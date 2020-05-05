 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Volusia County FL beaches opened last weekend. 100 water rescues by lifeguards ensue. So much for social distancing   (clickorlando.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I was told on Fark that my going hiking was selfish because I MIGHT fall off a cliff and MIGHT have to be rescued which MIGHT take days and lots of searchers who MIGHT get exposed to something but  meanwhile packing the beaches is cool.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people need to learn how to swim.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Lifeguards gonna get corona.
 
TheSpartanGrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
You couldn't pay me enough to do mouth to mouth on one of these anti-quarantine morons.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Lifeguards gonna get corona.


Corona is often found at beaches.
 
VeeTHis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hm. Their skulls must be so thin that "make sure you socially distance" just goes right through them without being heard.
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just an FYI, but literal boatloads of chum dumped in the water is not very good at keeping the beaches closed. But it is good at keeping the beach goers out of the water.
 
