thanks bb. I'll be sure to pay it forward.


I did find a 5mm 30 Degree Laparoscope on eBay that will be fine to explore never seen before wife's neither areas. So good that. I can hardly wait.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, as we start down the hallway, I put my arms out and make ghost WHooOoOOoOOooOoo noises,


Now that is funny.  Good on ya for keeping your spirits up.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ruudbob: I did find a 5mm 30 Degree Laparoscope on eBay that will be fine to explore never seen before wife's neither areas. So good that. I can hardly wait.


You can't spell Fundoscope without Fun!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's your other ALT you use for your daily driver
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congratulations on your recovery, and thanks for the informative post. Welcome back and stay well!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a helluva account.  Glad you made it through.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Znuh.  Stay safe!
 
NetOwl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're now the second person I've heard who has had COVID-19 and who got shingles.

It's likely this is a coincidence, since those aren't caused by the same virus, but I have heard it more than once now.  Shingles apparently has something to do with stress, which could explain it.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
great post, thanks for sharing.  I'm glad you're okay:)
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: So, Znuh, COVID! What happened? What were the symptoms?


Thanks for sharing.

/shopping list activated
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NetOwl: You're now the second person I've heard who has had COVID-19 and who got shingles.

It's likely this is a coincidence, since those aren't caused by the same virus, but I have heard it more than once now.  Shingles apparently has something to do with stress, which could explain it.


I just finished my 2 rounds of shingle vaccine - shingrex.  Both times I got sick for 2 days.  So I got that going for me.

Just ordered a Pulse Thingamajig off the Amazons.  $50.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: Daniel Boone's Farm: I don't think there is any better medicine than your decision to get yourself through it.

I was told by one friend, daily, to, as he put it, SAY THE DAMN WORDS:

I will get through this
I'm going to be OK

And I'm the worst at doing that. Having him push me and "Saying the Damn Words" helped. It really did.


This was an absolutely terrifying thing to read.  Glad you are back from the brink.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NetOwl: You're now the second person I've heard who has had COVID-19 and who got shingles.

It's likely this is a coincidence, since those aren't caused by the same virus, but I have heard it more than once now.  Shingles apparently has something to do with stress, which could explain it.


I believe it.  I had to hire contractors to fix my roof, and I was stressed out for weeks!
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NetOwl: You're now the second person I've heard who has had COVID-19 and who got shingles.

It's likely this is a coincidence, since those aren't caused by the same virus, but I have heard it more than once now.  Shingles apparently has something to do with stress, which could explain it.


I got chickenpox when I was 45. That was five years ago (and was a fun ride in its own right). According to my PCP, the Pneumonia and Shingles rose as a result of COVID trashing my immune system.

I was also stressed out of my gourd.

Now, on top of that, there are other people who are developing COVID-based rashes on their bodies - there's a thing now called COVID-toe, others it moves into their eyes and destroys their corneas. One friend in Boston has this, right now, and they genuinely don't know how to treat it. 

*shudders* It's all beyond horrid, and I wouldn't wish it on anyone.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Glad you're still with us.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: ruudbob:

I tried buying a Pulse Oximeter over a week ago. Not possible, like the N-95 masks. Maybe later in the year will they be available. On the up side any one can get a test, Trumps says.

I just now bought one on Amazon for $49.


I use a thing called FAKESPOT. here is an example and why none of them came up to par...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad to know you're recovering okay.  That sounds like a total nightmare.  Your story is the most detailed description of COVID-19 that I've read to date. I'm just hoping to avoid it myself.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you for your story.

As some politicians today seem to be nudging us further into the "Sure, some people will die, but we have to open up to get the economy back" camp, we need these reminders that this can be quite terrible for survivors too.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for sharing! You took away the last bit of reservation I had regarding masks. It's not common here and everyone looks at you funny for wearing one, but I am not going to leave the house anymore without it.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: Thanks guys, I hope it helps. I really debated putting something like this together, but if it assists anyone going through it, or who knows someone who does, then that's cool.

