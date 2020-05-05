 Skip to content
 
(Hindustan Times)   Large skyscraper in UAE on FIRE   (hindustantimes.com) divider line
90
90 Comments     (+0 »)
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Richard Chamberlain's fault. He cut corners on the electrical specs.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks really bad :(
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap I don't know what I expected
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't we do this last year?
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to burn to the ground, Paul Newman is dead.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Richard Chamberlain


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No word on casualties? I'm gonna take a guess and say that there are casualties. Damn....that looks terrifying.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: That looks really bad :(


Horribly, really, really bad.  Grenfell Tower bad, or worse.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's burning very fast and hunks are falling off.  Hopefully it's just some sort of exterior cladding that hasn't spread to the interior.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it occupied? Residential or business? Did the people have time to get out? Do they know what floor it started on?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: It's burning very fast and hunks are falling off.  Hopefully it's just some sort of exterior cladding that hasn't spread to the interior.


Slap a new coat of paint on it and call it art.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See?  That is why you do not allow the Macarena in areas with Sharia Law.
Or Shania Law.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. I'm impressed. And that's nearly impossible to accomplish. WTF is that thing made out of, candle wax, straw and white phosphorous?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Murflette: Is it occupied? Residential or business? Did the people have time to get out? Do they know what floor it started on?


Residential according to the tweet.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Where is The Rock? He's pretty good at handling this stuff.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Holy shiat. That's like, entirely on fire. How does a skyscraper get that on fire?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Wow. I'm impressed. And that's nearly impossible to accomplish. WTF is that thing made out of, candle wax, straw and white phosphorous?


It's like those old vampire movies, where stone castles burn completely to the ground for some damn reason, after a single torch falls over on cobblestones.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So this is the big secret that Hillary was hiding in her email server in Benghazi: Coronavirus can melt steel beams.

Study it out, people!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
COVID-19 cannot melt steel beams!
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Another one?

Don't these idiots have construction regulations concerning fire retartent materials in highrises?
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Guessing that the fire suppression system has been rubber stamped as functional by a friendly in$pector for a bit too long.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: arrogantbastich: Wow. I'm impressed. And that's nearly impossible to accomplish. WTF is that thing made out of, candle wax, straw and white phosphorous?

It's like those old vampire movies, where stone castles burn completely to the ground for some damn reason, after a single torch falls over on cobblestones.


Not everyone knows this, but a common ingredient of cobblestones is steel wool. Fwoosh.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
https://www.khaleejtimes.com/uae/shar​j​ah/huge-fire-breaks-out-in-sharjah-bui​lding-

This one states it's under construction, which would be far better obviously.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: So this is the big secret that Hillary was hiding in her email server in Benghazi: Coronavirus can melt steel beams.

Study it out, people!


JUST LIKE Q PREDICTED!
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Wow. I'm impressed. And that's nearly impossible to accomplish. WTF is that thing made out of, candle wax, straw and white phosphorous?


Combustible cladding is the best bet, just like the last one, and the one before that...
And Grenfell Tower of course.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is why I keep a parachute on my balcony
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Don't these idiots have construction regulations concerning fire retartent materials in highrises?


No.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I hope that's a business and there aren't a bunch of people in there
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Perhaps one of the few times when vertical video is appropriate.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gubbo: No word on casualties? I'm gonna take a guess and say that there are casualties. Damn....that looks terrifying.


Yeah. Its a residential building.  That's a lot of floors up in flames. It's very bad.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Guessing that the fire suppression system has been rubber stamped as functional by a friendly in$pector for a bit too long.


Using cheap crude oil in the sprinkler system ended up being a bad idea.
 
mononymous
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fire is out at Abbco Tower now.
 
mrwhippy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A massive fire broke out at a residential tower in Al Nahda in Sharjah on Tuesday night, but no casualties have been reported.
The quick response by Sharjah Civil Defence teams averted a major disaster. The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.
The fire broke out at the Abbco Tower at around 9.04pm.

Civil Defence personnel from Mina fire and Al Nahda fire stations were deployed to control the blaze after the police operations room received a call reporting flames in the building. The tower has 45 floors, including parking, out of which 36 are residential floors. Each floor has 12 flats.

Massive fire erupts in Sharjah tower
 
siyuntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
oh, ugh, residential. Before I read the tweet, I saw that it was dark in the pic/video and hoped it was mostly closed/empty offices. This is gonna be ugly, especially as UAE is under partial lockdown restrictions (though easing up now). Still, :(
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: https://www.khaleejtimes.com/uae/shar​j​ah/huge-fire-breaks-out-in-sharjah-bui​lding-

This one states it's under construction, which would be far better obviously.


Hopefully so!
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Injuries are going to be tough to find.  1st responders are going to have a tough time getting near there with flaming debris raining down, and the elevation needed to stop the flames/smoke/heat from getting to the people trying to shelter higher up.

\sorry in advance for your losses
\\it's going to be a bad night
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: This is why I keep a parachute on my balcony


Hope it's made of asbestos.
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Holy shiat. That's like, entirely on fire. How does a skyscraper get that on fire?


Loose fire safety standards, easily bribed inspectors, politically connected builders, workers from third world countries who have no incentive to get things right because they are treated like slaves. That sort of thing.

Also oxygen and a source of ignition. Those too.
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: https://www.khaleejtimes.com/uae/shar​j​ah/huge-fire-breaks-out-in-sharjah-bui​lding-

This one states it's under construction, which would be far better obviously.


Without googling it that was my thought just looking at the structure. And there is a crane right there also. Definitely less bad.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I bet they were cold and started a fire to warm themselves
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: It's Richard Chamberlain's fault. He cut corners on the electrical specs.


WTF does father Ralph DeBrikissar and Meggie have to do with that?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: https://www.khaleejtimes.com/uae/shar​j​ah/huge-fire-breaks-out-in-sharjah-bui​lding-

This one states it's under construction, which would be far better obviously.


That's from April 13 and shows a much shorter building on fire.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Holy shiat. That's like, entirely on fire. How does a skyscraper get that on fire?


^ This. This is like one of those tenement fires one reads about in a history book, except way more vertical.
 
Gooch [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Somebody skimped on fire retardant
 
NobleHam
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It appears to be mostly put out now.
 
probesport
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
static.vibe.comView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: https://www.khaleejtimes.com/uae/shar​j​ah/huge-fire-breaks-out-in-sharjah-bui​lding-

This one states it's under construction, which would be far better obviously.


If true, that is very good news.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: HotWingConspiracy: Guessing that the fire suppression system has been rubber stamped as functional by a friendly in$pector for a bit too long.

Using cheap crude oil in the sprinkler system ended up being a bad idea.


The eggheads insisted on water but what the hell do they know? You put water on a fire and the fire crews are there all night. Put oil on it and they can knock off early.
 
