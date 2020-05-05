 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Those "giant asian murder hornets"? Yeah, about those   (ucanr.edu) divider line
74
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's what they said about coronavirus.
 
ruetheday69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a buzzkill.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
International Society of Hymenopterists

You could say they're popping the cherry on wasp myths...

/I'm not sorry
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So you're saying....they have my address?!? They'll be here soon to eat me? I haven't got a chance against the MURDER HORNETS? Is that what you're saying?!!?!!
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if you want to fear something fear "red velvet ants" a/k/a cow killers:

https://www.pestworld.org/pest-guide/​s​tinging-insects/velvet-ants-cow-killer​s/
 
towatchoverme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The issue is that they destroy domestic bee colonies.

That is the issue.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, how dare you not over react to this. Somebody is going to revoke your NuFark membership card.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By the time you see one cockroach, you already have an infestation.

/she keep saying we have only seen one dead one.
// or they may not be worth the worry..
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swallowing one alive cures Coronavirus, right?
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the documentary I saw on them, they were called "Cracker Jackers"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should be culled from anywhere outside their origin site.

They are an invasive species and didn't fly here; they were brought here by idiots.

Yes, I am still talking about the Asian hornets.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Afrianized?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One found in Blaine? If they did in fact migrate south, they'd get to Mount Vernon then turn around and go back.
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The colony was found September of last year, and we're just panicking about it now?

We're bad at this.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: They should be culled from anywhere outside their origin site.

They are an invasive species and didn't fly here; they were brought here by idiots.

Yes, I am still talking about the Asian hornets.


You sir are an insectist. Maybe you think we should build a netted wall?
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I got out of it

Mmmm Nanaimo bars
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asian murder hornet attacking mouse
Youtube zoSrowxmy5w


Whatever......here is a vid of one of these farkers killing a mouse in under a minute.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gorillas I ordered are showing 'out for delivery'. No way am I sending them back at this point.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do not like how she poo-poos the Africanized bees problem. They have killed or hurt a lot of people and animals.
 
TwilightZone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, I'm in the San Fernando Valley in Southern California and I'm certain I saw one of these in my garden last year-- late spring I think.  I'd never seen anything like it so I did some research.  Kind of creepy.  Haven't seen anything like it since.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's ridiculous to call them murder hornets," says noted UC Davis wasp expert and researcher Lynn Kimsey, director of the Bohart Museum of Entomology and professor of entomology, UC Davis Department of Entomology and Nematology.
"It's no more likely to sting and kill a human than a honey bee,"


You would think an "expert" would know they got the name "murder hornets" because they would raid bee hives and rip off the heads of the bees and bring the bodies back to feed their young.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's no more likely to sting and kill a human than a honey bee,"

Until the latest generation of Beavis and Butt-head decide to update a game their parents played.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Entomologists call them Asian giant hornets or Vespa mandarinia.

Social media?

Murder hornets.

Could we just go back to calling them Asian giant hornets or AGH or Vespa mandarina?

Please?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Found a picture of the author.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: "It's ridiculous to call them murder hornets," says noted UC Davis wasp expert and researcher Lynn Kimsey, director of the Bohart Museum of Entomology and professor of entomology, UC Davis Department of Entomology and Nematology.
"It's no more likely to sting and kill a human than a honey bee,"


You would think an "expert" would know they got the name "murder hornets" because they would raid bee hives and rip off the heads of the bees and bring the bodies back to feed their young.


Why would an entomologist care that a rag in Japan gave them a sensationalist name that eventually spread to America when the B.C. colony was found?

It's not a scientist's job to track stupid nicknames pop media comes up with for things.
 
largedon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: One found in Blaine? If they did in fact migrate south, they'd get to Mount Vernon then turn around and go back.

Maybe it needed a new footstool.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: And if you want to fear something fear "red velvet ants" a/k/a cow killers:

https://www.pestworld.org/pest-guide/s​tinging-insects/velvet-ants-cow-killer​s/


I asked a pest control guy about these.  He'd gotten a few questions, but basically you never see more than one and by the time he could get there it would be gone and the customer would never see another one.
 
stevecore
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So the article starts off as "so about those hornets"

Explains that they don't like the nickname they got.

