(YouTube) Video A physicist looks into the UFO video that's been circulating: his conclusion is there's no reason to get into flap, or to get gooseflesh   (youtube.com) divider line
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: [i.pinimg.com image 600x437]


Yeah. We sent out naked selfies, and then put a "please respond" at the end. We just throw crap into space, we blast our radio and tv signals out non-stop, and we just keep showing an unhealthy interest in murder and torture of our own kind, and various species in those same vids.

I think that the surest sign of intelligent life is out there is that they're ignoring us.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I got your UFO

UFO - Doctor, Doctor (early live Schenker)
Youtube -16KJkJA5Bo
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
An physicist.  Like an historian.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mick west pretty thoroughly debunked these ages ago but a certain few farkers assured me that the Navy could never possibly release a video that wasn't a true unexplainable phenomenon because they are too smart and other reasons.

Anyway yeah the videos don't show anything interesting unfortunately.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you understand parallax, the videos are not that interesting.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kkinnison: If you understand parallax, the videos are not that interesting.


Like that Big Bang show?
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Oak: An physicist.  Like an historian.


'istorian, please.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kkinnison: If you understand parallax, the videos are not that interesting.


I don't know, pretty impressive that a fighter jet's targeting system can track a bird at those distances.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They should have had psychics look instead.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wonder if Rome fell for the same reasons.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If they don't know what it is, how do they know it's a UFO
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Abox: If they don't know what it is, how do they know it's a UFO


Not sure if serious
 
E.F. Hutton's Speech Pathologist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm not watching that shat.  Anyone have a Cliff's version?
 
fastfxr
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kkinnison: If you understand parallax, the videos are not that interesting.


I fully understand and this has fawkall to do with it.
 
