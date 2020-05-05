 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   If you thought Moon Unit, Dweezil, Zowie, and America are strange names for famous people's kids, you haven't seen Elon Musk's new kids name   (yahoo.com) divider line
94
    More: Followup, Family, Infant, Mother, Pregnancy, Elon Musk, Son, Twitter, BB Musk's name  
•       •       •

1830 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2020 at 4:21 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



94 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is quite the unusual name, and we'll see if he wasn't just yanking someone Twitter person chain.

Though while I am here, the hand wringing over "weird" names is kind of tiresome.   Should everyone be named Ashley or Kaden?   Or Susan and Gary.  Or whatever were popular names at some point?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: someone Twitter person


I need to stop mentally editing while I type..or learn to proofread.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It would appear that Elon's cult is so frenzied about his every movement, they can no longer detect sarcasm, or jokes.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, that kid's really in for it when he hits public school
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
LIttle Johnie Tables?
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gene Masseth?
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


555 95472 reporting for duty.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: That is quite the unusual name, and we'll see if he wasn't just yanking someone Twitter person chain.

Though while I am here, the hand wringing over "weird" names is kind of tiresome.   Should everyone be named Ashley or Kaden?   Or Susan and Gary.  Or whatever were popular names at some point?


I'd say if you name contains a character that is not present on a standard keyboard (depending on country/language), you're going too far into "weird" names.

And stop naming your kids after pop culture shiat. "Ohhh you named your kid Daenerys three years ago? Congrats, you named your kid after an insane mass murderer and nephew-farker!"
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's pronounced Ay Ay Ron.


pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
TheOmni [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I doubt it's real. He's done this sort of thing before.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Dewey Fidalgo: That is quite the unusual name, and we'll see if he wasn't just yanking someone Twitter person chain.

Though while I am here, the hand wringing over "weird" names is kind of tiresome.   Should everyone be named Ashley or Kaden?   Or Susan and Gary.  Or whatever were popular names at some point?

I'd say if you name contains a character that is not present on a standard keyboard (depending on country/language), you're going too far into "weird" names.

And stop naming your kids after pop culture shiat. "Ohhh you named your kid Daenerys three years ago? Congrats, you named your kid after an insane mass murderer and nephew-farker!"


Did you miss the part where I said "if he wasn't yanking someone's chain"?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: scottydoesntknow: Dewey Fidalgo: That is quite the unusual name, and we'll see if he wasn't just yanking someone Twitter person chain.

Though while I am here, the hand wringing over "weird" names is kind of tiresome.   Should everyone be named Ashley or Kaden?   Or Susan and Gary.  Or whatever were popular names at some point?

I'd say if you name contains a character that is not present on a standard keyboard (depending on country/language), you're going too far into "weird" names.

And stop naming your kids after pop culture shiat. "Ohhh you named your kid Daenerys three years ago? Congrats, you named your kid after an insane mass murderer and nephew-farker!"

Did you miss the part where I said "if he wasn't yanking someone's chain"?


No, I was commenting on your 2nd part and how it relates to Elon's tweet.

In no way, shape, or form was I trying to correct you, just giving my opinion on "weird" names. Calm yourself.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Dewey Fidalgo: scottydoesntknow: Dewey Fidalgo: That is quite the unusual name, and we'll see if he wasn't just yanking someone Twitter person chain.

Though while I am here, the hand wringing over "weird" names is kind of tiresome.   Should everyone be named Ashley or Kaden?   Or Susan and Gary.  Or whatever were popular names at some point?

I'd say if you name contains a character that is not present on a standard keyboard (depending on country/language), you're going too far into "weird" names.

And stop naming your kids after pop culture shiat. "Ohhh you named your kid Daenerys three years ago? Congrats, you named your kid after an insane mass murderer and nephew-farker!"

Did you miss the part where I said "if he wasn't yanking someone's chain"?

No, I was commenting on your 2nd part and how it relates to Elon's tweet.

In no way, shape, or form was I trying to correct you, just giving my opinion on "weird" names. Calm yourself.


Yeah, but let me tell you about "normal" names...there were 4 girls with the exact same name as me in my class school.  Plus a bunch of Cindys, Cheryls, Debbies, a couple of Susans, a couple of Lynns...don't get me started on the boys.

