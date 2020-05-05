 Skip to content
(Vox)   Why is Canada doing so much better than the United States regarding the coronavirus? Hint: Leadership, nonpartisan politics and socialized health care   (vox.com) divider line
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Universal healthcare and politeness go a long way.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have to admit I've been a little surprised at how well our political parties have been getting along during all of this. A few disagreements here and there, but by and large I didn't know they had it in them.

Except for Andrew Scheer, who remains busy trying to be the biggest coont in the room.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HawgWild: [Fark user image 621x887]


I saw that the other day, I'm not sure it quite works. Shouldn't the comparison be fatalities/number of infections? (Which is also difficult to do, as our testing has been a bit shiat too)
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: HawgWild: [Fark user image 621x887]

I saw that the other day, I'm not sure it quite works. Shouldn't the comparison be fatalities/number of infections? (Which is also difficult to do, as our testing has been a bit shiat too)


I mean, the experts are having a robust discussion about what's the most effective way to map/track this thing, and I'm just some dude on Fark who follows other people on Twitter. So hell if I know.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: HawgWild: [Fark user image 621x887]

I saw that the other day, I'm not sure it quite works. Shouldn't the comparison be fatalities/number of infections? (Which is also difficult to do, as our testing has been a bit shiat too)


Canada has had 4,037 deaths from corona. Multiply that by 8.7 makes it 35,122. The US has had 71,532 deaths.
I'm not sure what derp-spin gets applied to the numbers to make it less positive but it appears Canuckians are doing a bit better.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HawgWild: NeedlesslyCanadian: HawgWild: [Fark user image 621x887]

I saw that the other day, I'm not sure it quite works. Shouldn't the comparison be fatalities/number of infections? (Which is also difficult to do, as our testing has been a bit shiat too)

I mean, the experts are having a robust discussion about what's the most effective way to map/track this thing, and I'm just some dude on Fark who follows other people on Twitter. So hell if I know.


Fair.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like communism!!
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: NeedlesslyCanadian: HawgWild: [Fark user image 621x887]

I saw that the other day, I'm not sure it quite works. Shouldn't the comparison be fatalities/number of infections? (Which is also difficult to do, as our testing has been a bit shiat too)

Canada has had 4,037 deaths from corona. Multiply that by 8.7 makes it 35,122. The US has had 71,532 deaths.
I'm not sure what derp-spin gets applied to the numbers to make it less positive but it appears Canuckians are doing a bit better.


Canada is following another type of trend in the US where the large eastern areas (Ont and Quebec) are getting hammered and much of the rest of the country aren't nearly as bad off.  So I wonder if there is something to the Euro version vs China version.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
75% of Canada lives in the US, easy to keep your numbers low when nobody is there.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/in a nutshell
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We still have a long way to go.
 
godxam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because we have more of these dbags:

and this absolute model of failed federal leadership

Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also PPE isn't getting hijacked by the feds and sold off to the highest bidder.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: NeedlesslyCanadian: HawgWild: [Fark user image 621x887]

I saw that the other day, I'm not sure it quite works. Shouldn't the comparison be fatalities/number of infections? (Which is also difficult to do, as our testing has been a bit shiat too)

Canada has had 4,037 deaths from corona. Multiply that by 8.7 makes it 35,122. The US has had 71,532 deaths.
I'm not sure what derp-spin gets applied to the numbers to make it less positive but it appears Canuckians are doing a bit better.


I agree. Dunno.

Perhaps the same derp-spin that Fark Pol regulars were applying to red states compared to NY a couple weeks ago when NY deaths were zooming and red state deaths were barely dribbling.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Canada and the United States are, in many respects, similar countries." First sentence of the article, and  there's your mistake right there.

Canada and the USA are very different as far as the factors that spread disease are concerned. The USA is smaller than Canada and has about 1/10 the number of people. Realistic comparisons cannot be performed.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnEasyTarget: Universal healthcare and politeness go a long way.


Universal healthcare, and procedures and policies that have been setup and tweaked through SARS and MERS helps.

