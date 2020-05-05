 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   Drew and Dallan are going early with the Fark News Update livestream. Got a boatload of stuff, some important, some not, what's under the radar, and a stray cat named Bunny who knows what he wants. 3:30pm eastern   (twitch.tv) divider line
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for the warning?
 
Farce-Side [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I knew his name was Bunny I'd have hid him somewhere else.
 
Farce-Side [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farce-Side: If I knew his name was Bunny I'd have hid him somewhere else.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You guys might want to set your stream to "Just Chatting" so other Twitch can find you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lol. Drew is on the main page of reddit right now.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That was enjoyable. Thanks, double d.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