Then goes into how bad it is that they are here and we need to destroy them. Got it. So she doesn't like the nickname they gave it. Sorry lady. We get it, you like bugs ya weirdo
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Trumpers are saying they were genetically engineered by the Deep State, Pelosi and Obama to make Trump look bad.
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: And if you want to fear something fear "red velvet ants" a/k/a cow killers:

https://www.pestworld.org/pest-guide/s​tinging-insects/velvet-ants-cow-killer​s/


I had a buddy who did research on cow ants (Mutillidae) when I was in grad school. Field work is all fun and games until the container of cow killers spills in the back seat.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: "It's no more likely to sting and kill a human than a honey bee,"


Uh...doesn't this thing make a living out of stinging and killing honey bees, lady?
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Swallowing one alive cures Coronavirus, right?


Actually...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Interesting that she makes no attempt to debug (heh) the claims that these hornets kill 50 people a year in Japan.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm no less worried. If I see one, I'll grab the hair spray and lighter. Although that just might make it mad.

Maybe a 12-gauge.
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: maxandgrinch: "It's no more likely to sting and kill a human than a honey bee,"

Uh...doesn't this thing make a living out of stinging and killing honey bees, lady?


I'm assuming that was an ambiguous grammatical choice.  She probably meant "no more likely to sting and kill a human than a honey bee is," not "no more likely to sting and kill a human than it is to sting and kill a honey bee."
 
Psychonaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: And if you want to fear something fear "red velvet ants" a/k/a cow killers:

https://www.pestworld.org/pest-guide/s​tinging-insects/velvet-ants-cow-killer​s/


NOPEing so hard right now...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't care how unlikely they are to sting me. Once is two times too many.

I'd rather get people on board in removing an invasive species instead of dismissing another one until it's too late.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pheed
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Have you seen what the stings do to human skin? Those pictures are only a GIS away.  Spoiler: they look like bullet holes.  I think I'll stick with "murder hornets," fark you very much.
 
ToeKnee666 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTA: "The colony everyone is hyperventilating over was actually found on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, last September when it was destroyed and then a single, dead hornet was found in December in Blaine, Wash.," Kimsey said. "There is no evidence that there are any more hornets in the vicinity of Vancouver or anywhere else on the West Coast."

lol. I kept looking for more information about the Murder Hornet infestation. Maybe this is why I couldn't find any.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dennysgod: "It's ridiculous to call them murder hornets," says noted UC Davis wasp expert and researcher Lynn Kimsey, director of the Bohart Museum of Entomology and professor of entomology, UC Davis Department of Entomology and Nematology.
"It's no more likely to sting and kill a human than a honey bee,"


You would think an "expert" would know they got the name "murder hornets" because they would raid bee hives and rip off the heads of the bees and bring the bodies back to feed their young.


I think her complaint is that it's a recent and sensationalist name.  I saw a documentary about Asian Giant Hornets years ago, and not once did I hear them called "murder hornets".  Last week was the first I heard that term.

What I found interesting about the documentary was how the bees deal with them: they all cover them as a big ball of bee.  The hornet dies of heat exhaustion pretty quickly if it can't get free.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ralphjr: [Fark user image image 412x750]


Pretty sure Sorbo got a cold sore from just being photoshopped near her.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: I do not like how she poo-poos the Africanized bees problem. They have killed or hurt a lot of people and animals.



A Yahooglebing search yields one human death in 2010, in the US and a handful of dogs since then.

Have any legitimate sources of the claim of "killed or hurt a lot of people and animals?" Wikipedia is not a source of legit info.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Stick  this bimbo in a room she can't get out of with a few of them and see what she says.
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Trumpers are saying they were genetically engineered by the Deep State, Pelosi and Obama to make Trump look bad.


DRINK!

STINK!

STING!
 
dryknife
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wasps of unusual size?

I don't believe they exist.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"It's ridiculous to call them murder hornets," says noted UC Davis wasp expert and researcher Lynn Kimsey,

Yeah, nice try. That's just what Big Wasp wants you to think.
 
SixOfDLoC
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: And if you want to fear something fear "red velvet ants" a/k/a cow killers:

https://www.pestworld.org/pest-guide/s​tinging-insects/velvet-ants-cow-killer​s/


Hey, we have those right here in Kentucky.  Giant hornets, too - though I don't think they've gotten much of a foothold anywhere else, they've been in the valley here since the 50s.
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: Entomologists call them Asian giant hornets or Vespa mandarinia.

Social media?

Murder hornets.

Could we just go back to calling them Asian giant hornets or AGH or Vespa mandarina?

Please?


Another article I read referred to them as "Yak-Killer Hornets".
 