The only way Trudeau could have screwed this up was to tell the government to ignore it all and dont do anything that was setup and agreed upon before hand. That said he has been a calm and reassuring voice in the situation which is key to keeping the populace from panicking. Scheer couldnt have done that.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not being run and abetted by scumbags calling themselves Republicans surely helped.
 
towatchoverme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We also don't have Fox News.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: "Canada and the United States are, in many respects, similar countries." First sentence of the article, and  there's your mistake right there.

Canada and the USA are very different as far as the factors that spread disease are concerned. The USA is smaller than Canada and has about 1/10 the number of people. Realistic comparisons cannot be performed.


I mean the USA has 10 times the number of people. Sorry.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: Have to admit I've been a little surprised at how well our political parties have been getting along during all of this. A few disagreements here and there, but by and large I didn't know they had it in them.

Except for Andrew Scheer, who remains busy trying to be the biggest coont in the room.


He's out by fall so he is playing the bad cop which he is supposed to do.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HawgWild: [Fark user image image 621x887]


Kinda missing the scale. I suspect that is linear. Look at it in logarithmic and it is flattening out
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: But no country's response to this outbreak has been perfect. Even early success stories have faced problems down the line - second waves in Hong Kong and Singapore, for example. Canada could see a turn for the worse and end up with an experience closer to America's.

But at this point in the crisis, the worst you can say about the Canadian response is that it has been basically competent - what you would expect from a country with a functioning political and health care system. The United States, by contrast, hasn't cleared this lowest of bars. Our lack of attention to public health, poorly designed national health care system, and deep political dysfunction have contributed to the greatest public health crisis of our lifetimes.


That pretty much nails it. Hey, we can find lots of problems with what our government is doing.
But thank god we don't live it that hellhole of death.

Maybe y'all wanna do something about that.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nonpartisan politics

Too bad people think clean air, health, economic justice and hell, COMPETENCE and not abusing the Constitution  constitutes "partisan."

Really too bad.  For us.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada having roughly the population of Texas, yet twice the land mass of the U.S. also makes spreading out a lot easier.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Captain Steroid: [i.kym-cdn.com image 516x398]


Flour?
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The American response: "You moose-jockeys think yer better'n me?!"
 
Invincible
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: Also PPE isn't getting hijacked by the feds and sold off to the highest bidder.


Except when our PPE gets hijacked by US feds and sold to the highest bidder.
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: Canada having roughly the population of Texas, yet twice the land mass of the U.S. also makes spreading out a lot easier.


Would be a valid point, except the majority of our population is clustered in urban areas mostly in narrow bands along the border. The border we share with you guys.

www150.statcan.gc.caView Full Size
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh oh! I think I know this one! Is it because we have an Orange Moron poop flinger in charge?
 
Jorgie [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Canada having roughly the population of Texas, yet twice the land mass of the U.S. also makes spreading out a lot easier.


I agree, population density has a huge effect!
 
Greylight [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Canada was not prepared for the way this rolled out.  Canada did have plans to work in a coordinated way with the United States but the US scrapped that playbook and went out on their own leaving Canada to come up with a national response instead of an international one.  Quite frankly everybody lost in that scenario.  I hope that one thing to come out of all this is a renewed commitment to developing a cross border plan for the next pandemic.  We can all do better.
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Of course, it's a fair point that our densest population clusters probably don't even hold a candle compared to yours.
 
Jorgie [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
... and 1/9th the population.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Satampra Zeiros: stoli n coke: Canada having roughly the population of Texas, yet twice the land mass of the U.S. also makes spreading out a lot easier.

Would be a valid point, except the majority of our population is clustered in urban areas mostly in narrow bands along the border. The border we share with you guys.

[www150.statcan.gc.ca image 790x610]


You're still talking a population dense area that covers roughly the same distance from middle California to Georgia.
It's like if the population of Texas had the entire south to spread out.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, obviously, China didn't hide the virus from Canada like they hid it from the US.
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
well Quebec is going out of it's way to find and test all deaths for covid. so stats are probably much more on the ball then most place. (so much higher count)

but like even ago the pm of quebec had 94% approval rating
https://www.mtlblog.com/news/canada/q​c​/covid-19-in-quebec-poll-shows-94-of-q​uebecers-think-legault-is-doing-a-good​-job

so he doesn't need to hide numbers or play politics during the crisis.