My granddaughter has two girls in her class with the same name.

I do agree about Daenerys.  Especially as her end isn't that spiffy.

But as for Musk's baby, remember when he tweeted this in response to someone asking, he also posted pics of the baby with fake tattoos on his face.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Just as real as the new kiddo's name.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is Grimes just a poseur progresssive?   Musk has gone on record as a Trumper.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well he tweeted it so it's got to be true.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make it stop
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
engineeration.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I met a kid named "Welcome Winter Harvest Thankful".. I'm a hippy and I can't even.....
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's fake. It'll be Mason or Carl or Olympus by the end of the week.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck finding one of these for the kid.


babynamewizard.comView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Non Sequitur Man: I met a kid named "Welcome Winter Harvest Thankful".. I'm a hippy and I can't even.....


I'm certainly thankful for a winter harvest... OF CHILDREN

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's weird that America is on the list when they are perfectly fine not naming horses.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are so easy to troll.

For example: Grimes' workout routine

/I too use only the highest grade of red light
 
smd31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size



If I have a kid, I want to name him or her:  Firstname for the first name and Lastname for the surname/last name.

It's pronounced: Firs'NAH'meh

/jk
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so is the kida a clone ?
or is that like the serial number on a broken condom ?
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: It's pronounced Ay Ay Ron.


[pyxis.nymag.com image 330x330]


The Fast Show - That's Amazing 6- Jack Off
Youtube y-_K0Rk8Y2g
 
toejam [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom named me Toejam and things went downhill for me ever since.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x958]

Just as real as the new kiddo's name.


That doll is faker than the one in that Sniper movie.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: It's pronounced Ay Ay Ron.



It's pronounced Throatwarbler Mangrove
 
Boo_Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Good luck finding one of these for the kid.

Fark user imageView Full Size


They're always out of Bort plates.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Good luck finding one of these for the kid.


[babynamewizard.com image 360x546]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
X Æ A-12 Musk - We Appreciate Powder
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brfxxccxxmnpcccclllmmnprxvclmnckssqlbb​11116 takes a break from his daily suicide attempt to point and laugh.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toejam: Mom named me Toejam and things went downhill for me ever since.


At least you got to hang with Earl and find your missing spaceship parts
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they'll call him Ash for short.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he related to the AE-35 from 2001?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pwkpete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Beth Gaga Shaggy? No relation to Lady Gaga or Shaggy...
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I met a woman whose three sons were named Liam Aiden, Noah Levi, and Logan Cooper

how is this any worse?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: And stop naming your kids after pop culture shiat. "Ohhh you named your kid Daenerys three years ago? Congrats, you named your kid after an insane mass murderer and nephew-farker!"


Virtually all names were after pop-culture shiat.  Even Biblical names popped up because Christianity was the new pop-culture shiat of the late Roman Empire.  We are hilariously name-starved compared to most of history (the late 1700s excepted*).  The oh-so-proper Victorians named their kids like they were using Google as a mad-lib generator.  You're literally arguing to be more stick-up-ass than the Victorians.


* John Harrison's mother, sister, wife, second wife, and daughter were all Elizabeth.  Imaging that sort of bullshiat writ large.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: X Æ A-12 Musk - We Appreciate Powder


Yeah I lost respect for her after that stupid song.   She was way more interesting when she was just making foot pedal music.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figured Elon would insist on naming his child Lyle Lanley Musk, after his hero and fellow "businessman."

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That name wouldn't pass muster.  There was a court case where hte judge ruled you couldn't use numbers or grammatical symbols in a name.  Thingilas Dunkmerton is fine, but 34:? isn't.
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really curious as to how to pronounce that?

X Æ A-12 Musk....ok, I can figure out the last name.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: So they'll call him Ash Ass for short.


Ass Musk Grime.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're going to name your kids weird names, why not go with something ancient?

Maybe something Celtic.  Like Cadeyrn, or Vercingetorix?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First name: Blank

Middle name: Null
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My hippie friend named his kids Leaf, Wolfe, Cosmo, Skye, and Jennifer.
 
Displayed 50 of 94 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.