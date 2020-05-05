 Skip to content
(Insider)   Just when you thought things couldn't get stranger, I bring you the #peeyourpantschallenge   (insider.com) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hear this challenge has been embraced by the freedom movement as the best way to make fun of those pant pissers who want to keep things closed down over a flu.

Please, let's make sure its secret agenda is widely known.  Every single re-opening minded patriot needs to participate in this mass showing of solidarity in mocking the left.  Posting your video will demonstrate you are true to your beliefs regardless of what those liberal facts and sciences have said.

You can't say you really believe in absolute freedom if you can't even break the pointless social barriers like freely peeing in your own damn pants any time you please, show them what you're made of!  Liberate yourself from those PC shackles of 'social decorum', don't play their stupid rules!

#SigginnitByPissingMyself
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Consider me Miles Davis!
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was undertaking the challenge before it was cool....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on, this isn't tough.

For a real challenge, try and pee someone else's pants.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Come on, this isn't tough.

For a real challenge, try and pee someone else's pants.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/Interest intensifies
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That rug really tied the room together
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody discovered Pornhub.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i submitted this yesterday with a better headline
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a kid, I was a bed wetter.

There is NO way I want to resurrect those memories.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I age this isn't much of a challenge.
 
Boo_Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a dream come true for the wetting fetishists.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: [Fark user image image 640x460]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: I hear this challenge has been embraced by the freedom movement as the best way to make fun of those pant pissers who want to keep things closed down over a flu.

Please, let's make sure its secret agenda is widely known.  Every single re-opening minded patriot needs to participate in this mass showing of solidarity in mocking the left.  Posting your video will demonstrate you are true to your beliefs regardless of what those liberal facts and sciences have said.

You can't say you really believe in absolute freedom if you can't even break the pointless social barriers like freely peeing in your own damn pants any time you please, show them what you're made of!  Liberate yourself from those PC shackles of 'social decorum', don't play their stupid rules!

#SigginnitByPissingMyself


They're way ahead of you.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm so very triggered by this picture. They really stuck it to me and showed me the folly of my liberal ways there.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I am definitely surprised that the challenge actually became a trend. I created the challenge as a parody of the other challenges that have gone viral on the internet in an attempt to show how pointless they are," Weyer, who also creates sketch comedy videos, told Insider in an email. "I am surprised to see that people on the internet will pee themselves if you call it a challenge and add a hashtag."

Poor kid. Probably runs with a smart peer group and wasn't able to comprehend just how dumb people truly are.

So according to the rules of The Stupid Era, he's the real idiot and the pants pissers are erudite freedom lovers.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't that be classified as porn?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No way any of those children will regret that for the rest of their lives.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Come on, this isn't tough.

For a real challenge, try and pee someone else's pants.


"Listen, I'm not pointing any fingers here, but somebody shiat in my pants."
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Shouldn't that be classified as porn?


It certainly is, in many places.  I wonder when tiktok's lawyers will step in.
 
TheWaldo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe in response to or related to this:

Fark user imageView Full Size



Or maybe it's sexual who knows?
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Shouldn't that be classified as porn?


Well now we know what you're into.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Shouldn't that be classified as porn?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 850x571]

I'm so very triggered by this picture. They really stuck it to me and showed me the folly of my liberal ways there.


Oh lord.

Whatever point he thinks he's making--

Ugh, forget it, it isn't even worth it.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Come on, this isn't tough.

For a real challenge, try and pee someone else's pants.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: i submitted this yesterday with a better headline


Are you pissed now?
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
RocketRay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard pass from me bruh.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
whosits_112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A real game changer, and always one step ahead.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:The latest TikTok challenge encourages users to pee in their pants - and its creator said he started it as 'a parody' to show that social media trends are 'pointless'
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People being locked down has inspired some wonderful creativity, this isn't one of those times.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

probesport: some_beer_drinker: i submitted this yesterday with a better headline

Are you pissed now?


no. i shiat my pants. i'm better now
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Weyer, the creator of the challenge, is a 19-year-old filmmaker and comedian from Kansas who hopes to write for TV one day.
Behold the paragon of genius, the new god of comedic virtue.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: I hear this challenge has been embraced by the freedom movement as the best way to make fun of those pant pissers who want to keep things closed down over a flu.

Please, let's make sure its secret agenda is widely known.  Every single re-opening minded patriot needs to participate in this mass showing of solidarity in mocking the left.  Posting your video will demonstrate you are true to your beliefs regardless of what those liberal facts and sciences have said.

You can't say you really believe in absolute freedom if you can't even break the pointless social barriers like freely peeing in your own damn pants any time you please, show them what you're made of!  Liberate yourself from those PC shackles of 'social decorum', don't play their stupid rules!

#SigginnitByPissingMyself


I can't see this trend taking hold with the Moran Minority, unfortunately. If there's one thing those America, Fark Yeah assholes hate more than liberals it's Europe, and as soon as you start this challenge, you're a-peein'...
 
tommyl66
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

RocketRay: Hard pass from me bruh.


Kidney stones, huh?
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Troop zero approves
Fark user imageView Full Size

/great movie
 
TheWaldo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Walker: [i.imgur.com image 426x317]


If it was wank in my pants. Wearing panties.
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Come on, this isn't tough.

For a real challenge, try and pee someone else's pants.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigbadideasinaction [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

edmo: Somebody discovered Pornhub.


Someone wants a new pool for their fetish material. Never mind the standard age for these challenges...

Ugh people. Informed consent. Informed.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pull a stunt like this and urine trouble.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ifky: Eightballjacket: [Fark user image image 640x460]

[Fark user image image 315x160]


Came here for this.  Thanks!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The same people who say "OK Boomer" all the time making fun of Boomers.
I don't see old people peeing their pants....well not on purpose.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Any moron can piss on the floor. Be a hero and shiat on the ceiling.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Yaw String: Any moron can piss on the floor. Be a hero and shiat on the ceiling.


Obviously we have not been in the same public bathrooms because I can tell you that has been an ongoing challenge for a long time.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Need to get these idiots together with the butthole sunshine surfers. Matches made in heaven.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We're just 2 years out from having to explain to people that laundry soap is not food, and less than 3 weeks out from having to explain to people that bleach is not medicine.

This moron isn't helping.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Of course it's a bunch of dudes and no cute women.

/I can't fap to this
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I Browse: Of course it's a bunch of dudes and no cute women.

/I can't fap to this


You fap to people peeing themselves? Ewwww.

Just because something has a community doesn't mean it's not disgusting.
 