i do think he his making a mistake by trying to get some schoolkids back in school next week but we will see.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
...When I'm (reluctantly) mostly approving of the way that Drug Ford has handled things in Ontario, I feel like I truly am in Bizarro World. I also think that Kathleen Wynne would have been as useless as nipples on a tomcat.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have a message for Trump.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: NeedlesslyCanadian: HawgWild: [Fark user image 621x887]

I saw that the other day, I'm not sure it quite works. Shouldn't the comparison be fatalities/number of infections? (Which is also difficult to do, as our testing has been a bit shiat too)

Canada has had 4,037 deaths from corona. Multiply that by 8.7 makes it 35,122. The US has had 71,532 deaths.
I'm not sure what derp-spin gets applied to the numbers to make it less positive but it appears Canuckians are doing a bit better.


How many Florida deaths are really Quebec deaths?
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: Have to admit I've been a little surprised at how well our political parties have been getting along during all of this. A few disagreements here and there, but by and large I didn't know they had it in them.

Except for Andrew Scheer, who remains busy trying to be the biggest coont in the room.


My mom is in Niagara, the way Ford handled things has surprised all of us.

I'm down south in ga, yeah shiat just isn't the same.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Canada having roughly the population of Texas, yet twice the land mass of the U.S. also makes spreading out a lot easier.


Canada and the US have almost exactly the same area. The US has more land.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Juc: Also PPE isn't getting hijacked by the feds and sold off to the highest bidder.


Actually, I believe some of ours got Hijacked by your Feds.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: stoli n coke: Canada having roughly the population of Texas, yet twice the land mass of the U.S. also makes spreading out a lot easier.

Canada and the US have almost exactly the same area. The US has more land.


No.
The only larger country by land area than Canada is Russia.
OTOH, California has more people though.
 
ksetany
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Canadian here. It's not really that good. Most of us have followed the public health orders and the numbers of infections and deaths have continued to rise. Why? Because they failed to keep it out of the nursing homes and other old folks home. This is a failure no matter how you look at it. They knew this was coming and these homes are at risk yet it is still burning it's way through the grand parent crowd. At the end of the day, this is Dougs fault. And all the while I can't put a boat in or go to the park.
 
jethroe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's also because Trudeau has a minority government so the Liberals can't unilaterally push through whatever cockamamie policy they want to, the other parties have to agree.

Also, the CERB and our unemployment cheques are coming through fast.  It took me maybe 10 minutes to submit mine and I got the cash direct deposited into my account 5 business days later.

Did another round on Saturday by going online to submit for another two weeks and it showed up in my bank account this morning.  That helps.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dknsvsbl: This text is now purple: stoli n coke: Canada having roughly the population of Texas, yet twice the land mass of the U.S. also makes spreading out a lot easier.

Canada and the US have almost exactly the same area. The US has more land.

No.
The only larger country by land area than Canada is Russia.
OTOH, California has more people though.


No he's right, the landmass is pretty close to equal. Common maps present a distorted perception.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HawgWild: [Fark user image 621x887]


Canada's smaller population means one major hotspot can skew the whole thing. That hotspot is 2 meat packers in Alberta, with more than 2000 cases that were discovered in the last 2 weeks.
The vast majority of deaths are in Long Term Care facilities, mainly in Quebec, and Ontario.

I live in AB, and people here, Edmonton, were starting the social distance thing 2 weeks before the GoA gave the order. Most bars and restaurants were at the point of barely selling their labor a week before the order, we shut down the Saturday for instance, closed before 11 on a Saturday night with no business.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ksetany: Canadian here. It's not really that good. Most of us have followed the public health orders and the numbers of infections and deaths have continued to rise. Why? Because they failed to keep it out of the nursing homes and other old folks home. This is a failure no matter how you look at it. They knew this was coming and these homes are at risk yet it is still burning it's way through the grand parent crowd. At the end of the day, this is Dougs fault. And all the while I can't put a boat in or go to the park.


To be fair, he inherited the existing long term care system. He very well could have completely screwed it up but because this was only 6 months after he took over it is hard to say.

The fact that he created a new minister to have oversight on long term care you can assume they recognized that dealing with the increasing needs of the elderly was recognized.

Needless to say none of this matters as we are in the midst of this and I suspect this will cause ripples through healthcare in Ontario for some time to come.   ...Assuming he doesnt fark it up
 
