(BBC)   Man killed by water buffalo attack. Difficulty - Wales   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Strange, Newport, 57-year-old man, Wales, police officers, serious leg injury, water buffalo, commercial property, man  
•       •       •

fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi, you two ladies from England?

Wales!

Fine. You two whales from England?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was Fred Flintstone brought in for questioning?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aye, the wytyr byffyloe.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
darth_badger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Welshman thought the water buffalo was a sheep and just did what Welshmen do?


/DNRTA
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: [miro.medium.com image 700x525]


Done in one.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 257x196]


Game for the Flintstones. Leaving happy.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody who finds the notion of a water buffalo in Wales surprising has never met a woman from Bridgend.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have yak, will travel.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I head about a guy killed by a whale in Buffalo
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Now, if this had been a dairy cattle bull, it would be perfectly normal.  But now someone will be sued for not protecting people exercising their right to roam through livestock enclosures.
 
pgh9fan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Everybody's got a water buffalo. Yours is fast but mine is slow.
 
antnyjc
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, it's better than being killed by a Land Whale in Buffalo
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

antnyjc: Well, it's better than being killed by a Land Whale in Buffalo


How is it better? Dead is dead.
 
6nome
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hope the family is compensated with buffalo bills
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ok ...I'm a lil "Cornfused" here.... Water Buffalo in Wales??  Jonah Whales who's Job and what's up w/the Flintstones again??? I remember they belonged to the "Loyal Order Of Water Buffalo"....
I wonder how a Water Buffalo steak would taste.....a tad waterlogged maybe???

Oh I'll have to get this later, I just took my Ketimine meds for my back a few minutes ago.........
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Coincidentally, the poor man's last words were the name of the place where he lived.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He was not the first. He will not be the last.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

antnyjc: Well, it's better than being killed by a Land Whale in Buffalo


The Bills don't have a lot of pickins when it comes to groupies.
 
TheSpartanGrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Long ago, the four buffalo lived together in harmony. Then everything changed when the Fire Buffalo attacked.
 
