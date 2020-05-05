 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   Army medic to COVID heroes: Post-traumatic stress is not something to ignore so take care of yourselves   (marketwatch.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, New York City, Mutation, time of COVID-19, similar genetic mutation, severe acute respiratory syndrome, War, threat of the virus  
208 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2020 at 6:50 PM



cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Very much so.
I've said it before, there will be a lot of damaged people after this.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Very much so.
I've said it before, there will be a lot of damaged people after this.


And many right now. Holding guns, threatening people, etc.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pueblonative: cretinbob: Very much so.
I've said it before, there will be a lot of damaged people after this.

And many right now. Holding guns, threatening people, etc.


Fark them.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just FYI:  this photo was from a rally to stop Governor Whitmer from extending the state of emergency to pay for protections for healthcare workers.  These assholes give no farks about medics.
 
bongon247
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark you too.  Not damaged, and safe at home. And, armed.

One weapon.  A .38 snubnose/ak47.

Don't come over.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'll buy someone a nice bike from the store if you can convince my wife to see someone and get some damned Xanax or Valium or whatever they recommend.

She's out of her farking mind.  Not as bad as people coming back from a year at the pole, but pretty bad.  My friends deployed to Iraq hid it better, but I heard stories.
 
1funguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yes
But they receive mega training in safe practice and have to follow rigid standards.

Those poor workers at Walmart get plastic gloves and have to make their own face mask.
Have to wear the same smock home after work and back to work the next day.

Worry for them more.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Very much so.
I've said it before, there will be a lot of damaged people after this.


And you've enjoyed saying it every time.
 
bongon247
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: [Fark user image image 425x239]

Just FYI:  this photo was from a rally to stop Governor Whitmer from extending the state of emergency to pay for protections for healthcare workers.  These assholes give no farks about medics.


Quarantine these assholes.  Take their guns.  Out them in a nice dog run.
 
bongon247
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

aungen: I'll buy someone a nice bike from the store if you can convince my wife to see someone and get some damned Xanax or Valium or whatever they recommend.

She's out of her farking mind.  Not as bad as people coming back from a year at the pole, but pretty bad.  My friends deployed to Iraq hid it better, but I heard stories.


Rip is not there.
 
bongon247
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bongon247: aungen: I'll buy someone a nice bike from the store if you can convince my wife to see someone and get some damned Xanax or Valium or whatever they recommend.

She's out of her farking mind.  Not as bad as people coming back from a year at the pole, but pretty bad.  My friends deployed to Iraq hid it better, but I heard stories.

Rip is not there.


Eip. Sorry
 
dragonchild
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can we stop calling them heroes and just give them PPE and health insurance and guaranteed paid leave and other shiat to make their lives safe & stable so there's no farking need to do their jobs heroically? Call me a horrible person or whatever but the word "hero" being code for "you may die but that's a sacrifice I'm willing to make" has quickly gone from grating to enraging.
 
alex10294
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As a doc currently on a covid unit, I have to say my biggest problem is boredom. It's the same case over and over, and the treatments are mostly not working great, although we're definitely getting better outcomes the more we know.  I suppose if you get emotional about the deaths, or your hospital was overwhelmed to the point of breaking you down, you would have a hard time.

/Post-boredom sleepiness disorder can be confused for COVID fatigue symptoms.
 
Witchyman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Trust me, it ain't no joke. Even with the handful of pills I take I have bouts of crushing depression and fiery rage. And then the shaking at the front door trying to get the nerve to go to the grocery store.

Get help early. Maybe you'll be better than me.

(Note - mine is from too much time shooting and getting shot a, but the results are the same)
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

1funguy: Yes
But they receive mega training in safe practice and have to follow rigid standards.

Those poor workers at Walmart get plastic gloves and have to make their own face mask.
Have to wear the same smock home after work and back to work the next day.

Worry for them more.


Last week she had 1 set of PPE for an entire 16 hour shift.  She was in a hallway with 17 patients on ventilators, blocked off by plastic tarps.  The click list workers at Kroger have less exposure and better protection.  Maybe that hospital sucks and that Kroger is awesome. But it isn't true here.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dragonchild: Can we stop calling them heroes and just give them PPE and health insurance and guaranteed paid leave and other shiat to make their lives safe & stable so there's no farking need to do their jobs heroically? Call me a horrible person or whatever but the word "hero" being code for "you may die but that's a sacrifice I'm willing to make" has quickly gone from grating to enraging.


I mean, yes, but that would require DOING SOMETHING, and that's not a sacrifice our current government is willing to make.
 
lecavalier
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Heroes"

We just love that word, huh?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: dragonchild: Can we stop calling them heroes and just give them PPE and health insurance and guaranteed paid leave and other shiat to make their lives safe & stable so there's no farking need to do their jobs heroically? Call me a horrible person or whatever but the word "hero" being code for "you may die but that's a sacrifice I'm willing to make" has quickly gone from grating to enraging.

I mean, yes, but that would require DOING SOMETHING, and that's not a sacrifice our current government is willing to make.


What...? You mean the Blue Angels/Thunderbirds flyovers aren't helping?
 
smunns
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I just think we need to remember all the folks working.  We've had a gas station attendant where we fill up get covid most likely from work and she is still hospitalized.  Grocery workers, Amazon delivery folks, etc.  lotsof folks in many disparate fields are exposed at least as much if not more than the ones labelled as heroes.
 
