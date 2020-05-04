 Skip to content
(NPR)   2020 Noble Prizes awarded   (npr.org) divider line
26
•       •       •

Huntceet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see what you did there.
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their a gas
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's for the Puli... ah, oh kay, I seee.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait for it...3...2...1..Trump tweet
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of prizes.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.ereht did uoy tahw ees I
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Explanatory reporting: The staff of The Washington Post

Commence the rage tweets!
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ruudbob: Wait for it...3...2...1..Trump tweet


Trump: NO MENTION OF ME!!! FAKE NEWS!!!!!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's headline is a gas
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ruudbob: Wait for it...3...2...1..Trump tweet


Did our Dear Leader award want one awarded to Rush and another to Faux News and the third to Himself??
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[colbertandstewart_bra-vo.gif]

Well done, subby!
 
fernt [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And strangely enough, The 1619 Project wasn't awarded a Best Fiction prize. Factually inacurate at its core, that doesn't stop the libby lib Nobel Prize committee to give awards to the most libby lib efforts.

(Since libby lib Fark robots remove links to anything other than The Approved Sources):

A Fact-Checker Warned NYT About Their Inaccurate 1619 Project. The Times Didn't Listen.

"I vigorously disputed the claim. Although slavery was certainly an issue in the American Revolution, the protection of slavery was not one of the main reasons the 13 Colonies went to war.

The editor followed up with several questions probing the nature of slavery in the Colonial era, such as whether enslaved people were allowed to read, could legally marry, could congregate in groups of more than four, and could own, will or inherit property-the answers to which vary widely depending on the era and the colony. I explained these histories as best I could-with references to specific examples-but never heard back from her about how the information would be used.

Despite my advice, the Times published the incorrect statement about the American Revolution anyway, in Hannah-Jones' introductory essay. In addition, the paper's characterizations of slavery in early America reflected laws and practices more common in the antebellum era than in Colonial times, and did not accurately illustrate the varied experiences of the first generation of enslaved people that arrived in Virginia in 1619."
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder who won Xenon
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

probesport: [images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c​2​.wixmp.com image 712x712]


Fark user imageView Full Size


"ahhahahhahah  pan shot!"
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OldJames: I wonder who won Xenon


I'm sure they're brilliant.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fernt: And strangely enough, The 1619 Project wasn't awarded a Best Fiction prize. Factually inacurate at its core, that doesn't stop the libby lib Nobel Prize committee to give awards to the most libby lib efforts.

(Since libby lib Fark robots remove links to anything other than The Approved Sources):

A Fact-Checker Warned NYT About Their Inaccurate 1619 Project. The Times Didn't Listen.

"I vigorously disputed the claim. Although slavery was certainly an issue in the American Revolution, the protection of slavery was not one of the main reasons the 13 Colonies went to war.

The editor followed up with several questions probing the nature of slavery in the Colonial era, such as whether enslaved people were allowed to read, could legally marry, could congregate in groups of more than four, and could own, will or inherit property-the answers to which vary widely depending on the era and the colony. I explained these histories as best I could-with references to specific examples-but never heard back from her about how the information would be used.

Despite my advice, the Times published the incorrect statement about the American Revolution anyway, in Hannah-Jones' introductory essay. In addition, the paper's characterizations of slavery in early America reflected laws and practices more common in the antebellum era than in Colonial times, and did not accurately illustrate the varied experiences of the first generation of enslaved people that arrived in Virginia in 1619."


Son, people can see you.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And, yet again, my Fark commentary goes unrecognized by the Pulitzer committee.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The award for This American Life was over coverage regarding Trump's "remain In Mexico" policy, and was not very flattering ti
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lokilaw2012: The award for This American Life was over coverage regarding Trump's "remain In Mexico" policy, and was not very flattering ti


towards the Administration....
 
grchunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well done, Subby.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The list of the names of the people who are mad about the 1618 Project winning is a pretty good indication that that prize went to the right person.
 
Tannhauser [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GRCooper: And, yet again, my Fark commentary goes unrecognized by the Pulitzer committee.


You are number one in our farts, er, hearts.
 
Irving R. Pointystick [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
> The board awarded the drama prize to Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop - a musical about a gay black man working as an usher at a Broadway show, writing a musical about a gay black man working as an usher at a Broadway show.

Yeah, we need another one of these.  Some of us have work tomorrow, Charlie Kaufman
 
heel turn
‘’ 1 minute ago  
lul
 