Thought I formatted everything nicely, looks like I missed a few areas. Knock on wood, so far, so good. Blood tests are clear across the board, and lungs continue to improve.

If anyone has any questions, I'm more than happy to help.


Thanks for the invaluable post.  I'm very glad that pulled through the horrific ordeals to put it together.  I finally pulled the trigger on buying a pulse oximeter [there are more than a few available on Amazon] that I'd been thinking about since the beginning of March.

Hey, you! and Dammit! [our cats' handles] send their regards to Ollie!
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Thank you for your story.

As some politicians today seem to be nudging us further into the "Sure, some people will die, but we have to open up to get the economy back" camp, we need these reminders that this can be quite terrible for survivors too.


It's why I get rather uh, cranky when I see / hear people diminishing this and opening things early. It's totally the Mayor in Jaws opening the beaches while the shark's still out there.

Secondly, I was told that while I was seriously, seriously ill, my case was relatively mild compared to what could have happened. Blood clots in limbs necessitating amputation, or worse, in your lungs which pretty much kills you outright.

To quote Cuomo, which is worse? Economic hardship or Death? Death's pretty permanent. Anything else you can walk / gimp away from.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: So, Znuh, COVID! What happened? What were the symptoms?

The very first thing I am going to tell you is this: Right now, please, try and purchase what's known as a Pulse Oximeter. This is a little monitoring device that fits on your finger and measures both your Pulse and your Blood Oxygen Content. This is important as COVID slowly throttles your Oxygen. You don't notice it happening.

This is beyond dangerous. Without Oxygen it's 911 time. Being able to monitor this will tell you if you need to go to the hospital. Anything below 91 = Emergency Room time.

So, absolute requirements? Digital Thermometer and Pulse Oximeter.

There's several stages of the Disease's progression:

*Initial Symptoms
*Full-on into COVID as a nasty version of the Flu
*Emerging out of COVID's cold stage, and now into it's exploratory phase
*Breathing Issues
*COVID-Triggered Complications (Lungs, potential Blood Clotting, Liver and Kidneys)
*Recovery

The Disease and How it Started:

It first starts off like a very nasty cold / version of the flu. I started noticing symptoms two weeks into March. You feel as if someone's stepping on your energy - you're instantly sapped of the ability to do anything.
I initially started treating my symptoms as if I had a nasty case of the flu. OTC medications: Cough syrup, Acetaminophen for the fever, Mucinex to keep the lungs producing anything phlegmy, if that was the
case. After all of this my Doctor and RNs at the hospital told me to stick with Acetaminophen and stay away from Ibuprofen.

You lose all sense of smell and taste. When the disease got going, you can't move much, at all. I didn't have the strength to walk 15 feet to the toilet, and when I did, I almost blacked out. You cannot eat. Ensure shakes help here. I got chronic Diarrhea.

So, initially the thing to do is, no matter what in this stage, you need to keep hydrated. You need to keep food (or similar) in yourself, somehow as that's fuel to fight the virus. Again, Ensure was the only thing I ...


Man! I am very glad you are okay(ish) now.

That sounds terrifying af
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: So, Znuh, COVID! What happened? What were the symptoms?


Thank you for sharing!  I think!  Glad you're ok!

Couple questions:
A) Generally, what was your health like going into this?  Like are you athletic/couch potato/in between?  Risk factors?

B) You said you took precautions not to get it but did anyway.  Do you know how you got it?

Stay well and welcome back!
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much did you get paid by the Clinton foundation to fake your illness?
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: Thanks for the invaluable post.  I'm very glad that pulled through the horrific ordeals to put it together.  I finally pulled the trigger on buying a pulse oximeter [there are more than a few available on Amazon] that I'd been thinking about since the beginning of March.

Hey, you! and Dammit! [our cats' handles] send their regards to Ollie!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ollie waves back while being blissed out on Catnip!

We're still doing our best to stay indoors unless its necessary. I never want to go through this again.
 
Displayed 50 of 130 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.